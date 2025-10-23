This Week in MKE Music: Oct. 23-29, 2025

The Bad Plus, Victor DeLorenzo plays a pair of shows, Widespread Panic play three shows, a concert on Wisconsin Avenue, Steve Forbert and Peter Holsapple and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo Via Sugar Bush - Facebook Sugar Bush

Thursday, Oct. 23

Peter Holsapple @ Irving Place Records, 3 p.m.

Steve Forbert w/ Peter Holsapple @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Jay Blakesberg/Wikimedia Commons Steve Forbert

A pair of lifers, songwriters Steve Forbert and Peter Holsapple have thrived and survived, performing and writing songs that turn observations into art—a legitimate form of alchemy.

“These are songs I wrote over the last couple of years and that’s what I’m feeling,” Steve Forbert said. “A lot of the record has to do with an appreciation of nature and the feeling of that oncoming autumn thing in this time of life. It’s not unlike appreciating daylight savings time as that time in the summer where you’re getting that theoretical extra hour of daylight.”

On Peter Holsapple’s the new album The Face of 68, songs like the title track and “Larger Than Life” seem to address aging and mortality. “That’s exactly what was on my mind,” he says. “The idea that I could still be writing and recording new songs at that comparatively advanced age seemed sort of preposterous, but sure enough, I made it happen. “Larger Than Life” was written about the death of my friend Carlo Nuccio, who was the founder of Continental Drifters; losing so many friends as we saunter on down the road.”

The Bad Plus @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× “Tyrone's Flamingo” by The Bad Plus

A democratic unit with a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention. For the past two decades The Bad Plus have played with spirit and adventure, made their own rules and done so with a bold sense of creativity and intent. The group has constantly searched to bridge genres and techniques while exploring the infinite possibilities of exceptional musicians working in perfect sync.

Avoiding easy categorization, The Bad Plus continues to push boundaries as founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) embark on a new piano-less incarnation of the band with Ben Monder (guitar) and Chris Speed (tenor saxophone)—instigating a new wave of excitement and anticipation within the band that is re-energizing their sound and inspiration.

The Bad Plus is set to release their 18th album via Mack Avenue Records on Friday, November 8th. “Evolution is necessary for life and creativity,” says Dave King and Reid Anderson. “We’ve evolved, but we’re still The Bad Plus.”

Friday, Oct. 24

Gig’s Up! @ Real Tinsel Gallery, 6 p.m. (panel discussion, followed by live music and video.)

× Expand Photo by Celeste Carroll 'Gig's Up: 50 Years of Punk Poster Art' exhibition Visitors enjoy 'Gig's Up: 50 Years of Punk Poster Art'

Punk poster art might be one of the most disposable art forms– stapled to telephone poles or pinned to a crowded cafe bulletin board, they’re often trashed in the days following the gig they advertise, but a local gallery show has collected five decades worth as a display of local history.

Several panel discussions and performances have tied into the show, which is open through December. The next event will be on Friday, Oct. 24 and includes a panel discussion titled “DIY Art and the Dada Spirit in Milwaukee Music Posters.”

“(It) will include Eric Von Munz, Guy Hoffman, James Kloiber, Francisco Ramirez, and Damian Strigens,” curator Clancy Carroll says. “The panel will be moderated by gallery owner Shane McAdams and will discuss the artists’ backstories, influences, techniques and technologies as they have evolved over the last half century. There will also be a musical performance by Original XCleaver Tom Tiedjens’ Spud Bucket, and video from ‘Do the Video: Marc Ferch Archives.’”

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× “Coastline” by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives might be the best honkytonk, genre-bending band working today. Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy winner and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree, Stuart is a living legend of country music. From his teenage years playing with Lester Flatt to touring with Johnny Cash, and now through his remarkable solo career, Stuart has cemented his place as a master storyteller, brilliant musician, and champion of country’s rich traditions. His signature sound blends classic country, bluegrass, and rockabilly—delivered with show-stopping energy. He also plays Clarence White’s Telecaster.

Lukas Nelson w/The Band Loula @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× “Unknown Legend” by Lukas Nelson and Sierra Ferrell ft. The Travelin' McCourys

Lukas Nelson’s talent stands on its own. But notably, his resume includes the band Promise of the Real, as well as collaborating with his dad Willie and touring with Neil Young.

Widespread Panic @ The Riverside Theater, 6:30 p.m., through Sunday – see Saturday listing

Saturday, Oct. 25

Art Paul Schlosser @ Quarter’s Rock and Roll Palace, 8 p.m.

× Expand Art Paul Schlosser

Longtime State Street busker, Madison’s Art Paul Schlosser returns for a rare Milwaukee show. At least we think that is the plan. Schlosser’s career of self-released recordings has drawn comparisons to Daniel Johnson.

Victor DeLorenzo and Friends @ The Estate, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

× Nineteen Thirteen's Tiny Desk Contest 2022

With this pair of shows Victor DeLorenzo rejoins Nineteen Thirteen and special guests. After breaking his arm last February, he returns to the drum kit celebrating 71 laps around the sun. Pivoting from the injury, he recently released Mary for the Block, a short film. He will also be premiering a version of Blue Rabbits, his new project with keyboardist Matt Meixner.

Widespread Panic @ The Riverside Theater, 6:30 p.m.

× “Disco” by Widespread Panic

Something of a tradition, Widespread Panic takes over The Riverside for another three-night stand.

Widespread Panic has been together over three decades. Formed in the mid-‘80s at the University of Georgia and attaining true road warrior status, Widespread Panic has broken attendance records across the country and has sold over 3 million albums.

Twelve years ago, the band opened its vault and began to release live recordings through its Archive series of releases, spotlighting exceptional shows spanning the band’s entire career.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Kyle Hollingsworth (of String Cheese Incident) @ Riverside Theater, 5:30 p.m.

× “Around The Campfire” by Kyle Hollingsworth Band

This free street party serves as the outdoor opening act for the final night of Widespread Panic’s three show run at The Riverside.

Monday, Oct. 27

Strawberry Girls w/ Moondough and Post NC @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Drunk Love” by Moondough

Why would three acts from California and Nevada venture to Cudahy in November? Maybe the answer is, only a fool tours the Midwest in February?

Instrumental trio Strawberry Girls (Salinas, Calif.) is joined by Moondough (singer/songwriter with hired guns Stephen Taylor on drums, Steen (Machine) Kevett-Lopez on bass, (King) Leo Berenguel on keys and Taylor Neal on guitar. Post NC brings math rock sounds from Las Vegas.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Bluegrass Whatevers w/Sugar Bush @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

Live Bluegrass music every Tuesday with members of Chicken Wire Empire and The Milbillies and a rotating cast of the Midwest's finest bluegrass musicians. This week’s featured artist is Sugar Bush.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Dave Farwell - Linneman’s Open Stage, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Dave Farwell is featured performer; the weekly Acoustic Open Stage is a humble, low-key gathering but its importance can’t be recognized enough. It serves as an incubator, allowing artists an opportunity to take first tentative steps in developing their craft, a few songs at a time. It also is a welcome stop for singers and songwriters looking to test run new material in front of a discerning audience of peers. Jim Linneman himself typically kicks off the evening performing a song, he also hosts the night and does sound.