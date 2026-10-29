This Week in MKE Music Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2026

Thursday, Oct. 29

w/ Wild Pink @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

× “When the Love Is New” by Shakey Graves

Across his career, Shakey Graves—a.k.a. the performance moniker of Austin, Texas-born Alejandro Rose-Garcia—has intentionally created thrilling musical adventures tailored to each fan: burning CDs and putting them in personalized decorated bags; building intricate scavenger hunts that send fans in search of unique tapes; and Bandcamp-exclusive releases.

“The fans and musicians that really resonate with me—and the inexplicable ways that I find things that I like—are usually entirely through randomness and chaos and accident,” Rose-Garcia says. “I’ve always been on this quest to make people feel like my own music is a choose your own adventure.”

Graves has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and their work providing emergency financial assistance and other forms of support to career musicians, road crew and anyone who makes the majority of their income in the music business.

Friday, Oct. 30

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country: Donato’s Inferno @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m., also Saturday

× “Sunshine in the Rain” by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

These days Gram Parsons is credited with coining the genre-blending term Cosmic American Music. While the Byrd and Flying Burrito Brother burned fast and bright, his shadow is long and his legacy is kept alive with folks like Daniel Donato.

The Nashville guitarist-singer-songwriter-calls it Cosmic Country, a moniker that’s both self-descriptive and a statement of purpose. It’s an organic rock band aesthetic with plenty of roadhouse twang, a showcase for Donato’s instrumental virtuosity—bridging Nashville and the Great West, Kentucky and mid-60s northern California, tie-dye and plaid.

“I think Cosmic Country is a tale as old as time, really,” Donato explains. “It’s yin and yang in a musical form. It’s three chords and the truth, and then on the other side it’s exploration and bravery.”

Present Music - “Forty Something!” @ Zelazo Center’s Bader Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.

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× Expand Photo by Samer Ghani Via Present Music - Facebook Avant Garden of Love (2nd Edition) at Jan Serr Studio

Present Music’s first season was underway when the group’s founder, Kevin Stalheim, began talking to a stranger outside the Downer Theatre. The stranger was Eric Segnitz, and they talked about the score to the film they just saw, Local Hero. That was 45 years ago. One year later, Segnitz joined Present Music, and when Stalheim retired in 2018, Segnitz became the group’s artistic director.

Milwaukee’s internationally respected champions of neo-classical music, Present Music, are marking their 45th season this month with a concert and—as always—a post-show party.

The Music: Donnacha Dennehy’s Limina, Nico Muhly, and Aviya Kopelman’s funky take on Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. The Premiere: Alex Temple’s shiny 7×7×7. The Afterparty: live music with the Extra Crispy Brass Band and more surprises.

Saturday, Oct. 31

× Boris Karloff Sings “The Monster Mash” -- Shindig 1965, “Monster Mash” and “The Lurch”

Voot Warnings @ The Uptowner, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via David Wood - Facebook Voot Warnings Voot Warning

To phrase Walt Whitman, Voot Warnings contains multitudes.

The Milwaukee songwriter’s lyrics and music range from beauty to terror. For every “That’s How We Break Things” there is a “Jesus Christ is My Wife,” for every “My Mother Still Likes Me” there is a “Dance Motherfucker Dance.” …well, check that there isn’t anything else like “Dance Motherfucker Dance.”

Warnings’ resumes his long running tradition, a tour that takes place at The Uptowner on holidays.

A few years ago, his Halloween show included “zombies, people dressed as zombies, futon salesmen, musical collaborators, 62-year-old babies, painters, devils with an angel on one shoulder, angels with a devil on the other, whisperers, piano teachers, out of state bootleggers, a fly and a pit bull populated the joint. If you squinted, there were even a few folks wearing Halloween costumes.”

Voot played two sets of songs mocking former presidents, questioning deities, rewriting history filled with psych wards, long-ass heads, dancing mother fuckers, all the while still loving Nelson Brothers. Garage rock with soul. And humor.”

Kilbourn w/ Kitty Soft Paw and Cat Call Killers @ Club Garibaldi, 8 p.m.

× Expand Broken by Kilbourn

Milwaukee quintet Kilbourn recently released their EP Broken. The restrained drama of “Little Bird” finds vocalist Craig Halstead in full lament mode; a jangling filigreed guitar solo straddles dream pop and Americana. “Can’t Get You Off My Mind” offers a country-gothic whiff that begs for a duet with Liv Mueller to update the Nancy Sinatra-Lee Hazelwood concept. A pair of feline-themed bands round out this Halloween bill.

× “Halloween” by The Dream Syndicate

Sunday, Nov. 1

The Bridge: ConstelNation presented by Alternating Currents Live & @ ACME Records, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Woodland Pattern - Facebook ConstelNation ConstelNation

The Bridge brings together French and North American musicians to give them space, time, and the opportunity to get to know each other, in their similarities and differences, to develop their exchanges and creative projects, in reciprocity and complementarity.

This installment of The Bridge, the transatlantic network for creative music, features Chicagoans Angel Bat Dawid and Nick Macri teamed up with French musicians Magic Malik, Toma Gouband and Richard Comte.

According to their website: “Among the oldest musical instruments in the world are the flute and the lithophone, not to mention the human voice in all its forms. Among the most ‘classical’ musical instruments in the world are the clarinet and the guitar, yet they are also the instruments of so much popular music across the globe. They are all there, these instruments, as they are and above all transformed, and also the immense shadow of the double bass, in this quintet or this pentacle of resistance fighters, of mavericks of sounds and exclamations and interstitial silences. Of deconstructors and reconstructors.”

Longtime Riverwest culture hub Woodland Pattern will open in Bay View in January 2027. Champions of music that exists outside the mainstream, fellow neighbor ACME Records is a natural choice in hosting this “Alternating Currents Live” concert.

Monday, Nov. 2

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin set to a screening of Dario Argento’s Tenebre @ The Rave, 7 p.m.

× “Tenebre” by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Composer Claudio Simonetti has written and recorded some of the most influential scores and soundtracks in horror, including Suspiria, Dawn of the Dead, Deep Red / Profondo Rosso and Demons—with his seminal work still informing the genre to this day.

This year, Simonetti’s Goblin celebrates Dario Argento’s 1982 critically acclaimed classic, Tenebre, with a live performance of the score set to a screening of the film. Following the finale of the movie, the collective will return after a brief intermission to deliver an additional performance of quintessential Goblin material and “best of” songs and scores set to their cinematic counterparts.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

lowheaven w/ Orange Colored Sky, Laurent and 9eyes @ MKE Ultra, 6 p.m.

× “Chemical Pattern” by lowheaven

X-Ray Arcade presents this show at MKE Ultra. Four bands bring the energy: Toronto’s post-metal lowheaven, post-hardcore from Sheboygan/Milwaukee’s Orange Colored Sky, screamo from Laurent and 9eyes’ Milwaukee metal.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Steve Forbert w/ Jim Hoehn @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Marcus Maddox Steve Forbert

“No two shows are the same and I don’t really follow a set list,” songwriter Steve Forbert explained before his show last year at Shank Hall. “I start off the same way. This season, the shows are starting off with a song I bring out for autumn pretty much every year called ‘Autumn This Year.’ Then of course, we always end with ‘Romeo’s Tune.’ That’s simple logic there. The in between is really down to the moment.”

“Regardless of the fact that you can make recordings in your basement with the greatest of ease, I always felt it best to get out in front of real people and play in what we’ll call real time,” he said. “You want to see what you’ve got to deliver and see how people respond to it.”