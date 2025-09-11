This Week in MKE Music: Sept. 11-17, 2025

Ringo Starr, Social Cig, Strummerfest, Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

× “It Don't Come Easy” by Ringo Starr

Thursday, Sept. 11

Wand @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (late show w/ Cory Hanson)

× “Smile” by Wand

Los Angeles psych rockers Wand play an early set, taking the stage for the free Milwaukee Record Halftime Show of the Packers-Commanders game in what is being billed as a jam session. Having made defensive adjustments, they return for a full show with Wand vocalist Coey Hanson playing an opening set.

Friday, Sept. 12

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band @ Miller High Life Theatre, 7 p.m.

× “Look Up” by Ringo Starr

Ringo.

Beatles drummer and vocalist on hits “With A Little Help from My Friends,” “Don't Pass Me By” and “Octopus’ Garden,” Ringo Starr’s solo career includes hits “It Don't Come Easy,” “Photograph” and “No No Song.” This time around his All Starr Band includes Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Hamish Stuart (Average White Band).

Social Cig - Album Release Show w/ With The Dead Bolts, Moonglow and Mary Don't Care @ Turner Hall, 7:30 p.m.

× “Milwaukee” by Social Cig

Social Cig, the indie-skate rock project of Parker Schultz, takes the stage at Turner Hall for the release of their fourth album, “Patchwork: A Road Dog Story.” Leafing through global music scenes with an ambitious DIY approach and writing songs that capture a genuine outlook from a modern-day Midwest cowboy, Social Cig has become a well-rounded grassroots venture.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Strummerfest @ Club Garibaldi's, 6 p.m.

× “Tony Adams” by Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros

“This is a public service announcement—With Guitars!” Joe Strummer declared in The Clash song “Know Your Rights.” As relevant now as ever with an administration intent on reinventing doctrine and laws that have strengthened the country for years.

Like many of his punk bredren, Strummer understood the dangers of fascism and he also knew the power of individuality, was well as the importance of speaking out. His music also still kicks ass.

The annual event includes music from The Dirty Sweet, M545, The Quilz, Guerrilla Ghost, The Mod Violets, Electricity Kills, Black Belt Theatre, Sarah Lynn Huss and Andrew David Weber Band.

Guerrilla Ghost’s new EP The Future is Unwritten pays homage to Strummer just in time for the show. “Nate Rader (who passed away in August) asked us to play three years in a row and we finally had enough time to make it happen,” says Guerrilla Ghost producer Martin DeFatte.

The messages in the songs are still relevant, unfortunately. “I also chose songs that felt thematically relevant to the kind of messages Guerrilla Ghost has always centered: resistance, accountability, unrest,” he said.

The five song EP includes versions of “Police & Thieves,” “Guns of Brixton,” “Know Your Rights,” “Bankrobber (ft. Mad Static)” and “Police on My Back.” “I've got a dub-centric way of mixing sets at shows, so I tend to gravitate toward the dubbier Clash tracks,” DeFatte explained.

Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey Birds w/ Devils Teeth and Spidora @ X-Ray Arcade, 7 p.m.

× “Sean DeLear” by Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds

Kid Congo Powers returns, this time with The Pink Monkey Birds. An original member of The Gun Club and played key roles in the histories of The Cramps and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. His sprawling discography includes seven albums with the Monkey Birds, in addition to a memoir.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Damn Tall Buildings w/ Adrian+Meredith @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Evan” by Damn Tall Buildings

Damn Tall Buildings is a celebrated folk-bluegrass band known for their soulful melodies and intricate instrumentals. Based in Brooklyn, the trio Max Capistran, Sasha Dubyk, and Avery Ballotta has spent over a decade honing their craft through dedicated touring and recording. With a distinctive sound that weaves heartfelt lyrics into thoughtful fiddle, guitar, and bass arrangements, they embody a blend of Americana roots and contemporary style.

Monday, Sept. 15

Cream City Swing @ Falcon Bowl, 6 p.m.

Start the week off on the good foot. Mondays at the Falcon Bowl—this week learn the Lindy.

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Bonnie Raitt w/ Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band @ The Riverside Theater, 6:30 p.m.

× “Thing Called Love” by Bonnie Raitt

In the late ’60s, restless in Los Angeles, Bonnie Raitt moved east to Cambridge, Mass. As a Harvard/Radcliffe student majoring in social relations and African studies, she attended classes and immersed herself in the city’s turbulent cultural and political activities. “I couldn’t wait to get back to where there were folkies and the antiwar and civil rights movements,” she says. “There were so many great music and political scenes going on in the late ’60s in Cambridge.”

Three years after entering college, Raitt left to commit herself full-time to music, and shortly afterward found herself opening for surviving giants of the blues. From Mississippi Fred McDowell, Sippie Wallace, Son House, Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker, she learned first-hand lessons of life, as well as invaluable techniques of performance. Raitt released her debut album in 1971.

“I’m certain that it was an incredible gift for me to not only be friends with some of the greatest blues people who’ve ever lived, but to learn how they played, how they sang, how they lived their lives, ran their marriages, and talked to their kids,” she says. “I was especially lucky as so many of them are no longer with us.”

Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan was a founding member of the fabulous Thunderbirds and collaborated with his late brother Stevie Ray on the album Family Style in 1990 before embarking on a solo career.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Acoustic Open Stage @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

A long-running Riverwest tradition, the sign-up sheet goes out at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Sean Hendley.