This Week in MKE Music: Sept. 19-25, 2024

Bay View Bash, Harvest Fest Block Party, Anodyne's 25 Year Anniversary, Black Uhuru. Long Line Riders kick off a monthly residency, Indaba Encore and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Sept. 19

OkSOBERfest @ 4th Dimension Sobriety (500 E. Center St.), 5 p.m.

The annual fundraiser presents live German music food, a 50/50 raffle and root beer. Ticket info here: donorbox.org/events/636298.

Indaba Encore – From Spirituals to Swing w/ Byron Stripling @ Indaba Bandshell, 6 p.m.

Byron Stripling, the jazz trumpet virtuoso and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's new Stein Family Foundation Principal Pops Conductor, will take to the Indaba Band Shell with fellow jazz great, keyboardist Bobby Floyd.

Judas Priest: Invincible Shield Tour w/ Sabaton @ Miller High Life Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t tell Judas Priest that heavy metal is young person’s game. Formed in 1969 and named for a Bob Dylan song, the group recorded a song Baez wrote about Dylan. Over the years the band forged a sound that has endured and built a fanbase that has remained loyal. With guitarist Glenn Tipton sidelined with Parkinson’s disease, bassist Ian Hill and vocalist Rob Halford continue to pilot the band who were at the vanguard of the new wave of British metal. The group is touring for their 19th studio album, Invincible Shield.

Cathedral Ceilings w/ Thick Needles and Toadskin @ Bremen Café, 9 p.m.

“Bill Berry” by Cathedral Ceilings https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7__Od54xE

New Jersey trio Cathedral Ceilings roll into Riverwest, with their catchy ode to REM’s original drummer.

Friday, Sept. 20

Long Line Riders @ Wiggle Room, 4 p.m.

When his previous band was lost in space, Jordan Davis threw his energy into Long Line Riders with Colin Swinney (of the late great Goodnight Loving.) Swinney has departed for the Netherlands, so Davis will be juggling piano, guitar and lap steel. He and his bandmates open their monthly honky tonk residency with this show.

Harvest Fest Block Party @ Great Lakes Distillery, 6 p.m.

Chicken Wire Empire and Pete Henry provide the music. Food provided by Fox Den, EZ Tiki, and Lola’s Empanadas. Local vendors include 1550 Maple Goods and HoneyBee Sage & Wellness. Lakefront Brewery will be slinging beers and GLD will release Batch 15 of their Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit, distilled with Lakefront's Pumpkin Lager; also, Barrel-aged Pumpkin Spice Bitters by Bittercube.

Saturday, Sept, 21

Bay View Bash - Kinnickinnic Avenue from Potter Avenue to Clement Avenue, 11 a.m.

× “Bendover” by A Giant Dog

For some, the Bay View Bash chimes an unofficial end of summer. Every year, the third Saturday in September means the sprawling Bay View Bash takes over Kinnickinnic Avenue from Potter Avenue to Clement Avenue. From its debut in 2004 the one-day street festival has presented food, art, crafts, books and community organizations.

Five music stages will offer approximately 50 hours of a variety of sounds ranging from Kia Rap Princess, Poison Hand, The Hallelujah Ward, Big Style Brass Band, Orquesta Ayala and way more.

Out-of-towners include Green Blah legends Boris the Sprinkler and Texas-based A Giant Dog; Jamaica-born Twiggi makes the Bay View Bash an international festival.

× “Legend In the Making” by Kia Rap Princess

More than music? Shape Up Shoppe offers a “Stretch & Strength” class, WMSE’s Boogie Bang Gang’s will broadcast live from Bay View. All proceeds from the Bay View Bash are directly invested back into the city’s neighborhoods.

4th Annual Latin Night @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting local Latin musicians and artists Lindo Prazer, Mami Zaddy, El Sebas, Pulpa De Guayaba, Los Mitoteros and Tlalok.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Bean Plant Block Party + Anodyne's 25 Year Anniversary @ Anodyne on Bruce Street, 6 p.m.

Check out skateboard ramps and obstacles provided by Cream City Skatepark, a portable rock wall from Adventure Rock, beer from Indeed Brewing Co, snacks and beverages from Station 1846 (City Tours MKE), vintage market by 414Flea. Live music and food trucks from Twisted Plants, Frida’s Cocina and Pete’s Pops.

The Lemonheads @ Turner Hall, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Broup The Lemonheads The Lemonheads

Performing the albums It’s a Shame About Ray and Come on Feel The Lemonheads in their entirety, Evan Dando and The Lemonheads revisit the band’s major label heyday on Atlantic Records. And what is the punk-pop group’s connection to Milwaukee? Both albums were produced by the Robb Brothers, the onetime local group that headed to California to open Cherokee Studios.

Monday, Sept. 23

Gollylagging w/ Brindled and Beauty Filter @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Cactus Club Gollylagging Gollylagging

Boston indie rockers Gollylagging makes a stop on tour with the new EP Dry Rot. Milwaukee’s own Brindled and Beauty Filter round out the bill with some noisy pop.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Radio Radio @ Riverwalk, 5 p.m.

Radio Radio closes out the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series. This scenic spot on the river under the I-794 freeway, offers a unique spot to catch the red and black clad group of local music veterans.

Black Uhuru @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Black Uhuru "Brand New Day"

Local radio DJs were recently lamenting how few reggae shows Milwaukee gets these days, with fans opting to see touring acts when they play in Chicago. Then, like magic, Black Uhuru shows up on the calendar. The long-running band, still led by Duckie Simpson, has released dozens of albums and dub sets.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Calling All Captains w/ Goalkeeper, Gold Steps and Man Alive @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via X-Ray Arcade Gold Steps Gold Steps

Every scene should have a place like X-Ray Arcade, where multi-band all-ages shows are a hub for local and touring bands alike. This midweek show brings in Calling All Captains from Edmonton, Canada and Goalkeeper from Philly along with locals Gold Steps and Man Alive. Expect an evening of pop with a side of punk or punk with a side of pop.