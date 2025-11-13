This Week in MKE Music: Nov. 13-19, 2025

Obscure Birds, Emily Hurd, Flowting Clowds, Violins of Hope, the annual Tribute to Neil Young, Thomas Dolby and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo Via Emily Hurd - Facebook Emily Hurd

Thursday, Nov. 13

Obscure Birds @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

Expand Photo via Obscure Birds - obscurebirds.com Obscure Birds Obscure Birds

Who are the Obscure Birds? Depends on who you ask.

They might be a bunch of old dudes who don’t know when to quit. They might be tech-fearing Luddites fumbling toward enlightenment. Whatever the truth, they bring over 200 years of collective music-listening experience, funneled through pure rock ‘n’ roll instinct and unleashed as a post-retro psych/alt-country folk/sub-prog classic rock group.

Friday, Nov. 14

“Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Punk Poster Art” @ Real Tinsel Gallery, through Dec. 31

× Expand Photo by Celeste Carroll 'Gig's Up: 50 Years of Punk Poster Art' exhibition Visitors enjoy 'Gig's Up: 50 Years of Punk Poster Art'

When Milwaukee musician Nev Crnojevich passed away in the summer of 2024, Dave Luhrssen, managing editor of the Shepherd Express, who has covered the local scene since the ‘70s, talked with Clancy Carroll, another old friend of Crnojevich and the discussion struck inspiration.

“Out of that came the idea of honoring the bands of that era with a show of locally made posters,” Luhrssen explains. “Clancy and I worked with two other co-curators, WMSE’s Paul Host and Tim Noble, and the concept for the show expanded to include poster work by Milwaukee artists for DIY bands from recent decades and the present.”

Co-curators Clancy Carroll and Dave Luhrssen spoke about the exhibition in preview to Friday’s panel discussion. In addition to Carroll and Luhrssen, Friday’s 6 p.m. discussion includes Eric Blowtorch, Tom Crawford, Downstairs Dan Hansen, Paul Host and Blaine Schultz.

Billy Woods @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

× “Babylon by Bus” by Billy Woods & Kenny Segal feat. ShrapKnel

Billy Woods is a rapper who defies easy categorization. On the mic, woods is no less of a conundrum, possessed of versatile flows and an ability to not only tackle topics other artists wouldn’t dream of, but also to bring unique perspectives to the familiar ones.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Long May You Run - A Neil Young Tribute @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

× “Hey Hey, My My” by Neil Young and Devo

For over two decades Milwaukee musicians have celebrated Neil Young’s birthday by interpreting his songs. This year’s lineup ranges from solo acoustic performers to full band workouts. Artists include Barry Houlehen, Tom Trisco, The Resonators, Keep ‘n Open Mind, The Mirror Men, Chris Haise, Bella Brutto and Francesca & the Night Sky. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

Flowting Clowds w/Jim Warchol @ ACME Records, 8:30 p.m.

ACME Records is a vinyl-centric music store by day. By night, every once in a while, it masquerades as one of Milwaukee’s finest listening rooms. Flowting Clowds features members of June of 44, Lungfish and Rodan. Jim Warchol recently moonlighted as part of the Lincoln Arcade Singers, collaborating with Eric Blowtorch and Dean Schlabowske. The good money is Warchol digs into his bag of ambient/soundtrack tricks for this show.

Emily Hurd @ Unitarian Church North (13800 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon), 7:30 p.m.

× “Burn Like a Field” by Emily Hurd

Emily Hurd is a prolific songwriter, best known for her clear voice and clever rhymes. Her songwriting style combines soul, folk, blues, and rock.

Paul Zollo of American Songwriter says that she writes “albums to fall into and swim in forever.” Hurd’s songs have appeared on television’s “NCIS, 90210” “The Good Wife,” “Melrose Place” and “Lfe Unexpected.” The majority of her 19 full length original studio albums were recorded by John Abbey at Chicago's Kingsize Sound Labs. She is currently working on her 20th album.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Thomas Dolby @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “She Blinded Me With Science” by Thomas Dolby

Perhaps best known for blinding us with science, Thomas Dolby has always blurred the lines between composition and invention. The English musician, producer, composer, entrepreneur and teacher came to prominence in the ‘80s, releasing hit singles including "She Blinded Me with Science” and “Hyperactive!” He has also worked as a producer and as a session musician.

In the ‘90s, Dolby founded Beatnik, a Silicon Valley software company which developed the polyphonic ringtone software and created the Nokia tune. He was also the music director for TED Conferences.

Monday, Nov. 17

Offtide w/ Sky Pine Drive, I’ll Remember April, Pareidolia and In Shining Armour @ Cactus Club, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club - cactusclubmilwaukee.com Sky Pine Drive Sky Pine Drive

Kick off the week with this five-band, all-ages show. The all-Milwaukee lineup includes alt-rock, indie, emo, psych and punk sounds.

Tuesday. Nov. 18

Great American Ghost w/ Wristmeetrazor, Downswing and Saltwound @ X-Ray Arcade, 5:30 p.m.

× “Forsaken” by Great American Ghost

A night of metalcore heaviosity, New Hampshire-based heavy hitters Great American Ghost are relentless in every way, shape, and form. Hellbent on pushing the heavy music envelope since their inception in 2012, the band has steadily grown as a genre defying group amongst their peers in the metal and -core world. They are joined by Washington. D.C.’s Wristmeetrazor, Albany, NY’s Downswing and California’s Saltwound.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Through Jan. 25

× Expand Photo via Jewish Museum Milwaukee Erich Weininger and band - Violins of Hope Eric Weininger and band featured in one of the photographs in the 'Violins of Hope' exhibition at Jewish Museum Milwaukee through Jan. 26, 2026

An orchestra of men in prison stripes waited for the trains at Auschwitz, ordered to serenade the new arrivals, lulling the captives into a false sense of calm. Many Jews sent by the Nazis to the camps carried their violins with them.

After the Holocaust, some of those instruments were collected by a family of luthiers in Tel Aviv for a project called Violins of Hope. This fall, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra hosted a Wisconsin tour that brought some of those instruments to various performing arts venues across Wisconsin.

Many are displayed at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee as part of “Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience,” an exhibition guest curated by the Holocaust Research Education Center (HERC).