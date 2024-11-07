This Week in MKE Music: Nov. 7-13, 2024

× Expand Photo via Habib Koité - habibkoite.com Habib Koité Habib Koité

Margarita Fest, Supersuckers, The Dickies, Rami Gabriel, Tomas Fujiwara / Taylor Ho Bynum Duo and Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho and Mandé Sila and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Nov. 7

Expand Margarita Fest logo

Margarita Fest @ Potawatomi Casino & Hotel

It's Margarita Madness in Milwaukee! The Shepherd Express is hosting the 7th Annual Margarita Fest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. We’re going to sip, savor, and spice up a chilly night! Come on out and sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers and vote on your favorite margarita! We’ll crown a winner at the end of the night!

VIP Guests receive early access to the event (5-6 p.m.), a VIP lounge with food during VIP hour, a gift bag, and a drink tray to conveniently carry multiple samples at once. More info here: shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/margarita-fest.

Friday, Nov. 8

Atomic Bitchwax w/ Supersuckers and City Fools @ Club Garibaldi, 7 p.m.

× “Dead Inside” by Supersuckers

Cactus Club presents this night of explosive music across the street. New Jersey stoner rockers Atomic Bitchwax, City Fools join Supersuckers, the Eddie Spaghetti-led trio described as “the bastard sons of Foghat, AC/DC, and ZZ Top after being weaned on punk rock, unafraid of massive guitar riffs, outsized personalities, or pledging allegiance to sex, weed, and Satan with a wink and a nudge.”

Robot Witch w/ Local Legends and Convoy @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “Bad Dream” by Robot Witch

A dizzying array of music that makes Milwaukee’s local scene so great; nightmare rock from Robot Witch, ska from Local Legends and Convoy’s louche take on retro country music.

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound w/ Rami Gabriel @ Anodyne, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Kathleen Hill Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Benefitting from years of unassuming and understated hipness, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound bring forth a funky, lyrically charged racket that sits comfortably with soulful sounds the world over.

Don’t sleep on opener Rami Gabriel. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Gabriel has been a motive force in rock n' roll, jazz, Arabic, and experimental music communities across North America for over 20 years. In that time, he has released numerous projects across genres and under many names, notably with Rami & The Reliables and The Arab Blues.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Happy Shotski Combo @ Kegel's Inn, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Happy Shotski Combo Happy Shotski Combo Happy Shotski Combo

Saturdays in November catch Becky Hineman Hammer and Don Turner as Happy Shotski Combo provide the soundtrack for Kegel’s 100 Year Anniversary Celebration.

Don’t like German food? Have a German beer. We play in the bar area. Kegel's is celebrating 100 years in business. Prost!

The Dickies w/ The Queers and Poison Hand @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “Banana Splits” by The Dickies

The Dickies were the clown princes of L.A. punk, not to mention surprisingly long-standing veterans of the scene. By the new millennium, they’d become the oldest surviving punk band still recording new material. In contrast to the snotty, intentionally offensive humor of many comically inclined punk bands, the Dickies were most often goofy, inspired mostly by trashy movies and other pop culture camp, especially on their 1979 debut, The Incredible Shrinking Dickies.

The Queers are a punk rock band who’ve been delivering fast, loud, snotty music since the early 1980s, playing the role of beer-sodden teenagers even as they've grown into middle age. Their tunes are recognizable for their no-frills pogo punk and purposely puerile lyrics that flaunt bad taste at every turn.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Tomas Fujiwara / Taylor Ho Bynum Duo @ Sugar Maple, 3:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Peter Gannushkin via taylorhobynum.com Taylor Ho Bynum Taylor Ho Bynum

Over the past 30 years, Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet/brass) and drummer Tomas Fujiwara have played together in dozens of groups on countless gigs since they first met as teenagers growing up around Boston. The list includes over 25 albums, including their work together in Bynum’s Trio and Sextet, The Thirteenth Assembly and Positive Catastrophe.

Monday, Nov. 11

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho and Mandé Sila @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Renee Missel via habibkoite.com Habib Koité Habib Koité

Three standard-bearers of West African musical traditions come together to celebrate Mandé Sila: the way of the Mandingo empire, symbolizing languages, cultures, music and the entire organology of West Africa. One of Africa’s most popular and recognized musicians Habib Koité, is joined by kora player Lamine Cissokho, the descendant of a famous griot family whose traditions date back to the 14th century, passing traditional pieces down from generation to generation. Balafon player Aly Keïta gained worldwide recognition for his mastery of the xylophone’s cousin. The virtuoso artists linked by the same cultural heritage are joined by percussionist Habib Koité is joined by percussionist Mandé Sila.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Alcina: A Vintage Opera @ Dandy (5020 W. Vliet St.), through Sunday

Early Music Now and Milwaukee Opera Theatre join together to present the Baroque opera Alcina, composed by G. F. Handel. All is not as it appears in this one-act tale of a lovelorn sorceress who turns her exes into lions, tigers, and boulders. Performed at Dandy (Milwaukee’s only vintage store/event venue), this adaptation features a live Baroque orchestra, seven singers and gender-bending enchantments. Read more at shepherdexpress.com/culture/classical-music/a-vintage-opera-in-a-vintage-shop.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Modest Mouse w/ The Black Heart Procession – Good News for People Who Love Bad News 20 Year Anniversary Tour @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by James Joiner Modest Mouse Modest Mouse

Will Modest Mouse play the whole album [Good News] in order? “Yeah, the only thing that makes sense is to do that,” Isaac Brock said (shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/good-news-from-modest-mouse).

“Otherwise, it's just a show. So yeah, we're playing the whole thing start to finish. Because it was actually, except for EPs, the shortest record we’ve ever made—only 45 minutes does not a show make—so we’re doing a record that was kind of a companion piece to it, called No One’s First and You’re Next.”

Low Cut Connie w/Sweat @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Low Cut Connie - Facebook Low Cut Connie Low Cut Connie

Low Cut Connie has become the alter ego for frontman, pianist, and songwriter Adam Weiner, who has been the band’s only constant member since its formation. Beginning as an impromptu recording session in 2010, Low Cut Connie gradually evolved into a vehicle for Weiner’s songwriting and his onstage persona.