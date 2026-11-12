This Week in MKE Music Nov. 12-18, 2026

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group The Mavericks & Friends The Mavericks & Friends

Elephonic w/Temple Kisses, The Mavericks & Friends, Benefit for the Wisconsin Homeless Veterans Initiative w/ God’s Outlaw and Matt “MF” Tyner, Long May You Run–An Evening of Neil Young’s Music and benefit for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, Deidre McCalla & Joe Jencks and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Nov. 12

Elephonic w/Temple Kisses @ The Wicked Hop, 7 p.m.

While Elephonic continues to define how to stay creative and age gracefully within the vast confines of pop music the draw here just might equally be Temple Kisses. Circa late ‘80s Milwaukee songwriter Ward Wiesenthal punched above his weight fronting a combo known as “and His Troubles” and released a few cassettes of his confessional folk-pop gems; you can hear them here. With a new release coming down the pike, Wiesenthal’s new project Temple Kisses makes a long overdue live appearance.

Friday, Nov. 13

The Mavericks & Friends @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× Come Unto Me” by The Mavericks & Friends

For three decades, The Mavericks built their Grammy-winning legacy under the leadership of frontman, the late-Raul Malo. When a battle with cancer took Raul off the road in 2025, his bandmates honored his influence with a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium, filling Raul’s final hours on earth with song and celebration.

The celebration continues with The Mavericks & Friends. Featuring Paul Deakin, Robert Reynolds, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden, the tour combines a unique version of The Mavericks’ past and present lineups with rotating guest vocalists—it kickstarts a new chapter of The Mavericks’ unfolding story.

Welshly Arms w/The Astronomers @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Save Me From The Monster In My Head” by Welshly Arms

Coming off a successful German festival tour in the summer of 2025, Welshly Arms returned to their native Cleveland and released two new singles—“Glorious” and “In Chills”—that mark a defining new chapter for the band. Shaped by reflection, momentum, and a renewed sense of purpose, the songs were recorded in a familiar home-base environment that allowed the group to explore both power and vulnerability without distraction.

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The Astronomers make alternative pop music that feels as expansive as it is deeply personal. Led by Michael Stensland and Ben Baker, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin duo have carved out their own lane with nostalgic, brass-tinted pop. Blending emotional storytelling with explosive choruses, and modern production, their sound sits somewhere between Quinn XCII, AJR, and Jon Bellion while still feeling unmistakably their own.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Benefit for the Wisconsin Homeless Veterans Initiative w/ God’s Outlaw and Matt “MF” Tyner @ Club Garibaldi’s, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via God's Outlaw God's Outlaw God's Outlaw

A great cause, here’s a benefit for the Wisconsin Homeless Veterans Initiative, with a supply drive for things veterans need this winter, like new socks, gloves, knit hats, hand warmers, thermal underwear and toiletries. Folks who bring a donation get $5 off the $20 cover, and veterans get in free with proof of service.

Or over two decades God’s Outlaw has been playing rebel outlaw country music. The band’s album Tales of the Hard Way fits naturally with the rowdy side of country—Waylon, Cash, Merle and David Allan Coe.

Long May You Run–An Evening of Neil Young’s Music and benefit for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Play That Rock n' Roll - Facebook Francesca and the Night Sky Francesca and the Night Sky at Linneman's Riverwest Inn in Milwaukee.

For over 20 years Milwaukee musicians have gathered to pay tribute, reinterpret and mangle selections from Neil Young’s legendary catalog of songs. This year is no different with a lineup ranging from solo acoustic artists to bluegrass to rock and roll. This benefit for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin includes Tom Trisco, the duo of Peter Roller and Mark Vitkus, and a diverse lineup of bands including Francesca and Night Sky, Bella Bruto, the Chris Haise Band, Fatty Acids and JT and The Congregants.

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series - Deidre McCalla & Joe Jencks @ Unitarian Church North (13800 N. Port Washington Rd.), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Irene Young Deidre McCalla Deidre McCalla

Deidre McCalla has long stood at the forefront of acoustic singer-songwriters reshaping expectations of how Black folk do folk. She learned early on that life begins with an acoustic guitar, and Deidre’s songwriting carries an unyieldingly honest perspective expressed with a lyric touch that relentlessly celebrates the power and diversity of the human spirit.

Joe Jencks, a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, merges conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing. Jencks delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Lucy (Cooper B. Handy) w/ Gods Wisdom and Creature Weather @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Forgivable” By Lucy (Cooper B Handy)

Lucy’s music has been described as “a playful mix of romanticism and absurdity that is uniquely nestled in our time.” Gods Wisdom brings experimental rap and Milwaukee’s Creature Weather is an experimental pop collaboration between Tad Jameyfield and John Doyle.

Monday, Nov. 16

Pendulum Hearts @ Maxie’s, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pendulum Hearts Pendulum Hearts Pendulum Hearts

Austin, TX band Pendulum Hearts, purveyors of alt-country swing, play music that draws deeply from the Texas swing tradition while pushing the genre forward with original songs and bold musical experimentation.

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Tuesday, Nov. 17

Sap w/ Sludge Mother and Awannabe @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Sludge Mother - Facebook Sludge Mother Sludge Mother

Here’s a three act, all ages bill that will keep you week moving right along.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Jay Matthes @ Crafty Cow, 7 p.m.

× “One Big Yellow Light” by Jay Mathes

Jay Matthes is a traditionalist. The singer-songwriter’s album, A Drier Place, is proudly no frills—a collection of mostly acoustic bluegrass and American songs recorded without any kind of studio trickery. That naturalistic approach puts the emphasis where it belongs: on Matthes’ sturdy, grainy voice. Even when guest musicians lend a little instrumental flair to the songs, his voice remains their focal point.

The Midweek Music concert series continues: Dec. 2 with Joe Wais and Jordan Kroeger; Dec. 9 with Max Niemann; and Dec. 16 with Jorge Vallentine.

Swing Jazz Wednesdays: The Sazerac 5

× Expand Photo via The Sazerac 5 - Facebook The Sazerac 5 The Sazerac 5

Get ready to be transported to the heart of New Orleans. An outgrowth of Milwaukee’s ever popular Extra Crispy Brass Band, leader Greg Cramer formed this small group to focus on the traditional side of New Orleans music. After a multitude of name and personnel changes the band has solidified as the Sazerac 5.