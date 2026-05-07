This Week in MKE Music: May 7-13, 2026

Exotica at Foundation, Pat McCurdy, the annual tribute to Mike Hoffmann, The Afghan Whigs w/ Mercury Rev, Falcon Bowl’s FAST fund Spring Benefit Concert w/ Annie & The Hedonists, Molly Tuttle and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo courtesy Pat McCurdy Pat McCurdy Pat McCurdy

Thursday, May 7 p.m.

Scarlet Demore w/ Rat Bath and Yada Yada @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade Rat Bath Rat Bath

Milwaukee’s Rat Bath (“All noise no boys” queercore punk band) is known for reclaiming queer-coded villains in their unique way of storytelling. They are joined by a pair of Chicago’s act—rockers Scarlet Demore and dance punks Yada Yada.

Fisherman Tiki Band @ Foundation Bar, 8 p.m.

× “Cubano Chant” by Fisherman Tiki Band

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. Learn how to play Exotica music and you will have gigs for a lifetime.

A Tiki band? At Foundation Bar, natch. Start off the weekend with San Franciso’s Fisherman Tiki Band, a retro-futuristic duo blending classic Exotica with ‘60s modal jazz, surf, psychedelia, and original grooves inspired by house, disco, world and trance.

Friday, May 8 p.m.

Pat McCurdy @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Bright Beautiful World - The Infectious Joy of Pat McCurdy - Trailer

As frontman for Yipes!, The Men About Town and The Confidentials, Pat McCurdy’s stock in trade was driving melodic pop rock as the ‘80s dawned. By the time the ‘90s hit, McCurdy had reinvented himself as a troubadour-entertainer, building a devoted fanbase along the way. The Milwaukee Film Festival recently screened the documentary Bright Beautiful World - The Infectious Joy of Pat McCurdy. Yipes! recently released the EP Irish Exit; hardly the sound of geriatric rockers lining up for the early bird special, the songs hit with the testosterone rush of a frat house on a Friday night. Here’s a chance to catch him in his natural habitat.

The Afghan Whigs w/ Mercury Rev @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

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× “Somethin’ Hot” by Usher and The Afghan Whigs

At its zenith, grunge music operated as a license to print money for record companies. Outliers Afghan Whigs—led by charismatic frontman Greg Dulli—leaned into vintage Black music without being retro; the band also had the wisdom to record Paul K and the Weathermen’s “Amphetamines And Coffee” on their 1990 Sub Pop debut album Up In It.

With a few breaks, the band returned in 2012. Celebrating 40 years, they are touring with Mercury Rev—another band from the era that had little interest in what was happing in the biz. Formed in New York at the University of Buffalo, where band members were influenced by legendary drone compose Tony Conrad—who had collaborated with a pre-Velvet Underground John Cale.

While it’s easy to pigeonhole Mercury Rev’s psychedelic and experimental side, in 2019 they released The Delta Sweete Revisited, a take on Bobbie Gentry’s cult favorite album that included guest vocalists including Lucinda Williams, Beth Orton, Nora Jones and Hope Sandoval.

S.S. WEB w/ The Blind Staggers, Gentleman Deluxe and Wylie Jakobs @ Anodyne, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. S.S. WEB S.S. WEB

Here’s a full night of songwriters. S.S. Web’s dark roots sounds, Chicago’s Blind Staggers distill classic rock, country and punk, Wylie Jakobs’ “intricate and impressive guitar skills [and] thought provoking lyricism, and Gentleman Deluxe, a solo-acoustic project featuring Aaron Howell that blends satirical and sentimental storytelling with influences from Gene Ween, John Prine and Shel Silverstein.

Saturday, May 9

Rockhoffmanoff - Live music and fundraiser @ Ope Brewing Co., 2:30 p.m.

× Mike Hoffman montage

When multi-instrumentalist and producer Mike Hoffmann died suddenly in 2021 it sent shock waves through the Milwaukee music community.

Among his many credits, Hoffmann produced, performed and recorded with: melaniejane, Semi-Twang, Carnival Strippers, The Holy Ranger, Victor DeLorenzo, Nineteen Thirteen, The Spanic Boys, Arms, Legs and Feet, The Carolinas, Mike Fredrickson, Blue in the Face, Ward and His Troubles and the Yell Leaders. Most recently he was collaborating with The Delta Routine, mood vertigo and Sam Llanas.

ROCKHOFFMANOFF is a full day of music celebrating the legacy of Hoffmann. A stellar lineup of former bandmates local talent assembles to salute his legacy.

Scheduled to perform are Chris Hanson Band, Bryan Cherry, The Strand Bros., The Pinwheels, The Delta Routine, Barry Patton, hoyl, The Carolinas, The Mosleys and Semi-Twang.

FAST fund Spring Benefit Concert w/ Annie & The Hedonists @ Falcon Bowl, 7 p.m.

× Annie & the Hedonists Trailer

The FAST Fund, the benefit concert’s sponsor, is a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to MATC students. It was initiated by AFT Local 212, the MATC faculty and professional staff union concerned dthat students who are homeless or hungry won’t succeed. Last year the FAST Fund provided assistance to almost 3,000 MATC students experiencing basic needs insecurity.

Annie and the Hedonists were named the 2025 Capital Region Music Awards Blues Band of the Year. The lead singer Annie Rosen grew up on Ninth and Walker. She and the lead guitarist, Jonny Rosen both attended MATC before moving to New York in the late ‘80s after Jonny was laid off from A.O. Smith. The Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen’s food truck will provide food and share their profits with the FAST Fund. More info here https://www.falconbowlmke.com/events/annie-and-the-hedonists-2026

Armchair Boogie @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

× 1“Gone in a Day” by Armchair Boogie on The Caverns Sessions

Madison’s Armchair Boogie grabs bluegrass, jam band energy of a jam band and rock and roll. Known for tight harmonies and dance-fueled live shows, they’ve quickly become one of the most exciting acts on the circuit.

Sunday, May 10

Static Paisley w/ Tat Songs and No Motel @ MKeUltra, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago’s Static Paisley, a solo artist with Roland drum machines, synths and heavy guitar is joined by fellow Chicagoan Tat Songs (aka Tom Sadler) who has been compared Flying Nun artists as well as Pavement and Silver Jews.

Monday, May 11

Old Sam & the Teardrops - Monday Night Jazz @ Maxies, 5:30 p.m.

× “Ain't Misbehavin’” by Old Sam & the Teardrops

Frontman Joe LeSage and drummer John Sparrow (Violent Femmes) bring the swing. Milwaukeestomp.com says “Tunes are vocally driven, featuring prohibition-era classics from Jelly Roll Morton to Fats Waller, landing mainly in the realm of swing jazz but venturing into the sounds of southern roots rock. LeSage’s vocals are balanced out by the band’s horn duo of trumpet and tenor saxophone, adding just the right amount of color between verses.”

Tuesday, May 12

In Flames w/ thrown and Distant @ The Rave, 7 p.m.

× “Meet Your Maker” by In Flames

Sweden’s In Flames represent the best of metal’s past, present and future. In Flames are as vital and even more energized today than when they unleashed classics like Come Clarity and Clayman in decades past.

Foregone, the furious fourteenth studio album, combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era. Melodic death metal pioneers and innovative purveyors of groove, the artistry, influence, stature and future of In Flames loom as large as the heavy metal horizon itself.

Wednesday, May 13

Molly Tuttle & Maggie Rose @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× “White Rabbit” by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Maybe you were lucky enough to catch guitarist-vocalist Molly Tuttle at Irish Fest in 2021. If so, you caught the guitarist on an ascent that continues. Winner of multiple GRAMMY, American Music Awards, Tuttle is also the first woman to receive the IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Guitar Player of the Year award. While the traditionalist bluegrass world may not be known for imagination and humor, Tuttle is not afraid to color outside the lines, as evidenced in this video.

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has played the iconic Grand Ole Opry over 100 times. In response to “Tomato-gate,” sparked by the controversial remarks made by radio promoter Keith Hill urging radio programmers to play fewer female artists while comparing females to tomatoes on a salad, Rose responded by utilizing social media to launch what she called “Tomato Tuesdays”—releasing a new song weekly using the social hashtag #TomatoTuesday, marking her support of females in country music.