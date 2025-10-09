This Week in MKE Music: Oct. 9-15, 2025

Todd Day Wait, Platinum Boys at Flannel Fest, The Third Mind, Riverwest Fall Market, Grumble and the Ghost and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× Expand Photo by Gabriel David Barkin - Facebook The Third Mind

Thursday, Oct. 9

Jon Mroz & His Bull Fiddle Four @ The Annex at Foxtown, 6 p.m.

It’s a good bet Jon Mroz & His Bull Fiddle Four will be channeling hoodoo from all the incredible blues music recorded a century ago for Paramount Records at nearby Grafton’s Wisconsin Chair Company. For this night of post-war electric blues, bassist Mroz is joined by Big Al Dorn on harmonica, Paul Stilin on guitar, Tael Estremera on piano and drummer Patrick Morrow bringing the big beat.

Todd Day Wait w/ Rambler Kane @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

× “One More Pair” by Todd Day Wait

Todd Day Wait’s music seems to exist in a time capsule of country and western that sounds as if you were driving late at night, in the middle of nowhere, and the radio somehow picked up a station broadcasting out of Shreveport circa 1957. Not slavishly retro, but just a relaxed feel that sounds sincere.

Friday, Oct. 10

Joey McIntyre @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Pabst Theater Group Joey McIntyre

Best known as the youngest member of New Kids on the Block, Joey McIntyre brings his “Freedom Tour Phase Two.” While it is his first solo record in almost a decade, McIntyre has been busy with three NKOTB albums since the 2008 reunion and roles in Wicked and Waitress on Broadway.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Flannel Fest @ Boone & Crockett, 2 p.m.

× “Daily Vitamins” by NilexNile – (feat. Jazlyn)

Maybe Flannel Fest is just a warm-up for Mitten Fest? Milwaukee’s Platinum Boys reunite for a final performance, playing songs from their discography—three albums and a clutch of 45s.

The full day of music showcases a variety of local sounds: Wave Chapelle and Nile x Nile with their supergroup Wave x Nile & Friends, Caley Conway, Joe Crockett, Decoteau Black, De La Buena, Joe Wray, Mark Waldoch and School of Rock.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Third Mind @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Reno, Nevada” by The Third Mind

What began as a free-form studio experiment between Dave Alvin and Victor Krummenacher (Camper Van Beethoven, Cracker, Monks of Doom), inspired by the spontaneity of Miles Davis' improvisational work, The Third Mind morphed into a supergroup enlisting guitarist David Immerglück (Counting Crows, John Hiatt, Monks of Doom), drummer Michael Jerome (Richard Thompson, Better Than Ezra, John Cale) and singer/songwriter Jesse Sykes (Jesse Sykes & The Sweeter Hereafter), whose mesmerizing vocal presence Alvin credits as the band's anchor. “To me, Jesse's vocals are the glue that holds this whole thing together,” says Alvin. “Her voice is so unique, and she sings with such intense introspection that it just sucks you in.”

Sunday, Oct. 12

Riverwest Fall Market @ Garden Park (E. Locust St.), noon

Here’s a low-key outdoor market. Records, vintage clothing and collectables, art, tintype portraits by Amber Ascher, antiques, books, plants and more. Vendors include Atomic Records, Paul and Liz, Blast Radius Records Mke, Riverwest Grown, Rush Mor Records, Almost Home Cat Rescue Mke and Rockhaus.

Micajah & Justin Graff w/ Sludge Hawking, Nathaniel Heuer and Erin Wolf (Hello Death) @ Falcon Bowl, 8 p.m.

× “Hours We Dread” by Hello Death

Falcon Bowl has a lineup perfect for a Sunday evening. Just your usual night of cowboy ennui, alt-country and gothic vibes.

Monday, Oct. 13

Grumble and the Ghost w/ Sad Boy Union and Fangerlis @ Anodyne, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Grumble and the Ghost - Facebook Grumble and the Ghost

The Portland takeover—a pair of PCW groups: indie-folk-punk quintet Grumble and the Ghost play “foul mouthed fairytales with a flair for the outlandish” joins Sad Boy Union who “formed to combat anger and sadness and bring people together. A true garage band.” Also, Fangerlis: murder-grass from Janesville.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

King Falcon w/ Motherwind and Candy Cigarette @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Plastic Crown” by King Falcon

NYC trio King Falcon blend vintage guitar grit with modern 21st-century alt-rock attitude. Outfitted with lived-in, loud, and undeniably analog gear, the band channels the raw emotion of classic rock. Eau Claire indie rockers Motherwind and Oconomowoc blues rock trio Candy Cigarette round out the bill, open to all ages.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Bombargo w/ The Dirty Turkeys @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

× “Let It Grow” by Bombargo

It is a 19-hour drive from Saskatoon to Milwaukee. The Canadian septet Bombargo drops in to display music that has been described as a vibrant splash of soul over a vintage pop sound. For the band’s debut U.S. tour, they are making three stops in Wisconsin. Opening act, The Dirty Turkeys have been described as “Acid Cow Punk—a gritty fusion of psychedelia, surf, punk and outlaw country.”