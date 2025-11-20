This Week in MKE Music: Nov. 20-26, 2025

Hayes Carll, R&B Cadets, Long Mama, Rare DM, Trash Fest, Kitty Fest and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Nov. 20

Hayes Carll w/Aaron Raitiere @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group - pabsttheatergroup.com Hayes Carll Hayes Carll

While he was working on his latest album, We’re Only Human, singer-songwriter Hayes Carll was also working on himself.

“Trying to figure out how to navigate life with a little more ease,” says Carll, who will turn 50 in January. “I’ve been running into the same roadblocks and walls a lot of my life, and I was tired of having the same conversation with myself.”

Long Mama w/ Resurrectionists and Captain Allen Cote @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Linneman's Riverwest Inn Long Mama Long Mama

Kick off the weekend with a night of imaginative songwriters and top-flight musicianship. Long Mama’s music blisters with the heart and grit of someone who has lost hard, loved harder, and licked her burns until they stung then silvered. In a drafty attic just west of the Milwaukee River she grew up on, you’ll find songwriter Kat Wodtke (Wood-key) raking through notebooks in search of a salve: words, stories, and sounds to temper the dumpster fires we never mean to light.

Resurrectionists might be branded as Americana, but if that’s the case, then it is old weird Americana from which they suckle. Multi-instrumentalist Allen Cote’s resume includes guiding scuba and snorkeling tours of shipwrecks, as well as fronting Lyric Advisory Board, ¡paLABra!, and reimaging the Beatles album Revolver.

Friday, Nov. 21

Rare DM w/ Greyhound @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m.

are DM, the brainchild of singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Erin Hoagg. She crafts intimate, alluring tunes that seamlessly blend dark aesthetics with dance-pop sensibilities. Armed with a collection of vintage analogue synthesizers and drum machines and drawing inspiration from EBM, minimal techno, electroclash, electroclash, post-punk, and bloghouse,

Greyhound is the dance floor music project of Dylan Mentzer. A Milwaukee-based DJ and producer, Greyhound has been making a name for himself in the greater Midwest techno community since 2017

Saturday, Nov. 22

Trash Fest @ Puddler’s Hall, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Veronic Rusnak Trashfest Trashfest

This is not what civic leaders have in mind when they brag on the “City of Festivals.” Yet here it is once again—concepts equally loud, proud and in poor taste. And refusing to take itself seriously.

Trash Fest Moves to Puddler’s Hall Keeping Milwaukee weird for over four decades and counting.

Kitty Fest - Orange Cat w/ Rocket Cat, Sit Kitty Sit and Kitty Soft Paw. @ Ope! Brewing Co., 6 p.m.

Last year Kyle Ciske came to the realization his band Lost Orange Cat knew at least three other feline-centric groups: Rocket Cat, Sit Kitty Sit and Kitty Soft Paw. While Ope! is known as a dog-friendly space, Ciske did not want to be seen as discriminating against cats or cat lovers. Et voilà, a fest was born.

Almost Home Cat Rescue will be on site, and the event will be raising funds for them via pop-up merch sales along with portions of band merch, cat themed clothing, artwork, accessories and more.

R&B Cadets @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

These days you can catch The R&B Cadets outdoors in the summer at Lake Park or their inside headquarters Shank Hall. Fronted by Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer and John Sieger and supported by Mike Sieger, Bobby Schneider, Juli Wood and Bob Jennings, it’s a sure bet the group will pack the dance floor, like they have been doing since 1980.

When Dylan Met Guthrie @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6:30 p.m.

Work on “When Dylan Met Guthrie” began three years ago. “It struck me that there's been a lot written about both of these artists separately, but rarely have their lives been side by side to draw parallels (and differences) between their songs, time period, and live stories,” Lil Rev explains.

In 1961, Bob Dylan trekked from Minnesota to Madison and then on to New York. Greenwich Village was folk music’s epicenter, but the aspiring singer-songwriter had another reason for his East Coast sojourn. He wanted to meet one of his inspirations, Woody Guthrie. Dylan’s pilgrimage to the hospital where Guthrie spent his last years, suffering from Huntington’s disease, opens last year’s film about Dylan’s early career, A Complete Unknown.

The Dylan-Guthrie connection inspired a prominent pair of Wisconsin folksingers, Lil Rev and Will Branch, to compose a show of songs and storytelling, “When Dylan Met Guthrie.”

New Wave Fest w/ Weird Science, The First Wave and

XPosed 4Heads @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Xposed 4heads Xposed 4heads Line Up 2025 Xposed 4heads line up (2025)

The Exposed 4Heads began under the auspices of filmmaker-songwriter Mark G.E. He remains the group’s primary writer and is the organizer of New Wave Fest.

The annual event caps a busy year for his band, including an opening spot for Devo at Summerfest. Devo was always an inspirational throughline for the 4Heads, even if their music doesn’t strictly adhere to the Akron act’s model.

Meeting Devo was a delight. “They’re just friendly Midwest guys with a quirky sense of humor,” G.E. says. But that humor reflects on serious issues. Devo’s founders were at Kent State in 1970 when the National Guard opened fire on students, killing four. Their lyrics and performances satirized the complacent status quo.

Sunday, Nov. 23

Theatre Gigante Presents The Last Laugh with Little Bang Theory @ Jan Serr Studio (2155 N. Prospect Ave.), 3 p.m.

× Expand Public Domain Emil Janning in 'The Last Laugh' (1924) Emil Janning in 'The Last Laugh' (1924)

The Last Laugh stars Emil Jannings, an actor who—contrary to silent movie stereotypes—never overacted. His face was a motion picture, flickering with hauteur and fatigue, despondency and disbelief, heartbreak and recovery. He plays the doorman at a grand hotel whose job, especially his fancy-dress uniform, forms the larger part of his identity—until he loses it.

Theatre Gigante presents silent films in tandem with Little Bang Theory, a Detroit trio performing on toy instruments. Gigante has been pairing movies with Little Bang since the ‘00s and will open their 2025-26 season with another silent picture synced to the trio’s original score.

Monday, Nov. 24

Yung Gravy w/ Pertinence – The Voluptuous Voyage Tour @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× “Debbie” by Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy flexes his passion for soul music and oldies in his production, sampling a wide range of musical styles dating from the 1940s to the present. Nostalgic and often-jubilant melodies paired with heavy trap drums form the usual canvas for his signature baritone voice — reminiscent of Barry White.

For all of the swagger and style Gravy exhibited upon his arrival, he managed to become even smoother since his introduction in 2016. After streams in the billions, packed venues, and “side missions” with Martha Stewart, he decided to lock himself in the studio and load up a plethora of certifiably saucy bangers lined up for release in 2025.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Starsdontmeananything w/ Frantic Repair, I'll Remember April and Muzzle @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade - xrayarcade.com Starsdontmeananything Starsdontmeananything

An all-ages show that include screamo from Southern California and shoegaze, emo and hardcore from Milwaukee.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

pat mAcdonald @ Tambourine Lounge (59 N. 2nd Ave., Sturgeon Bay), 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Dan Manelski Pat Macdonald Pat Macdonald

Headed to Door County for Thanksgiving? This benefit for the Steel Bridge Creative Foundation is an intimate show featuring songwriter pat mAcdonald. The setlist for the night is randomized through a game of cards; 63 song titles are in the deck, and everyone draws three and picks one to “play” (request). The night's setlist is then created from the titles picked. More info here https://steelbridgecreativefoundation.org/calendar