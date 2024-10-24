This Week in MKE Music: Oct. 24-30, 2024

× Expand Photo via Richard Thompson - richardthompson-music.com Richard Thompson Richard Thompson

Stevie Wonder, Richard Thompson, Willie Porter, Jack M. Senff, Pat McGee with Patrick McAloon and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Oct. 24

Nuit Du Surréalisme: Celebrating 100 Years Of Surrealism @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Surrealist film and music by Count the Black Dots, Feral Kid Theory, Rosalie Robison and more.

Stevie Wonder @ Fiserv Forum, 8 p.m.

× “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

If you can judge a politician by the musical company they keep, having Stevie Wonder on your side says something big. Huge. Never one to shy away from issues of the day, Wonder brings his “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart” tour to town. He just might remind you to vote, unless you already have.

Friday, Oct. 25

Expand 'EarElephant' by Panalure

Panalure w/ Denny Rauen And Dallas & Anja @Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 7:30 p.m.

Nominated for 14 WAMI’S including seven for their 2023 album Ear Elephant (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/panalures-methodical-method), Panalure combines thoughtfully crafted storytelling with an eclectic range of folk, rock, country and jazz. If you’re looking for a label, call it Americana. Master luthier and fingerstyle guitarist Denny Rauen’ s debut album 6/8 Time (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/keeping-time-with-milwaukees-denny-rauen) has eclipsed half a million streams.

Richard Thompson w/ Kacy & Clayton @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

× “White Room” by Richard Thompson Electric Trio

In olden times the graffiti read “Clapton is God.” Fans of Richard Thompson simply shrugged and moved on. The guitarist who gained notoriety with Fairport Convention has long been one of music’s restless artists, continually refining his otherworldly playing while effortlessly becoming a pithy and sublime songwriter. The most recent exhibit being his recent album Ship to Shore (shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/ship-to-shore-by-richard-thompson), it’s a safe bet the front row will be lined with musos studying Thompson’s hands; it’s an equally safe bet he’ll deliver a self-deprecating joke.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Willy Porter Band @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Cory Zimmerman of Z2 Willy Porter Willy Porter

WAMI Hall of Famer, Willy Porter (shepherdexpress.com/culture/supporting-milwaukee-arts/willy-porter-guitarist-singer-and-songwriter) revisits his album Falling Forward to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Porter and his band will be joined by special guests to perform the record in its entirety as well as material from Porter’s most recent album, The Ravine.

Xposed 4Heads @ Ope! Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

× “Mess Up” by Xposed 4Heads

For a group that is seldom out of uniform, a Halloween show is the ultimate holiday season. New Wave non-apologists Xposed 4Heads beam down for an enthusiastically positive and proudly quirky, sci-fi themed synthpop evening.

Expand Cosmic Country Showcase banner

Sunday, Oct. 27

Cosmic Country Showcase: Bad Trip – Hosted by Andrew Sa & Mary Williamson w/ Old Pup @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

This quarterly cult-hit is an homage to country variety shows like Grand Ole Opry with an extraterrestrial-psychedelic twist. A diverse group of guest vocalists, who you may not otherwise find singing country classics, sing some covers with an all-star band. Some of the best names in alt-comedy, drag performers, and other variety acts are showcased followed by a set from an original cosmic-country headliner.

Monday, Oct. 28

Jack M. Senff w/ Bronco, Buena Cara and Pasta Sauce @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

Jack M. Senff “trades in a literary, pop-based vernacular informed by his love of old folk rock, country-western, ‘90s adult alternative, and a youth spent in the living rooms & basements of the late-00s ‘do it yourself’ punk movement.” He is a founding member of pioneering Midwestern screamo acts Merchant Ships and William Bonney, as well as the bands Knola, Midwest Pen Pals, North Folk and Boy Rex. The northern Michigan native is joined by a trio of Milwaukee acts for this early evening bill.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Marie and Rosetta @ Milwaukee Rep (Stiemke Studio), through Dec. 15

× ‘Marie and Rosetta’

While gospel music is at the root of 1950s R&B and influenced Elvis, few gospel singers have been included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sister Rosetta Tharpe (inducted posthumously in 2018) deserves the honor. Unlike many gospel performers who kept blues and vernacular music at arm’s length, Tharpe embraced the electric guitar and the rhythms pouring from the rural South into Chicago’s South Side. Marie and Rosetta tells the story of Tharpe and her protégé, Marie Knight. They enjoyed a Top-10 R&B hit together in 1948, “Up Above My Head.”

Expand Photo via Pat McGee - patmcgee.net Pat McGee Pat McGee

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Pat McGee with Patrick McAloon @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Since the formation of the Pat McGee Band in 1995, McGee has sought out uniquely skilled musicians to compliment his songwriting. After relocating to Rhode Island from Virginia in the early 2000s, McGee added Patrick McAloon (backing vocals, guitar and mandolin) to his lineup. The two Pats have performed together all over the world and have a natural synergy that shines bright on and off stage. McGee's music is rooted in the singer-songwriter genre but branches out to the jam band world with organic grooves and thoughtful lyrics. McGee has toured with the likes of: Allman Brothers Band, The Who, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac, Little Feat, Counting Crows, Steve Miller and more.