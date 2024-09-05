This Week in MKE Music: Sept. 5-11, 2024

× Expand Photo by @thechickendoesphotography via Diet Lite - Facebook Diet Lite Diet Lite

De La Buena and Bill Maher get do-overs, Lil Rev’s clawhammer uke, a quartet of local acts at The Rave, legendary Tannahill Weavers, poetry at Charles Allis and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Sept. 5

Musica Del Lago - De La Buena @ Colectivo Lakefront, 6 p.m.

It is nice when things work out. De La Buena’s August performance was postponed due to rain. So here is a chance to stretch summer out a bit with Milwaukee’s Latin jazz group that honors the deep traditions of Puerto Rican, Cuban, Brazilian and Nuyorican musical styles while incorporating the vast musical tastes and experiences of its sprawling membership.

Friday, Sept. 6

Lil Rev w/ Will Branch @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

“You can’t play a sad song on a ukulele. Even death metal would come out sounding playful,” says Lil Rev. (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/lil-rev-clawhammers-the-ukulele) Milwaukee’s Lil Rev has made a career of performing acoustic music, playing more than 125 gigs each year at folk festivals, community centers, music stores, synagogues (for his “Jews and Blues” show) and a growing network of ukulele clubs and events. Rev makes an increasingly rare stop in Milwaukee this month. With Will Branch accompanying him on guitar, Rev will dip into his bulging kitbag of folk, blues and bluegrass. He might toss in some Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash tunes and introduce a few new originals.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Diet Lite w/ Modern Joey, The Keystones and Chapped Lips @ The Rave, 7 p.m.

Four Milwaukee bands most often seen at clubs around town take it to the next level, as they say. Earlier this summer at Locust Street Days, Diet Lite was billed as “Super Secret Headliner” and the group nearly had Ma Baensch dancing in the street with an explosive performance. Recently The Keystones celebrated their new release “The Wolf of Walgreens” with a guerilla rock and roll event by performing in the back of a U-Haul in the parking lot of said Walgreens. Expect Modern Joey and Chapped Lips to pile on the evening’s energy.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Poetry on Tap - Tim Kloss @ Charles Allis Museum, 5 p.m.

A night of poetry, music, art, and community, Poetry on Tap has been running for a year and a half and is hosting at the historic space for the very first time. Emerence McDowell, Timothy Kloss (emcee Poet's Mondays at Linemann's Inn) as well as local musician Jorge Vallentine will be on hand as well as an open mic section. Sign up for the open mic will end at 5:45.

Of note, earlier this year the future of Charles Allis and Villa Terrace (both recognized as City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County landmarks, as well as sites on the National Register of Historic Places) has come up in county budget conversations and may be sold.

Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Politics has long been a staple topic for Bill Maher. His television show “Politically Incorrect” ran from 1993-2002; “Real Time,” his current show has aired for the last twenty years. So, it was something of a coup when his Milwaukee performance was booked for July 14 during the Republican National Convention at the Riverside, a venue that was surrounded by RNC activity. Historians will recall that on July 13, the Republican Party’s then-presumptive presidential nominee was the victim of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. As it would turn out, mechanical issues with aircraft forced a cancellation of Maher’s performance. WTF? indeed. The intervening months certainly have provided more grist for the Maher mill.

Monday, Sept. 9

Dale Hollow w/ Wire and Nail @ Cactus Club, 7:30 p.m.

Can it be a coincidence that the Tennessee reservoir Dale Hollow, has been called The Mecca of Carp Fishing in North America? The earnestness of country music makes it a perfect target for surrealists and unreliable narrators. A bit Andy Kaufman, a little Orville Peck, a hint of Father John Misty, singer Dale Hollow chooses to refer to himself as “Yours Truly.” He possesses “a fascinating combination of performance and purveyed authenticity,” as the lifestyle magazine Mundane said, while also noting that “no other country music artist has ever claimed to be the best, except for Dale Hollow.”

Tuesday, Sept. 10

The Tannahill Weavers @ Shank Hall, 7:30pm

One of the world's premier traditional Celtic bands, the Tannahill Weavers’ diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies, and humorous tales of life in Scotland. Named for the town’s (Paisley, Scotland) historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group blend the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Women of Rock @ Milwaukee Repertory Theater, through Nov. 3

Women of Rock is a celebration of the legendary women who changed rock music forever. With soaring vocals, powerful songwriting and phenomenal cool, trailblazing superstars like Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, P!nk and more, delivered anthems that rose to the top of the charts. In this live concert, performers deliver stunning renditions of hit songs from the ‘60s to today and share the stories behind the music.