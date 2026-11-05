This Week in MKE Music Nov. 5-11, 2026

Blind Boys of Alabama, three nights of Goose, banjoists Béla Fleck and Alison Brown Quintet, Box Car Bros, JT and the Congregants EP release show and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo by Sonny Loya Via The Animeros - easyeyesound.com The Animeros

Thursday, Nov. 5

Blind Boys of Alabama @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

× “I Shall Not Be Moved” by The Blind Boys of Alabama

Blind Boys of Alabama are a masterclass in American soul. Having helped define the soundtrack of the Civil Rights era, they rose from singing for pocket change in the Jim Crow South to performing for three U.S. Presidents.

On this tour, they pay tribute to Stevie Wonder’s 1976 masterpiece, Songs in the Key of Life, classics like “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” “As” and more along with their own repertoire, blending gospel, soul, and Americana.

Friday, Nov. 6

Béla Fleck @ The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× Bach Partita No. 1003 / “Sinister Minister” by Béla Fleck

Béla Fleck has virtuosic, jazz-to-classical ingenuity, an instrumentalist and composer with bluegrass roots. For over 30 years, he has led Béla Fleck and The Flecktones, the groundbreaking quartet inspired by jazz, funk, bluegrass and beyond. Last year, he released a collaboration with his new trio of Edmar Castañeda and drummer Antonio Sánchez, featuring instrumentation that might safely be called uncommon. The year prior, it was his inspired reimagining of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Fleck has also been the banjo’s most thoughtful advocate and ambassador, and his acclaimed 2008 documentary Throw Down Your Heart and its accompanying soundtrack celebrated the instrument’s unsung African roots.

Goose @ Miller High Life Theatre, through Sunday

× “Eminence Front” by Goose

Hot on the heels of Widespread Panic’s three-day blowout, Goose land at the Miller High Life Theatre for another three-day run. The Connecticut jam band has been compared to Phish, much like Phish has been compared to the Grateful Dead. Much like… well I guess there isn’t anything to compare the Dead to.

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Saturday, Nov. 7

Paw Paw Lawton w/ Box Car Bros and Dandy Freling @ Club Garibaldi’s, 7 p.m.

× Nice Daydream by Box Car Bros

Here’s a night of alt-country, Americana, roots music or whatever you want to call it. Paw Paw Lawton recently released a pair of albums and played The Pabst Theater and Dandy Freling hits the road for the winter after this show. Arizona’s Box Car Bros. The band’s website describes musicians who have seen and experienced enough and are secure in letting the songs do the talking. If the guy behind the drums looks familiar, in a previous life Mike Young played drums for Milwaukee band The Carolinas.

JT and the Congregants EP release show w/ Kitty Soft Paw and Lost Brave @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

× “Water From the Rock” by JT and the Congregants

JT and the Congregants add to their discography with the release of their Dodging The Drifter EP. “Time for Love” breathlessly lists the happy hazards of daily life in a driving rocker that attempts to spin itself into the ground; “What Do You See?” is a man barely tethered and at the end of his rope. “Water From the Rock,” speaks to sustenance, salvation and survival. Big themes, sure. The payoff is a guitar solo that strides in like a dinosaur looking for a place to fall.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Larry Penn Tribute @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo Via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. - anodynecoffee.com Larry Penn

The annual celebration of the life and music of Larry Penn will consist of songs, stories, poetry and remembrance. Artists include Will Branch, Jim Ohlschmidt, Ed Ellis, Bob and Diana Suckiel, John Stano, Lil Rev and Joe Kudalada.

MRS. FUN w/ Russ Johnson @ The Deep Groove, 6:30 p.m.

MRS. FUN (Connie Grauer piano, Kim Zick drums) is joined by trumpeter Russ Johnson for this early evening of jazz at Brady Street’s finest listening room.

Bill Callahan w/ Rick Maguire (of Pile) @ The Argo, 8 p.m.

× “Lonely City” by Bill Callahan

Using the alias smog, Bill Callahan recorded a long string of albums, almost exclusively on Chicago’s Drag City label. While themes of darkness get the spotlight, Callahan’s wry and deadpan humor are always lurking. In a Guardian interview his response to a question was “I picture a craftsman as the guy who’s got his tools all labeled in boxes and shelves and knows where everything is. I’m more of a drunk professor I like happenstance and coincidence and mistakes.”

Monday, Nov. 9

The Animeros w/ Los Mitoteros @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “La Camita,” “Danza de Los Saguaros” and “Terlingua” The Animeros

The Animeros, Nick Tozzo (drummer and percussionist), Nicolas Sanchez (bassist), and Mauro Lopez (guitarist) craft a genre-blending sound that drifts between the lush jungles of Colombia, the palm-lined streets of 1960s coastal Mexico, and the dusty cantinas of West Texas.

Sanchez’s Colombian roots, growing up listening to his parents’ beloved salsa and cumbia; Lopez’s parents’ Mexican and American discography, which spanned from traditional Tejano to improvised jazz; and Tozzo’s love for jazz and salsa music, the latter stemming from his college years, leading him to study and live in Colombia to experience music greats first-handedly. All of this, paired with their undeniable chemistry and meshed with their now hometown Austin’s innovative creative sounds led them to create the unique sonic movement that is The Animeros, a name inspired by Colombian shamans who would usher lost souls to their peace.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Andrew Bird with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.

× 20 Years of Andrew Bird & the Mysterious Production of Eggs

Violinist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird celebrates the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed record The Mysterious Production of Eggs. Featuring a top-to-bottom album performance with orchestral arrangements, Bird caps off the performance with a suite of fan-favorite tunes from his near 30-year repertoire. Andrew Bird celebrates the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed album The Mysterious Production of Eggs. Featuring a top-to-bottom album performance with orchestral arrangements, Bird caps off the performance with a suite of fan-favorite tunes from his near 30-year repertoire.

Jack White @ Landmark Credit Union Live

× “Old Scratch Blues” by Jack White at Cactus Club

Jack White is no stranger to Milwaukee. In 1999 The White Stripes played their first out-of-Michigan show at the Cactus Club opening for The Mistreaters. Two years ago—the same night Stevie Wonder played Milwaukee—White played a surprise set at Bay View sausage bar The Vanguard, owned by Mistreater Chris Schulist, as well as returning for a benefit Cactus Club show and another at The Rave.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Alison Brown Quintet @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Alison Brown & Friends | Studio 9 Sessions

Wisley, Alison Brown gave up investment banking for the banjo. With a dozen albums since her 1981 debut, Brown “throws out the textbook when it comes playing the banjo and the result is a sound that blends the rugged drive of bluegrass with the harmonic sensibilities of jazz…” Last year’s Safe, Sensible And Sane is a collaboration with banjo player Steve Martin—also known for his acting and comedy.

That MBA? It might have come in handy when she co-founded Compass Records Group.