This Week in MKE Music Oct. 22-28, 2026

Pumpkin Pavilion, Widespread Panic’s annual residency, Mobilize the Poets Presents: AFTER THE WAR: 1919, Buena Vista Orchestra, Corky Siegel, Nosferatu Undead and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo via LuLu Cafe & Bar - Facebook Humboldt Park Pumpkin Pavilion at Night Lit jack-o-lanterns at the Humboldt Park Pumpkin Pavilion.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Bay View Pumpkin Pavilion @ Humboldt Park Pavilion through Sunday

× Expand Photo by Dani Marino Graf - Facebook Pumpkins at the Humboldt Park Pumpkin Pavilion Freshly carved pumpkins at the Humboldt Park Pumpkin Pavilion (2026).

The annual tradition where folks gather to carve jack-o’-lanterns in Humboldt Park, Wednesday and Thursday evening and view them on display on Friday and Saturday. Magic, food trucks, a 3K Pumpkin Run, hayrides and music from Bitch Creek, Stranger Gallery and Long Line Riders.

More info here https://www.bayviewneighborhood.org/page-1863562

Mobilize the Poets Presents: AFTER THE WAR: 1919 @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by rosszentner.com via Mobilize the Poets After the War: 1919 - Mobilize the Poets Mobilize the Poets' performance of 'After the War: 1919'

A theatrical concert, described as “Bruce Springsteen meets Ken Burns,” AFTER THE WAR: 1919 is a multimedia “rock and roll history show” about one of the most troubling peacetime years in the history of the United States. The post-war, post-pandemic country is reckoning with the fundamental rights of its citizens.

Americans have just fought a war “to make the world safe for democracy” and now are fighting to preserve that very democracy at home. Strikes, race riots, women’s suffrage, mass deportations, the Red Scare, and Prohibition dominate the headlines and people’s lives. This show reflects on the lives of everyday people who lived during this extraordinary time, the meaning of peace, and Wisconsin’s role in it all—including Arthur Bozdeck, the Milwaukeean who was present at the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

“Packed with rollicking incisive poetic songs, stunning visuals, and authentic voices conjuring 1919, a momentous year with striking parallels to the present. A Wisco-centric rival of Brecht & Weill’s visionary fusion of music, art, political history, and stagecraft.”

Karla Bonoff @ The Bend, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Chris Orwig Karla Bonoff Karla Bonoff

Karla Bonoff has been releasing albums since 1977, but she is best known as a writer. Linda Ronstadt recorded three of Bonoff’s songs on her 1976 album Hasten Down the Wind and the singer would draw from Bonoff’s sheaf of songs later, as would Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd. Bonoff was also part of the band Bryndle that included Andrew Gold, Kenny Edwards and Kenny Edwards. Bonoff’s influence resonates. No less a fan than Cowsill and Continental, Susan Cowsill played in a New Orleans Bourbon Street band named The Bonoffs.

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Friday, Oct. 23

Buena Vista Orchestra @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× Buena Vista Social Club Orquesta at the White House

Released three decades ago, the album and documentary, Buena Vista Social Club seems to stand still in time. Today the project lives on as Buena Vista Orchestra.

The world’s foremost Cuban music repertory ensemble—featuring a lineup of musicians from groups including The Buena Vista Social Club, Omara Portuondo, Chucho Valdés, Willie Colon.

Virtuoso Cuban violinist Rolando Morejón Reyes leads an exciting set of musicians pulled from the original Buena Vista Social Club performances, Celia Cruz, AfroCuban All Stars and more.

Widespread Panic @ The Riverside Theater, through Sunday

× 2026 West Coast Tour Recap

You can set your calendar by Widespread Panic’s annual October residency in Milwaukee. The long-running jam band takes over Downtown for three nights that include street parties with Wolph before the shows and after parties with Houseplant on Friday and Saturday and Armchair Boogie on Sunday at Mo’s Irish Pub and free live audio streams.

Since 2013, generous Widespread Panic fans have raised over $45,000 to support Hunger Task Force’s mission during the annual October run. More information here https://www.hungertaskforce.org/2024/10/14/widespread-panic-giveaway/

Saturday, Oct. 24

“River, Sea, and Symphony” - Festival City Symphony @ Bradley Symphony Center, 2 p.m.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Festival City Symphony Festival City Symphony Orchestra

Celebrating the majesty of nature, the Festival City Symphony opens its 2026-’27 season on Saturday with Smetana’s spirited homage to the famous Czech river, The Moldau. The composition musically follows the river from its source in mountain springs to its arrival in Prague. Next on the program is Benjamin Britten’s dramatic Four Sea Interludes. Taken from his opera Peter Grimes, it captures the unpredictable power of the North Sea.

After the intermission, music director Carter Simmons returns to the podium to conduct Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No. 1. Quoting the Festival City Symphony website, the symphony is “filled with sweeping melodies, bold orchestral colors, and the unmistakable spirit of Finland’s forests and lakes.”

The Festival City Symphony has offered family-friendly classical music for almost one hundred years. Their concerts are free with a suggested donation.

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series - Rupert Wates @ Unitarian Church North (13800 North Port Washington Rd., Mequon), 7:30 p.m.

× “Colorado Morning, Part 1” by Rupert Wates

Rupert Wates was born in London and studied at Oxford University. In London, he collaborated with top-tier performers before moving to Paris in 2001, where he formed his own quartet and began performing regularly. Performing an average of 120 shows annually across the U.S., Canada and Europe, Wates prefers intimate listening rooms where the focus is on connection and storytelling. He was voted Artist of the Year in both 2013 and 2016 by Concerts in Your Home and was their most-booked performer for five consecutive years.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Corky Siegel @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Corky Siegel Corky Siegel

Co-founder of the Siegel-Schwall Band, Corky Siegel happens to have been honored and embraced by the blues masters like Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Willie Dixon, who sat in with him and took him under their wings every week on 43rd Street in a regular Thursday night gig, across the tracks on the South side of Chicago.

On the other hand, also in the ‘60s, he was chosen by the Chicago Symphony (and orchestras around the world —more than 50 and counting) to be the one to bring blues and classical together helping to heal deep divisions.

Let It Rot w/ Reflection of Flesh, Age of the Fallen and Black Lake Massacre @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade Let it Rot Let it Rot

Wind down the weekend with this four-band bill. Michigan’s Let It Rot brings deathcore, Reflection of Flesh brings a Walker’s Point twist to brutal metal, a dose of metalcore from Age of the Fallen and Black Lake Massacre add horror-inspired doom metal.

Monday, Oct. 26

Cactus Club presents All Them Witches w/ Emma Ruth Rundle @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

× “Funeral for a Great Drunken Bird” by All Them Witches

“He has his father’s eyes,” Mia Farrow is told to her horror in the climactic scene of the film Rosemary’s Baby. That movie included a reference to a book that inspired the Nashville band’s name. Seasonally appropriate, All Them Witches’ stoner rock heaviosity has evolved since their formation in 2012. For this all-ages show, the band is touring House of Mirrors, their lucky seventh album.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Nosferatu Undead @ Shank Hall, 6 p.m.

× Paul Bielatowicz’s Nosferatu LIVE

This unique show features a live band performing an original immersive prog rock soundtrack for the 1922 classic silent horror film Nosferatu, played in sync with the movie. Two additional screens provide onstage guest performances from some of the biggest names in classic and progressive rock.

The live band is joined by special video guests including Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Bumblefoot (Guns n’ Roses) and Arthur Brown (Crazy World of Arthur Brown) throughout the show.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Hissy Kits: Fur Fright’s Sake! @ MKW Ultra, 7 & 9 p.m. – also Tuesday at Milwaukee Central Library https://mpl.libnet.info/event/17289360

× Expand Photo via The Hissy Kits The Hissy Kits The Hissy Kits

Milwaukee’s Finest Feline Expressionism® Music Duo, The Hissy Kits, Whiskie & Scotch, are the resident cats of Ruby Rae’s Hideaway, a clandestine nightclub near the Milwaukee airport.

It was after hours at The Hideaway that Whiskie & Scotch learned to play instruments—piano, theremin, vocals, in genres vintage jazz, original music and opera—after the musicians went home and Ruby Rae went to bed.

Their live shows inhabit their own world of Feline Expressionism® which is part cabaret, part concert and part immersive experience.