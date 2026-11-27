Best of Milwaukee 2026 Reveal Party and Community Food Drive, two nights of R&B Cadets, Beatallica, Nineteen Thirteen / Bryon Cherry, a tribute to Tom Petty and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo Via Beatallica - beatallica.org Beatallica

Friday, Nov. 27

R&B Cadets @ Shank Hall, also Saturday at noon

× “She’s Waiting” by The R&B Cadets

An annual tradition and a good way to work off those Thanksgiving calories—here’s two nights of dancefloor-filling grooves.

The R&B Cadets played their first gig shortly after New Year’s in 1980 and their last in the summer of 1986. In 2015 the R & B Cadets reunited for occasional performances and never stopped.

In a 2022 interview Robin Pluer talked about the band and its history. “It’s complicated sometimes, but we all love and respect each other. I love John’s voice, and Paul’s got everything. We’re like a family. Thank God we’re all still alive (laughs),” she said. What’s so wonderful about our reunions is that even though we haven’t rehearsed or played together for a while, it just comes back to us so naturally. Songs that we’ve played forever somehow come out sounding fresh and new.”

Even more gratifying, the fans still come out. “That’s a big part of what I love about getting back together. It’s a reunion of the audience as well, a community that comes back in touch with each other. Old friends that haven’t seen each other in a while can enjoy rekindling those friendships.”

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” @ Bradley Symphony Center, through Sunday

Discover the magic of the “Mean One” this holiday season. Starring Jim Carrey as the unforgettable Grinch, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes to the big screen while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs James Horner’s iconic score live to picture.

Why is the Grinch (as voiced by the great Boris Karloff) such a grouch? No one seems to know—until little Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and turns Whoville and the Grinch’s world upside down, inside out and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas. It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and a little Whoville magic.

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Saturday, Nov. 28

Expand Photo by Timothy Kloss Nineteen Thirteen

Nineteen Thirteen / Bryon Cherry @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Nineteen Thirteen, the cello and drum chamber rock group (Janet Schiff, cello and electronics and Brian Kreuziger, drums) joins poet and songwriter Bryon Cherry for this collaboration that might pose more questions than answers.

Expand Photo by Eric Sheppard Driveway Thriftdwellers

A Celebration of Tom Petty Featuring The Driveway Thriftdwellers w/ Joseph Huber, Brett Newski, Laura Bomber and Derek Pritzl @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Tom Petty’s shadow looms large over a generation of songwriters who have fallen under the broad definition of Americana. In what is becoming an annual event, this evening gathers some of the area’s best young songwriters paying tribute with an evening of songs by Tom Petty. With the Heartbreakers Petty’s career ran from the outskirts of punk and New Wave to a long string of albums and songs that have become part of the cultural fabric to a collaboration with music icons as part of The Traveling Wilburys.

Beatallica w/ Velocihamster @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

× “Hey Dude” – by Beatallica

Here’s a chance to catch Beatallica before they head off in January for a U.K. tour. Forged from the influences of two of history’s greatest bands, Beatallica are the world’s first live mash-up or “bash-up” band. Their wit, creativity, subversiveness and flair are as sharp as the points they make. Beatallica destroy the boundaries of creativity and reveal how original compositions of music can be crafted for those who identify with humor. All the while, they show appreciation and reverence to The Beatles and Metallica, grandfathers of their respective genres.

Velocihamster is the brainchild of Midwest musician/producer Sean Williamson. Lap steel guitar has been forever etched into the carvings of traditional Hawaiian and country music since its creation; however, Velocihamster hopes to “shred” new light on its perception and reality. Dubbed the “world’s only lap steel metal band,” Velocihamster showcases the outer limits of the steel guitar soundscape and hopes to inspire new reaches of the instrument for generations to come.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Will Branch @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co,. 11 a.m.

× Expand Photo Via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. - anodynecoffee.com Will Branch

This free, all-ages show shines the spotlight on Will Branch (best known as half of Fox & Branch), for a concert of old-time music, original songs, and family folk music that appeals to children and adults, giving everyone a chance to actively participate.

Monday, Nov. 30

3rd Ward Jazz Band @ Maxies, 5:30 p.m.

Every Monday night Maxie’s serves up an early evening of jazz in its various guises. As the 3rd Ward Jazz Band, Don Turner (accordion and soprano sax), Garrett Burton (guitar), Joe Leas (upright bass) and Greg Cramer (trombone) provide the soundtrack to Maxies’ menu of Cajun, Creole, BBQ and raw bar options.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Best of Milwaukee 2026 Reveal Party @ Harley-Davidson Museum - The Garage, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Best of Milwaukee banner

Thank you to everyone who voted!

Each year readers nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, nonprofits, events and more to choose the best of what the Milwaukee area has to offer.

Best of Milwaukee is 100% community-generated nominations and votes. Milwaukee decides, not our editors.

Want to find out who is Milwaukee’s Best? Come be the first to see who wins the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Awards! We’re thrilled to be celebrating this year’s winners.

Enjoy an evening at The Garage at Milwaukee’s iconic Harley-Davidson Museum.

Community Food Drive

This year, Best of Milwaukee’s reveal party will include a food drive to support those in need. We encourage attendees to bring non-perishable food items to stock local food pantries and make a positive impact in our community. Together, we can make a difference—every donation counts!

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Expand Photo by Dan Manelski pat mAcdonald

pat mAcdonald - Benefit for Steel Bridge @ Tambourine Lounge (59 N. 2nd Ave, Sturgeon Bay), 7 p.m.

Road trip anyone? From Memorial Day to Labor Day Door County can be a crowded destination. But once summer ends, the region shines even more. One of the gems is the cozy Tambourine Lounge, a collaboratory arts incubator space next to the retro Holiday Music Motel. This concert, one of songwriter pat mAcdonald’s Sideshows is built on a setlist for the night that is randomized through a game of cards. 63+ song titles are in the deck, and everyone draws 3 and picks one to “play” (request). The night’s setlist is then created from the titles picked. Doors are at 6:30, show is at 7 p.m. Please arrive early to pick cards. All proceeds go to Steel Bridge Creative Foundation.