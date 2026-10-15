This Week in MKE Music Oct. 15-21, 2026

× “Agua Caliente” by Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Thursday, Oct. 15

Expand Photo Via leerocker.com Lee Rocker

Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker & His All-Star Band @ Schauer Arts Center (147 N Rural St, Hartford), 7 p.m.

The Stray Cats had to move to England to get noticed and in the early ‘80s the rockabilly trio were familiar faces on MTV’s video rotation. Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning, and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding The Stray Cats, who sold over 10 million albums and garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records worldwide. Rocker and his band perform Stray Cats hits like “Sexy and Seventeen,” “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town,” plus other songs Lee performed post-Stray Cats with music legends from Ringo Starr and George Harrison to John Fogerty and The Rolling Stones.

Friday, Oct. 16

W.A.S.P. -1984 TO HEADLESS w/ KK’s PRIEST @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× “Wild Child” by W.A.S.P.

In 1985 W.A.S.P.’s song “Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)” was ranked number nine on the PMRC Filthy Fifteen, a list of songs considered objectionable.

W.A.S.P. has incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect from its formation in 1982 as part of LA’s Sunset Strip scene. The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records.

KK’s Priest is an English heavy metal band, formed by former Judas Priest guitarist, K. K. Downing. He left Judas Priest in 2011due to “an on-going breakdown in working relationships between myself, elements of the band and management for some time.”

Saturday, Oct. 17

Patty & Craig w/ Peter Roller @ The Coffee House, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo Via Bandcamp - pattycraig.bandcamp.com Patty & Craig

With last year’s album, Look to the Moon, Milwaukee folk troubadours Patty & Craig took inspiration from a Blood Moon. What began as a solo project with Craig (Siemsen) writing songs with moon themes, it would become the duo’s third recording with Patty (Stevenson) contributing four of the album’s 11 songs. Additional musicians included a familiar A-list including Peter Roller, Reggie Bordeaux, Marc Edelstein and Frogwater (John Nicholson and Susan Nicholson).

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Opener Peter Roller’s multi-tentacled resume includes touring with legendary blues mandolinist Yank Rachell, playing with Paul Cebar & the Milwaukeeans, as well as putting his PhD to use with the presentation “Early Blues on Paramount Records: Port Washington, Grafton WI & Beyond” and books Milwaukee Garage Bands: Generations of Grassroots Rock and Lap Slide Songbook.

Nuit Du Surrealisme #5 @ Jazz Gallery, 7 p.m.

The ongoing series celebrating the enduring influence of the surrealist movement, this evening of experimental sound and art includes performances by Anja Notanja Sieger, Army of Frankensteins, Bryon Cherry, Feral Kid Theory, Michael Firman, MRS. FUN, Red Mage, Tarek Sabbar and Tontine Ensemble.

John Scofield ‘s Electrospective @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× John Scofield with Long Days Quartet LIVE at Casa del Jazz, Rome 2025 (Feat. John Medeski)

Three-time Grammy Award winner John Scofield is one of jazz’s most inventive guitarists, known for blending jazz, funk and groove into a sound uniquely his own. In Electrospective, Scofield revisits many of his celebrated fusion-era compositions with fresh perspective, drawing on music from his Blue Matter, AGoGo, and Uberjam projects alongside new material in the same spirit.

Joining him is an all-star band featuring drummer Adam Deitch, keyboardist Larry Goldings, and bassist Oteil Burbridge. Together they bring renewed energy to the electrifying grooves that have become some of Scofield’s most beloved music.

Tigernite EP Release w/ Resurrectionists and Video Sex Priest @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

× “New Devil” by Tigernite

Celebrating the release of their new EP, Tigernite draws inspiration from psychedelia, punk and rock opera, creating their own heavy brand of glam rock. Resurrectionists offer an idiosyncratic take on the intersection where old and new music collide. Video Sex Priest, the dark wave, post punk project of longtime collaborators Liv Mueller and Bill Backes round out the evening.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers @ Shank Hall, 3 p.m.

× “You Got Lightnin’” by Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Deftly slotting in an early show before Sunday’s Packer game, Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers return to Shank Hall for an afternoon matinee. Back when he was with The Refreshments, Clyne penned the song that would become the theme for the animated television series “King of the Hill.” With the latest album Hell to Breakfast, Cline and longtime collaborator, drummer P.H. Naffah continue a trek of independence, all while being independent, without the safety net of a label support budget.

Florentine Opera: La Traviata @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, also Friday

She lives fast, loves freely, and throws a better party than anyone in Paris. But beneath the champagne and charm, Violetta knows her days in the spotlight won’t last forever. When she dares to trade pleasure for true love, society—and Alfredo’s very proper family—are quick to remind her just how unforgiving Paris can be.

Verdi’s La Traviata is all romance, sacrifice, and a story where “happily ever after” takes a hard pass. Experience Verdi’s La Traviata—where “happily ever after” isn’t part of the program.

More info here: florentineopera.org/season-events/la-traviata-26-27

Monday, Oct. 19

Nuke Plant Chickens w/ Sun Silo, Adam Blackwood and Malcolm Wright @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “Pessimistic Jellyfish” by Adam Blackwood

Kick off the week with an eclectic lineup. Nuke Plant Chickens’ loud rock and Sun Silo’s provides psych rock gets balanced by Adam Blackwood’s indie sound and singer-songwriter Malcolm Wright.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Intuition & Equalibrum w/ Speak and Tha Crown @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “Dear John” by Intuition & Equalibrum

After a decade hiatus, Los Angles duo returned with last year’s album Leave a Mark, described as a “record about mortality, maturation, fatherhood, and level headedness.” An LA Weekly article suggested part of Intuition’s success as, the rapper “can actually get women to come to his shows. This might be because he generates genuine empathy from listeners, while still maintaining an aura of unshakable cool.”

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Sylvan Esso - Ow ∞ Tour, w/ Chris Rosenau @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Hot Slob” by Sylvan Esso

Back in August, Sylvan Esso closed WMSE’s Backyard BBQ with a DJ set. They return to the stage touring Ow ∞, the album that was released in September. The duo, vocalist Amealia Meath and instrumentalist Nick Sanborn (whose ties to Milwaukee include Decibully and Collections of Colonies of Bees), has been described in the New York Times as evading “the booming, repetitive overkill of typical electronic dance music. Instead, the tracks stay fragile and keep coming deliberately unsprung, defying mechanical regularity.”