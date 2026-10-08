This Week in MKE Music Oct. 8-14, 2026

× “Skin” by Ellie Jackson

Thursday, Oct. 8

The Haunt w/ 8graves and Platinum Moon @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

Expand Photo Via X-Ray Arcade - xrayarcade.com The Haunt

Kick off the weekend and get haunted, rock and roll style. The Haunt co-founders and siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt (vocals) and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt (guitar, production, vocals) creatively lean on their own quiet lifelong bond to make a loud musical statement. The duo congregates around a boundless vision for what rock music can be, accented by electronic textures, cinematic drama and gothic spirit. Pushing one another to break down walls, the band elevate and enrapture fans. Nashville-by-way of New Jersey duo 8Graves and New Yorkers Platinum Moon round out the bill

Friday, Oct. 9

David Nail @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “If I Could Call” by David Nail

Songwriter David Nail doesn’t mince words, “My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can.”

With respect from Nashville’s Music Row and hits that he has written or co-written, Nail earned his credentials “despite a refusal to present himself in a false light. His songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. As Nail explains, it’s not so much an act of courage to write about depression and its effects. Rather, it is simply who he is; he says, in conversation and through music, what he must say.”

Saturday, Oct. 10

Flannel Fest @ Boone & Crockett/The Cooperage, noon

× “Dying Right in Front of Me” by Buffalo Nichols

For the ninth time, the Harborfront fall event offers a full day of music across stages and the grounds of Boone & Crockett and The Cooperage. The day kicks off with family friendly events like School of Rock, the Division BMX Stunt show and includes food and beverage vendors, art installations and a mechanical bull.

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Music includes Langhorne Slim, Buffalo Nichols, King Kamonzi, Cowboy Fancy and more. As always, a portion of proceed will also go to benefit Courage House Mke initiatives and sustainability efforts.

Ellie Jackson - Stay Soft Release Show w/ The Nunnery, *aya, DJ Aguara’i and DJ DRiPSweat @ Cactus Club, 3 p.m.

× “Dinner with a Friend” by Ellie Jackson

Ellie Jackson works overtime with a set at Flannel Fest and this show to celebrate the release of Stay Soft. The Nunnery begins with one voice, layered upon itself becoming a lush soundscape. Sarah Elstran is an independent musician that bridges the gap between bright-eyed pop composition and hands-on atmospheric live layering of voice. *aya is a Milwaukee based, Palestinian singer/songwriter whose styling ranges from hyperpop to indie to neo-soul. their relatability is communicated with their jazzy voice.

6th Annual Latin Music Night w/ Los Mitoteros, Maya Rock, Cristian Sideral, & Tlalok @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

The sixth annual Latin nigh celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting local Latin musicians and artists.

Enjoy a diverse mix of Latin sounds from around the world starting with a special boleros set performed by Tlalók; Argentinian musician Cristian Sideral makes his Linneman’s debut with an intimate solo set. Maya Rock and Los Mitoteros bring the smooth grooves of Latin America.

Wally Cleaver Encore Reunion Concert @ Route 20 (14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant), 6 p.m.

× Expand Wally Cleaver with Jerry Mathers (The Beaver)

Racine band Wally Cleaver shook the rafters in the early ‘80s, eventually traveling to Germany to record a demo for MCA Records before calling it a day in 1987. Plans for a reunion began in 2024. Sadly, bassist Kurt Frederickson lost his fight with cancer.

With original bassist Dale Celmer deputized, the post-punk, power pop band played November of last year for the first time in 38 years.

“The overwhelming response to our reunion show was beyond anything we expected,” said the band. “The support from, friends, and the Wisconsin music community reminded us how special these songs and memories still are. We couldn't be more excited to do it again.”

Sunday, Oct. 11

Emergent @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× Hal Rammel Demonstrates the Amplified Palette

This monthly series of improvised music with the Emergent Trio (Jane Buttars, piano; Rick Ollman, wind instruments; Eli Smith, drums) features guest Hal Rammel on amplified palettes—a thin wooden board fashioned in the shape of an artist's palette and outfitted with a contact mic.

As a composer and improviser, Rammel utilizes musical instruments of his own design and construction, releasing many recordings on his own label Penumbra Music. During the 1980s he was an active member of Chicago's experimental and improvised music scene. Presently, he performs with Linda Binder in the duo PaVda and with cellist Matt Turner in the duo Fractures & Phantoms.

Monday, Oct. 12

12th House in Twilight: An Immersive Celebration with Bob Reitman @ The Pabst Theater, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Bob Reitman at the Shepherd Express Bob Reitman

All roads, it seems, lead to Reitman. The Milwaukee DJ and poet casts a long shadow on Milwaukee’s underground/alternative radio scene.

In 1972 Bob Reitman released an album of his poetry The Eleventh House and recently got around to the follow up, 12th House. This evening celebrates that album--proceeds from the event and album sales will go toward WUWM to support the creation of "Reitman Radio Camp," a week-long camp geared toward Milwaukee-area high school students interested in audio production.

Copies of 12th House, the album, will be available at the show.

The event will take attendees through the twelve houses of the astrological wheel through local performers who will highlight the theme of one astrological house. Featuring performers like Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate Jodie Jasim, Good Land Youth Dancers, Interchange Theater improv, 40+ Double Dutch Club, poet Bryon Cherry, a performance by musician Trapper Schoepp with Barry Ollman, poetry readings and a live conversation with Bob Reitman and more.

The evening will open with a blessing from Marin "Mark" Denning of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Acid Mothers Temple w/ Magick Potion and Shadeseeker @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting 6 p.m.

× “Dark Star Blues (LEVITATION Sessions)” by Acid Mothers Temple

X-Ray Arcade collaborates with Anodyne for an evening of world class psychedelic music. Japanese collective Acid Mothers Temple’s sprawling, labyrinthian discography includes over 100 studio albums and nearly 60 live albums; the overachieving work ethic is spiked with humor like the album title Starless and Bible Black Sabbath.

No strangers to Milwaukee, back in April of 2018 a show at Company Brewing, found the group in peak form. Acid Mothers Temple take the stage with a ten minute freakout—drummer Satoshima Nani mesmerized by the light show on the screen behind him. He wails like Buddy Rich fronting Blue Cheer and the WHOLE SONG sounds like the end of a song until the end of the song.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis @ Marcus Performing Arts Center – also Thursday

In 2023 the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis’ collaboration with oud virtuoso Naseer Shamma gave listeners a rare experience of blending jazz with the Iraq-born musician’s virtuosity. This year’s performance is part of Marsalis’ final season as artistic director of jazz at Lincoln Center and music director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

More info here: marcuscenter.org/event/wynton-marsalis.

Stanley Simmons @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× “Dancing While The World is Ending” by Stanley Simmons

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons played together as babies. Their fathers actually play together in a band called KISS. In late 2024 the duo shared a clip of a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sounds of Silence” and with “Cold,” from their recent debut album, they lean into a sound that recalls FM radio of yesteryear and “Dancing While the World is Ending” amps up the rock and roll crunch.