This Week in MKE Music: May 22-28, 2025

The Delta Routine

Deb Talan, The Delta Routine turns 20, MSO Grooves, Linneman’s annual celebration of John Lennon, John Prine’s henchmen, Baroque Pop! with Julia Holter and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, May 22

Deb Talan @ Anodyne Coffee, 7 p.m.

Songwriter Deb Talan’s discography includes a handful of solo albums as well seven as half of duo The Weepies—who quietly sold over one million records. A cancer survivor, these days Talan creates visual art as well as folk-based music and devotes time to her Survivor Blog.

Paul Silbergleit Trio @ Bar Centro, 8 p.m.

Veteran Milwaukee jazz guitarist, composer, educator and recording artist Paul Silbergleit joins forces with top-flight area players John Christensen (bass) and Devin Drobka (drums) for a night of music at Bar Centro.

Friday, May 23

The Delta Routine @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “Shakedown On 9th Street” - Live at Wire and Vice by The Delta Routine

Releasing new music for the first time in a decade, The Delta Routine celebrates 20 twenty years and four albums with this show, as well as a new four-song EP.

“From 2009-2015 we were probably averaging 75 shows per year, doing weekends all over the upper Midwest and sprinkling in tours all over the U.S.,” Kyle Ciske said. With the passing of producer-guitarist Mike Hoffmann in 2021 the band lost a producer and guitarist.

For this show Ciske noted The Delta Routine will be playing music from all four studio albums the band released from 2008-15 plus some even older music that has been reimagined with new compositions. They will also play Linneman’s Riverwest Inn for the annual Lennon “Peace Thru Music” night on Sunday and more shows in late July.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown & The Philly Sound, 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday and Sunday)

Many of the classic R&B hits weren’t shy about adding strings and orchestration. Here’s a chance to dance the night away this weekend to the grooves of Motown and the Philly Sound with Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling, Broadway superstar Chester Gregory and vocal powerhouses Cherise Coaches and Brik Liam. This program is full of classic hit songs made famous by The Spinners, The Stylistics, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Lou Rawls, Diana Ross, Gamble & Huff and Percy Sledge. Philly Sound hit songs including “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now,” “Rock the Boat,” “You’ll Never Find A Love Like Mine” and “Love Train” share the stage with Motown smash hits including “My Girl,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and “I’m Coming Out.”

Saturday, May 24

Morgan Park Picnic @ Morgan Park (3404 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), noon

At just .9 acres, Morgan Triangle is one of Milwaukee’s smallest parks. It will certainly be punching about its weight with this inaugural bash. The day kicks off with a punk rock yoga class from Healium followed by music from Scam Likely, El Sebas and Ladybird. Beer from Third Space Brewing, food trucks and dozens of local vendors.

Vince Gill @ The Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m.

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name.” In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry.

Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of bands including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs and The Time Jumpers. In 2017 Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour. Gill’s eight-piece band includes stellar guitarist Tom Bukovac.

Dave Jacques & Jason Wilber from the John Prine Band: Present A Big Old Goofy Evening of John Prine Songs @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

The late John Prine was a musical treasure—Mark Twain strumming a Martin guitar. His songs were richly detailed stories and the musicians who accompanied live performances always added the right mood. A big old goofy evening with Prine's faithful longtime sidemen Dave Jacques and Jason Wilber paying homage. If you’re a Prine fan, you'll love hearing them share memories of their beloved, one-of-a-kind friend and boss, along with some of Prine’s classic songs.

Sunday, May 25

“Peace Thru Music” – A John Lennon Tribute @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn,

Since opening in 1993, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn has hosted many benefit performances. The annual “Peace Thru Music—A John Lennon Tribute” helps raise awareness for sensible gun laws. Proceeds go to Wisconsin Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) and the national Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Linneman’s co-owner Marty Hacker organizes the event which corrals four hours of local acts including Blue J Way, Mrs. Fun, John Sieger Combo, Lyric Advisory Board and more who reimagine (sorry) the songs John Lennon made famous with the Beatles and his solo career. Full lineup here https://linnemans.com/event/peace-thru-music-a-john-lennon-tribute-with-many-acts-may-25-2025/

Present Music - Baroque Pop! with Julia Holter @ Milwaukee Art Museum, 7:30 p.m.

Performing in her hometown of Milwaukee for the very first time, Julia Holter left town at age 6 and hasn’t been back since. In the intervening years, she earned degrees in composition, taught herself audio recording and released several albums prominent in an emerging sonic zone—that hard to define place where “classical” music of the past 40 years overlaps with alt rock, alt folk and alt anything.

Holter possesses one of the most distinctive voices in independent music. She'll perform her own material with Present Music joined by LA avant-garde composer Tashi Wada for a happening at the Calatrava. François Couperin time travels from the Baroque era, Holter sings a mysterious, Lynchian song-cycle by Alex Temple called “Behind the Wallpaper,” and John Orfe will perform Caroline Shaw's genre-bending Concerto for Harpsichord and Strings.

In conjunction with Milwaukee Art Museum exhibit: “The Brilliance of the Spanish World: El Greco, Velázquez, Zurbarán.”

“I took the idea of the museum’s exhibit and extrapolated it to ‘60s Baroque pop music”—think The Left Banke or The Rolling Stones’ “Play with Fire”—and pop music’s effect on contemporary classical music,” Present Music’s Eric Segnitz says. “The concert jumps from Baroque to jazz to contemporary to avant-garde. It covers a broad spectrum.”

Monday, May 26

Vincas w/ Primitive Broadcast Service, Full Nude and Toadskin @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

Vincas travels from Athens, Ga., to celebrate Memorial Day rather loudly. The southern noise-goth-death rock merchants are joined by like-minded locals Primitive Broadcast Service, Full Nude and Toadskin

Tuesday, May 27

Torcado w/ Half Moon Hideaway, Fairy Astronaut and Tlalok @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

Torcado performing live

Milwaukee’s Torcado combines indie, funk and blues sounds, Half Moon Hideway is inspired by the sounds of jangle pop, emo and funk. Tlalok comes from a long line of musicians dating back to his great-grandfather who was a composer from Vicente Guerrero, Mexico. A century later he keeps the family tradition alive through boleros, bossa novas and vibrant performances channeling the passion of his ancestors. Green Bay’s Fairy Astronaut rounds out the bill.

Wednesday, May 28

Jon Mroz & His Bull Fiddle Four w/Special Guest Joel Patterson @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

Upright bassist Jon Mroz’ resume includes Professor Pinkerton's Irrelevant Orchestra, Troubadours of Rhythm and the Swingin' Kools. His esteemed Bull Fiddle Four includes local music scene stalwarts Al Dorn, Paul Stilin, Tael Estremera and Patrick Morrow. A fine lineup, you’ll agree.

Then, add in Joel Patterson as a special guest. A few years back the Chicago-by way-of-Madison guitarist joined Deke Dickerson’s late-night side-bar gig at Potawatomi and sparks flew. Musically, that is. While Patterson holds a Monday residency at Chicago’s Green Mill jazz club, his albums range from echoes of Les Paul and Chet Atkins to The Beatles to crazy rockabilly sounds.