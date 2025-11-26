This Week in MKE Music: Nov. 26 - Dec. 3, 2025

The 27th Nod to Bob – A Bob Dylan Tribute & Fundraiser for Hunger Task Force, jazz from Outer Limits Duo, Story of the Year and Senses Fail w/ Armour For Sleep, The Cast of the Flamenco Nutcracker @ GibraltarMKE and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via Kim Zick - Facebook Outer Limits Duo Outer Limits Duo

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Nod to Bob – A Bob Dylan Tribute & Fundraiser For Hunger Task Force @ Linneman’s, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Art Elkon via Linneman's The Bill Camplin Band The Bill Camplin Band

This year marks the 27th Nod to Bob, the annual gathering of local musicians paying tribute to the music of Bob Dylan. This benefit for the Hunger Task Force gets you four hours of music from the likes of Bill Camplin, the John Sieger Combo, Denny Rauen and Long Mama.

Friday, Nov. 28

Outer Limits Duo @ Bar Centro, 8 p.m.

Kim Zick and Juli Wood might be best known as members of Mrs. Fun and the R&B Cadets. Truth in advertising, the Outer Limits Duo ventures to places explored by jazz avant-gardists such as Archie Schepp and Max Roach in a relentless sonic assault. In 2020 the musical omnivores released the album Carnival of Souls.

Saturday evening you can find the Juli Wood Quartet, 23 floors above Wisconsin Avenue, at the Pfister Hotel’s martini lounge, Blu, 8 p.m.

Sam Llanas Band @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Shank Hall - shankhall.com Sam Llanas Sam Llanas

Sam Llanas says new songs will be ready early next year. Best known for his unique and distinctively soulful voice, it was Llanas that supplied the trademark vocal on Robbie Robertson’s “Somewhere Down the Crazy River.” He has shared the stage with Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty and David Bowie.

Aside from his BoDeans’ discography, Llanas has released a stream of solo albums over the last decade, including The Whole Night Thru in 2014, a trilogy of full-length albums entitled, “Return of the Goya” (2018-2021), and latest single “Hideaway” in 2024.

Saturday, Nov. 29

The Mosley’s @ The Uptowner, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Mike Frederickson - Facebook The Mosleys The Mosleys

The Uptowner has been around for 141 years which is considerably less, collectively, than the firm of Braun, Dean, Fredrickson, Gjersoe and Jennings aka the refurbished Mosleys. They will move you to dance, that is after they move the pool table. Songwriting machine, bassist and vocalist Mike Fredrickson is hinting at new material.

Shattered @ Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge (200 Madison St., Waukesha), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Shattered Shattered

Back in August, Shattered was getting their ya-ya’s out with a three hour marathon show at the State Fair. The quintet of local music veterans dig deep into the Rolling Stones’ catalog and this night is a good way dance off the holiday calories and family squabbles.

‘Twas The Night Before... By Cirque du Soleil @ Miller High Life Theater, through Nov. 30

‘Twas the Night Before…is Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters—and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ @ The Pabst Theater, through Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and well-loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Ebenezer Scrooge discover that it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Milwaukee Rep favorite Matt Daniels returns to play Scrooge, as enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Monday, Dec. 1

University Community Band Fall Concert @ Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo via UW-Milwaukee University Community Band - UW-Milwaukee UW-Milwaukee's University Community Band

Join the University Community Band for their 2025 fall semester concert.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Story Of The Year and Senses Fail w/ Armour For Sleep @ The Rave, 7:30 p.m.

× “War” by Story of the Year

“No one does friendship harder than Story of the Year and Senses Fail. Not Maverick and Goose. Not Thelma and Louise. Not even Snoop and Martha,” says Story of the Year. Story of the Year’s sound has been described as: emo, screamo, post-hardcore, pop-punk, emo punk, emo-inflected post-grunge, alternative rock and melodic hardcore. Story of the Year's early material as Big Blue Monkey is considered nu metal. See for yourself.

Saves the Day’s emo rock and the reunited Armor for Sleep should help shake up this early week show.

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Bonginator w/ No/Mas, Desensitized and Ancient Entities @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-ray Arcade Bonginator Bonginator

“Bonginator are about weed and death metal, which may sound reductive, but that simplicity is part of their appeal. They play straightforward death metal about smoking weed with aliens, going back in time to save the world by smoking weed, and partying with zombies who smoke weed. Evidently, the third piece of the Boston death metal band’s puzzle is humor,” so says Invisible Oranges website. Despite what politicians and media tell you, it is still a big world with room for everyone.

Washington, D.C.’s No/Mas brings death grind, Desensitized brings sludge death from the sewer, Ancient Entities death metal focuses on ancient civilizations, folklore, and mythology.

The Cast of the Flamenco Nutcracker @ GibraltarMKE, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Flamenco Nutcracker -flamenconutcracker.com Diego Andres - Flamenco Nutcracker 2024 Diego Andres

This special fundraising event features the artists of The Flamenco Nutcracker in an intimate show featuring guest dancer from Spain, Manuel Gutierrez. Think of it as an intimate warm up for the December 6 performances of The Flamenco Nutcracker at South Milwaukee PAC.