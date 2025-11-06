This Week in MKE Music: Nov. 6-12, 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAIsdFu9AT4&t=5s

The Charlie Parr & Spider John Interview Pt. 1

Thursday, Nov. 6

Charlie Parr w/ Dead, Dead Swans @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

"Remember Me If I Forget" by Charlie Parr

The Minnesota-born guitarist, songwriter, and interpreter of traditional music, Charlie Parr has released 19 albums over two decades and has been known to perform up to 275 shows a year. Parr is a folk troubadour in the truest sense: taking to the road between shows, writing and rewriting songs as he plays, fueled by a belief that music is eternal and cannot be claimed or adequately explained. The bluesman poet pulls closely from the sights and sounds around him, his lyrical craftsmanship built by his influences. The sounds from his working-class upbringing—including Folkways legends such as Lead Belly and Woody Guthrie—imbue Parr’s music with stylistic echoes of blues and folk icons of decades past.

Parr sees himself merely as a continuer of a folk tradition: “I feel like I stand on a lot of big shoulders,” he said in an interview. “I hope that I’ve brought a little bit of myself to the music.”

Friday, Nov. 7

First Stage - The Rose of Treason @ The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (325 W. Walnut St.)

Based on the true story of Sophie Scholl and The White Rose. In 1943, a group of university students in Germany were appalled at the truth that was coming to light about the Nazi Party. They started a resistance group aimed at bringing down Hitler and the Nazi regime. Their story is one of breathtaking courage, selflessness, and utter faith in what is right. The efforts of The White Rose are an inspiring tribute to the goodness of humanity shining even in the darkest moments of history.

Performances are in partnership with the Violins of Hope-Wisconsin presented by Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO).

More info and show times firststage.org/Production-Details/Rose-of-Treason

Panalure w/ Frogwater – Mini Art Show Opening Night @ Art*Bar, 9 p.m.

Panalure

Select from hundreds of small art pieces from over 150 artists, all priced at $100 or less. If you can't make it to the opening night, hundreds more pieces will be restocked daily until New Years Eve. The opening night features live music from Panalure

Saturday, Nov. 8

Troubadours Of Rhythm @ Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens, 7 p.m.

"Live & Die for You" by Troubadours of Rhythm

The current exhibit, The Art and History of Sheet Music, 1897-1957, brings together over 50 original examples of illustrated sheet music, vintage instruments, and original audio recordings spanning six transformative decades in American history.

From Dixieland jazz to vaudeville hits, dance crazes, and postwar pop sung by legends like Les Paul and Frank Sinatra, the exhibition reveals how sheet music not only reflected, but shaped, America’s evolving identity. Visitors will discover the powerful visual language of cover art inspired by everything from wartime patriotism to the marvels of modern transportation.

You can catch a soundtrack to the exhibition with an evening of hot rhythm and step into a world of marble arches, candlelight, and the hottest early jazz with the Troubadours of Rhythm for a 1920s-inspired soiree with live music, vintage charm, and dancing beneath the chandeliers. Cocktail attire admired—joy required.

Still Messed Up @ Linneman’s, 7 p.m.

For those not familiar, All Messed Up is where participants get put into bands with each other and have two months to come up with two original songs and a cover song. All bands then perform over a two-night showcase.

Missing All Messed Up? Curious about the event and want a taste before you sign up? Here is the first ever Still Messed Up. An AMU reunion show featuring bands from past years. Acts include: A Bidet to Remember, Cryptids, Sticky Drips (formerly Sly Unfamiliars), Smudgemuffins, Reply All and The Listen-in Bunch.

Sunday, Nov.9

The Hungry Williams @ Ope! Brewing, 3 p.m.

"Find Yourself Another Fool" by The Hungry Williams

The Hungry Williams return to Ope! Brewing for a matinee show featuring jump blues and swinging R&B with a New Orleans flavor. With the holidays just around the corner it might be a good time to request “Mambo Santa Mambo” from their 2020 release.

Troubled Hubble w/ The Hallelujah Ward and Clem Snide @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

"Roger Ebert" by Clem Snide & Scott Avett

“The last 10 years have been a rollercoaster of deep despair and amazing opportunities that somehow present themselves at the last possible second,” says Eef Barzelay. “During that time, the band bottomed out, I lost my house, and I had to declare bankruptcy. The only way to survive was to try to transcend myself, to find some kind of deeper, spiritual relationship with life. Once I committed to that, all these little miracles started happening.”

Forever Just Beyond, Barzelay’s 2020 album under the Clem Snide moniker, may just be the most miraculous of them all. The songs grapple with hope and depression, identity and perception, God and the afterlife, humanizing thorny existential issues and delivering them with the intimate, understated air of a late-night conversation between old friends.

Scott Avett’s production is similarly warm and inviting, and the careful, spacious arrangement of gentle guitars and spare percussion carves a wide path for Barzelay’s insightful lyrics and idiosyncratic delivery.

Monday, Nov.10

Hustle & Faux: A WMSE 91.7FM Live Broadcast from The Hop Streetcar, Noon – 3 p.m.

DJ Faux Eyes

WMSE’s live streetcar broadcasts highlight the station’s creative spirit and deep connection to the community, transforming an ordinary day into a citywide celebration of music and motion. This year’s event features WMSE DJ Faux Eyes, also known as Milwaukee music scene legend and Rush-Mor Records co-owner Bill Rouleau, spinning local, indie, alternative and punk tracks on the streetcar tracks. As always, special surprise guests will join the broadcast, bringing spontaneous energy and Milwaukee flair to riders and listeners alike.

“We love taking WMSE out into the streets,” says station manager Tom Crawford. “The Hop is more than a mode of transportation. It is a community connector that brings residents and visitors together. Our Hop broadcasts capture that same spirit by blending creativity, collaboration, and connection. It is always one of our favorite days of the year.” More info here wmse.org/event/hustle-faux-a-wmse-91-7fm-live-broadcast-from-the-hop-streetcar/

Cinema Stare w/ Tiny Vamp, No Thanks To You and Mary Don't Care @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

Kick the week off with a blast of pop-punk, indie-rock and emo-folk.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Messer Chups w/The Swongos and Groove Grease @ Shank Hall, 7 :30 p.m.

"Nights In White Satin" by Messer Chups

The surf rock band from Saint Petersburg, Russia, Messer Chups was formed in 1998 by composer and guitarist Oleg Fomchenkov also known as Oleg Gitarkin, who has naturally cited Link Wray and The Ventures as influences. The group combines surf rock and traditional Russian music, as well as samples from historical recordings, lounge music, and vintage film soundtracks. Live shows feature projections of old horror and sci-fi movies.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

A Motown Christmas @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.

Motown Christmas

Experience the magic of Motown with holiday classics. A Motown Christmas is a powerful family-oriented show combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics. This show features those famous Motown trademarks: dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable Motown style.