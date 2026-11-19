× Expand Photo via Laurel Ivy - Faceboo Alien Andrea Bosseau Alien Andre Bosseau – Musical Explorer1954-2026

Thursday, Nov. 19

Craig Finn & The Band of Forgiveness @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× “People of Substance” by Craig Finn & The Band of Forgiveness

Hold Steady songwriter, Craig Finn’s sixth solo album, Always Been tells the story of a man who becomes a clergyman despite a lack of faith. The songs detail his rise, fall, and eventual redemption, while also shining a light to sharply reveal the other characters that populate the world he moves through. A limited edition, 92-page companion book, Lousy With Ghosts, accompanies the album and features 11 works of fiction by Finn. These stories take place in the same universe as the record, giving deeper looks at the characters within.

That’s How I Remember It is Finn’s podcast series that examines the connection between memory and creativity. Each episode features a discussion between Finn and one creator—including musicians, authors, filmmakers and more—about the role memory plays in their art.

Friday, Nov. 20

Youth Energy w/ French Inhaler, Hobbyist and American Dingos @ MKEUltra, 7 p.m.

× “Haunt You” by French Inhaler

A night of loud guitars, restless energy, and underground sounds as Youth Energy, French Inhaler, Hobbyist and American Dingos take the stage for a stacked night of live music. Chicago’s French Inhaler brings a blend of angular indie rock, post-punk tension and off-kilter pop sensibilities. With their latest release, Practiced Lines, the band continues to carve out a sound that’s unpredictable, melodic and unapologetically left of center. Also: Youth Energy, Hobbyist and American Dingos combine for a night of adventurous guitar music.

Texas Dave Trio @ Art*Bar, 9 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Texas Dave Trio - Facebook Texas Dave Trio Texas Dave Trio

“I know what we aren’t,” Texas Dave says when asked to describe the music. “We aren’t heavy metal, hard rock, rap or alternative.” He pauses a second. “We’re original Americana using elements of country, rhythm and blues and toe-tapping tunes.”

Saturday, Nov. 21

Voyages Series: Black Market Godzilla, Mantel-Matthies, and Gray Barker @ Voyageur Book Shop, 7 p.m.

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Milwaukee has a long history of musicians who chose to explore alternate sonic vistas. Here is a performance that should color outside the lines, so to speak. Black Market Godzilla, Mantel-Matthies, and Gray Barker will all be performing on instruments of their own invention.

Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel with Ladybird @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “The Letting Go” by Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel

The story of Ryan Necci & The Buffalo Gospel begins with Necci’s introduction to the songwriting greats through his family’s record collection. Growing up in a small, lower-middle-class farm town in Wisconsin, the sounds of classic country music intertwined with the songwriting of John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Townes Van Zandt formed the backdrop of his childhood. The themes of love, loss and unfulfilled dreams seeped into his soul, shaping his distinctive country-Americana style as a songwriter.

Necci’s debut album, We Can Be Horses, released in 2013, garnered praise for its “musically arresting” and “minimalist and masterful” qualities. The band’s follow-up, On the First Bell, continued to earn acclaim, solidifying their place in the genre.

Milwaukee’s Ladybird’s kickass country sound blends energy and attitude with songwriting and musical chops. Stylistically they may nod to the past, but they are the kind of band to push a genre forward.

Sunday, Nov. 22

The Celebration of Life for Alien Andre Bosseau @ The Cooperage, 2 p.m.

Andre Bosseau was known far and wide as Alien Andre. He passed away on October 29.

The longtime WMSE DJ joined the station in October 1984, making the Saturday overnight hours—from midnight to 6 a.m.—a universe entirely his own. Through his programs—"The Cultural Revolution,” “The Final Frontier” and “Earthling Soup”—he welcomed listeners into musical adventures filled with discovery, humor, and creativity, said station manager Tom Crawford

Present Music’s “A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving,” @ Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (812 N. Jackson St.), 4 p.m. talk and 5 p.m. concert

× Expand Photo via Eliza Bagg Eliza Bagg Eliza Bagg

Since the early ‘90s, Present Music has presented a Thanksgiving concert each November. The annual event returns this year to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a program called “A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving.”

“My view of it has changed over the years,” says Artistic Director Eric Segnitz, a member of the Milwaukee new music ensemble for 44 of its 45 years. “Now, for me, it’s a good way to sit back and meditate on the great panoply of life—the cultures and philosophies that mix in our Thanksgiving concerts. I’m not sure I understood that in my younger years.”

Monday, Nov. 23

The Mainliners w/ The Nu-Viles and Jinksie @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-ray Arcade The Mainliners The Mainliners

The Mainliners embrace their roots, taking inspiration from such legendary SoCal bands as TSOL, Descendants, and DI, and drawing comparisons to others in the vanguard, from The Circle Jerks to The Adolescents. Another California band, The Nu-Viles, bring punk and new wave sounds. Milwaukee’s Jinksie rounds out the bill.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

The Ike Reilly Assassination @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Someday Tonight (Will Seem Like A Long Time Ago)” by Ike Reilly

Since his 2001 major label debut, Salesmen and Racists, Reilly has been creating rebellious punk/folk/country/blues-influenced rock ‘n’ roll records that are both poetic and cinematic. He’s written songs for and collaborated with artists like Johnny Hickman and David Lowery of the band Cracker, Shooter Jennings and Tom Morello.

Reilly’s 2020 song “Someday Tonight (Will Seem Like a Long Long Time Ago)” was written in the days after the police shooting of Jakob Blake in Kenosha. Two of Reilly’s children live in Kenosha and on the evening of the shooting Reilly’s son called him and sent him the video of the shooting. Protesters squared off against police and armed civilians. Illinois resident 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse murdered two people and wounded another.

The former doorman and gravedigger hailing from the seemingly idyllic town of Libertyville, Illinois is the subject of the award-winning documentary Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Milwaukee Record Halftime Show: Daydream Retrievers @ Cactus Club, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Ian Olvera - Facebook Daydream Retrievers Daydream Retrievers

You know the drill: at halftime the screen goes up and the music starts. Ian Olvera’s pop guise Daydream Retrievers takes the stage. The veteran, musician-producer brings the jangle…. until second half kickoff.

Nod to Bob @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 6:30 p.m.

× “Positively 4th Street” by Bill Camplin

This annual benefit for the Hunger Task Force wrangles local artists for nearly four hours of songs writ by Bob Dylan. For 28 years this event has offered up a tremendous night of music for a good cause. This year’s participants include Bill Camplin Band, John Sieger Combo, Chrissy Clobes and more. The tradition kicks off with Denny Rauen’s bagpipes rendition of “Blowin’ in the Wind.”