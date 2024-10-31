This Week in MKE Music: Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2024

× Expand Photo by @davidmcdphotos via BEAT tour Adrian Belew with BEAT King Crimson Tour Adrian Belew with BEAT King Crimson Tour

World in Action, Noche de Altares, Altered Five Blues Band w/ Gervis Myles & Robert Weiss, a nod to Albert Ayler, Nick Lowe and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, October 31

Long Line Riders @ Corazon Bay View, 9 p.m.

Long Line Riders saddle up for a trip north of their residency at Bay View’s Wiggle Room for this free show. Costumes are encouraged.

Halloween Benefit for Palestine w/ Mind Harvester, Curbsitter, Jagged and World In Action@ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

Four bands in a night of high energy music for a cause: 100% of tickets will be donated to Palestine Children’s Relief Fund; costumes are encouraged. More info here: cactusclubmilwaukee.com/events/halloween-benefit-for-palestine-mind-harvester.

TAMBOWEEN! (The WRiTERS' NiGHT Edition) @ Tambourine Lounge (59 N. Second Ave., Sturgeon Bay)

How about a road trip with a theme? The Tambourine Lounge transforms WRiTERS' NiGHT into TAMBOWEEN on actual Halloween. In addition to a special Dark Songs edition of WRiTERS' NiGHT, Key of Evil and Wasted Pretty will play downstairs in the Lab. Ticket sales benefit Steel Bridge. More info here: facebook.com/photo/?fbid=999909258606276

Friday, November 1

Noche de Altares @ Escuela Verde Newline Café and Urban Ecology Center, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Escuela Verde Newline Cafe - Facebook Noche de Altares Noche de Altares

Noche de Altares is a free community event celebrating Dia de los Muertos. Art projects, music, dancing, food vendors, and art vendors. The event is a collaboration between Escuela Verde, EV Newline Community Cafe, The Urban Ecology Center, 16th St. CHC, and Aurora's Walkers Point Clinic, Friends of the Domes and VIA CDC.

Dancing from Bembé Drum & Dance, Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance Group, and Grupo de danza Tonantzin. Food from Birrieria LaTiajuana and Family Tacos and Things, Naya's Fine Pastries, Candys La Chiquita and Pete's Fruit Market.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

× “Went to a Party” by Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets

Pub rocker turned producer (Elvis Costello, Graham Parker, Pretenders, The Damned) turned Rockpiler turned elder statesman who, thankfully, has continued to reinvent himself, Nick Lowe returns with Los Straitjackets. Lowe’s command as a songwriter was etched in the fabric of popular culture with “(What’s So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding,” and his series of low-key albums that find the intersection of pop, soul and country music is a master class in how to make a lifelong career in a biz that measures fame in minutes.

Voot Warnings w/ Carter Kuehn @ The Uptowner, 9 p.m.

As per tradition, Voot Warnings’ long running tradition of performances that fall on or around holidays continues at Milwaukee’s charm school, The Uptowner. While it’s not unusual for Warnings to appear in some semblance of costumage, this evening he has an excuse. At 140 years young, the corner tap is also known as Home of the Beautiful People. Warning’s longtime collaborator Carter Kuehn will also make a rare appearance.

Saturday, November 2

Altered Five Blues Band w/ Gervis Myles & Robert Weiss @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Don't Tell Me I Can't” by Altered Five Blues Band

Altered Five Blues Band’s EP Testifyin’ was released last March on Blind Pig Records. It followed four award winning releases. Frontman Jeff Taylor possesses a “smooth, warm-toned voice as monumental and undeniable as Howlin’ Wolf with the finish and flourish of B.B. King.” Gervis Myles & Robert Weiss’ “Shadow Man Blues” took inspiration from Lead Belly. silvercitystudios.net/news/alive-and-streaming-shadow-man-blues-by-gervis-myles

Jim Piela Quartet @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

NYC saxophonist Jim Piela has roots in LaCrosse. He brings a unique blend of classic jazz and contemporary influences into his music. His latest album, It Comes with the Territory, showcases innovative improvisational elements paired deep grooves and singing melodies. Piela will be joined by his brother trumpeter and Glen Miller Orchestra soloist Alex Piela, Chicago-based drummer and leader of the Blue Shift Big Band Joel Baer, plus award-winning bassist, composer and Shifting Paradigm recording artist John Christensen.

BEAT @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via BEAT Tour Beat - King Crimson Tony Levin, Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Danny Carey

Last month former King Crimson violinist David Cross stopped in town with his “Larks' Tongues in the Aspic at 50” tour. Now we get a blast of ‘80s-era Crimson with BEAT. The quartet includes former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin who band together with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey for the first time to create BEAT.

This will be a creative reinterpretation of the three important ‘80s King Crimson albums: Discipline, Beat, and Three of a Perfect Pair.

Brian Lynch Quartet @ Blu, 8 p.m.

Before venturing to NYC, Grammy Awards and collaborations with the likes of Art Blakey, Phil Woods and Eddie Palmieri, Brian Lynch attended the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music where he formed a group with the late James Chance. Lynch returns for this performance; his new album 7x7by7 was composed during the time of the pandemic, the music was conceived as a septology made up of seven pieces performed by seven musicians.

Sunday, November 3

“Take It All” - an evening with the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra@ Skylight Music Theatre, 7 p.m.

Under the direction of Curt Hanrahan, the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra delivers dynamic performances, blending classic and contemporary standards with original works. Come hear their vibrant mix of swinging, soulful, traditional and cutting edge styles. Also catch the future of Milwaukee jazz as the UWM Youth Jazz Ensemble opens this free show.

Monday, November 4

“Truth is Marching In” @ bar centro, 7 p.m.

× Expand Image: Jamie Breiwick - Facebook Truth is Marching In

Bar centro, Jamie Breiwick, and Little(i) Music / Jeff Lederer present “Truth is Marching In.” Live and streaming performances from bands in five different cities on Election Eve will culminate in a historic moment where all five bands unite in a simultaneous rendition of the powerful anthem, Albert Ayler’s “Truth is Marching In,” creating a global harmony that echoes the shared call for unity and change. Performing will be Breiwick and Milwaukee musicians Russ Johnson (trumpet), Jason Goldsmith (tenor saxophone), Tim Ipsen (bass), Hannah Johnson/Sam Belton/Yanni Chudnow (drums), Andrew Trim/Neil Davis/Ben Dameron (guitar), Mark Davis and Tim Whalen (piano).

Tuesday, November 5

VOTE! @ Your polling place

shepherdexpress.com/news/features/endorsements-for-the-november-election

Grace Weber w/ Wave Chappelle @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “Fallin’” by Grace Weber

#iVOTED Concerts, The League of Women Voters WI, and Greater Milwaukee Urban League present this all-ages free Election Day concert. It has been a long election season and here is a chance to take a deep breath. Homegrown talent takes the stage as R&B singer, songwriter and producer Grace Weber share the bill with hip hop artist Wave Chapelle.

× “Right Away” by Wave Chapelle

Wednesday, November 6

Caley Conway Partner album release w/ Cathedral Becomes Tomb and The Hatchets, 7 p.m. @ Anodyne

× “Heart of Liquid” by Caley Conway

Caley Conway’s music is an evolving canvas. With the new album Partner, she offers lyrical and aural snapshots; the tropical hint of “Hours in the Day,” the hypnotic groove of “Belly Laughing” and a languid pinged fever dream, “Love is Sex.” Sonic touches throughout make this album especially headphone-worthy.

Cathedral Becomes Tomb is a sound expression from Wisconsin based artist Barry Paul Clark that includes double bass in combination with effected audio signals. It draws inspiration from his lived experiences in conjunction with mental health therapy. The catalyst is an attempt to sonically manifest living with anxiety and major depressive disorders. Live performances are multimedia improvisations that utilize a mixture of projection imagery, film pieces and Barry’s own recorded footage, with a visual signal affected by the sounds being produced in the performance.