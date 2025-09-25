This Week in MKE Music: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2025

Welcome Back My Friends: An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Trapper Schoepp, “Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Milwaukee Punk Posters,” Drumming Bird and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Sept. 25

Welcome Back My Friends: An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer @ South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Through modern technology prog-rock legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer are reunited. Carl Palmer, with his two bandmates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016, will perform together via a video performance of the group’s 1992 Royal Albert Hall concert. Onstage Palmer will be joined by his ELP Legacy band (Paul Bielatowicz and Simon Fitzpatrick), and all musicians will play in sync to present a complete and authentic Emerson, Lake & Palmer show.

Friday, Sept. 26

“Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Milwaukee Punk Posters” – Opening Reception, Real Tinsel Gallery, 5 p.m. (through Dec. 21)

For five decades, Milwaukee’s punk scene has thrived in basements, bars, and DIY venues, and its posters—hand-drawn, photocopied, silkscreened, and stapled to poles—have served as the bold markers of that underground energy. This exhibition gathers hundreds of these handmade works, from one-night-only flyers to iconic designs, creating a sweeping chronicle of how punk’s spirit was broadcast and preserved on paper.

Drumming Bird w/Royal Mill @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Drumming Bird is the main vehicle of singer-songwriter Austin Sawyer. Sawyer has been writing and performing music as Drumming Bird for over a decade, meticulously crafting a sound that lies somewhere between the youthful noise of indie-rock and the poignant working-class introspection of Americana.

Royal Mill is the indie alt project of singer and songwriter Matty Timmons. Combining pop sensibilities, slice-of-life lyricism, and indie musical themes, Royal Mill carves out a hook-filled, dynamic sound. The band released their debut EP slowly, all at once in April. It explores the intersection of love, friendships, and the emotional journey of leaving a faith tradition.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Springsteen Bombscare Show – 50th Anniversary @ Irving Place Records, Noon

“We said, ‘Bartender, somebody tried to blow us up tonight!’ He looked at me and said… ‘Son…Son…Are you LOOSE?” Bruce Springsteen tells the audience as The E Street Band lurches into Chuck Berry’s “Little Queenie.”

In Springsteen’s lore, the 1975 show at Milwaukee’s Uptown Theater that was delayed with an intermission while the venue was swept for a bomb is legendary.

Hot on the heels of a Didjits in-store concert, Irving Place Records hosts photographer Robert Cavallo (who took photos at the Uptown Theater the night of the Bombscare Show) will have shirts, books and posters for sale to commemorate that night as well as having a bunch of his Milwaukee concert photos ranging from the late 60's through the late 70's.

In a 2009, reflecting on the bomb threat in a theater crowded with fans holding general admission tickets for America’s hottest rising rock star, DJ Bob Reitman marvels over the orderly enthusiasm of the crowd. “It could have been a dangerous surge but it wasn’t. I guess people don’t act stupid when there is magic in the night,” he added, referring a line from “Thunder Road.”

Trapper Schoepp - Osborne Album Release Show w/Devil Met Contention @ Vivarium, 8 p.m.

The title of Trapper Schoepp’s new album Osborne is a nod to both Ozzy Osborne and the Minnesota rehab facility Schoepp resided in dealing with chronic pain brought on by BMX accidents in his youth.

Channeling Black Sabbath, Suicide and Springsteen, he sings his truth against a backdrop of vintage drum machines, synths and distorted guitars.

“It was recorded live to tape using drum machines and vintage synths in a California church basement,” Schoepp says. “It’s the most raw and honest record I’ve cut.” A “unique pairing” Schoepp has been playing a Flying V guitar, with Daniel Wolff (Dead Horses) on upright bass. “The instrumentation differs but the spirit is still there,” he says.

Always moving through different exploratory phases as an artist Schoepp says it’s all one big patchwork quilt of songs and stories. “I wrote many of the songs there during my stay [in rehab]. The themes may be a bit heavy, but I hope the spirit of the music is uplifting.”

The Bourbon Jockeys w/ The Grovelers @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

The Bourbon Jockeys pour a neat, energetic mix of vintage R&B and blues; the band’s magnetic pull will surely get fans on the dance floor. Judging from their all-too infrequent shows, you might get the idea The Grovelers are a shy bunch. But experience the band’s hi-octane blend of rockabilly and garage sounds and you are in for a treat.

Sunday, Sept. 28

The Best Westerns @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2:05 p.m.

With experience comes wisdom. Early in the NFL season, Green Bay Packers games dominate most Sunday afternoons. With an evening game on this week’s schedule the Best Westerns decided a matinee show is in order. A stage filled with some of the areas veterans, this well-seasoned bunch who have played with the likes of Bill Monroe and Asleep at the Wheel never fail to deliver the goods.

Monday, Sept. 29

Jazz Flux w/ Filament and Buttars/Ollman/Smith @ MKeUltra, 6 p.m.

Kick the week off some improvised music. NYC’s Filament is joined by a pair of Milwaukee groups. Opened earlier this year, MKeUltra has quickly become a busy hub for live local music with many shows, welcoming acts of all sounds and styles.

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Don't Stop Me Now - The Music of Queen @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Superstar Productions Presents: Don't Stop Me Now the Music of Queen. A live tribute to the iconic rock band, Queen. Featuring over an hour of their greatest hits. Performed by: Ryan Charles, Kerry Bieneman and Jessie Weinberg. Accompanied by: Jacob Belotti, Jack Koshkin and Patrick Hopkins

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Howl 20th Anniversary Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom. 8 p.m.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s 2005 album Howl ditched fuzz and distortion for a sound not unlike the mood of Rolling Stones LPs circa Beggar’s Banquet or Exile on Main Street. Focusing on songs built around acoustic guitar and piano, spiced with hints of gospel, Howl didn’t sound like a knee-jerk retro movesat all. In fact, today, the album has a timeless quality about it that recalls the best music of UK sonic cousins Spiritualized.