This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 1-7, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Daniel Tremblay Ben Rosenblum Trio.

Find out about musical and cultural events happening in Milwaukee this week.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Ozaukee County Fair @ Ozaukee County Fairgrounds

One of the last free fairs in the Midwest, the Ozaukee County Fair has been held since 1859. Attractions include live music, truck and tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests and kids entertainment. The Fair will also have 4-H and livestock exhibits and judging. Thursday’s headliner is Nashville recording artist Tyler Farr with opening act Wire and Nail.

The Great Hunger Book Sale @ All Saints’ Cathedral

For the 38th year, All Saints has changed books into food in perhaps the largest used book sale in Metro Milwaukee. Last year’s proceeds benefitted five free meal sites, six agencies with food programs, six local organizations with food-related costs and three charities fighting world hunger.

Clave y Afinque @ Colectivo Lakefront’s Música del Lago Latin Music Performance Series, 7 p.m.

Created by Jesus “Joey” Burgos, whose experience in Latin music began with the first Latin group to perform at Summerfest, Los Hermanos Burgos, and went on through La Controversia, Felix Burgos Sextet, La Tropicana and Madisalsa. After working in Milwaukee, Burgos ventured to Puerto Rico where he recorded with Tempo 74. He composed, recorded and sang lead vocals on a hit on the island, “El Conflicto,” before returning to Milwaukee and forming Clave y Afinque.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Historic Bay View Walking Tour @ South Shore Park Pavilion, 9:30 a.m.

On this fun and informative walk, participants learn about the original village of Bay View, which was built in 1867 as the company town for the Milwaukee Iron Company. The length of the annual walk is approximately two miles and covers the area from South Shore Park north to Conway Street between Lake Michigan and the Lake Parkway.

Monday, Aug. 5

Ben Rosenblum Trio @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Since the release of his debut trio album Instead, the New York-based jazz pianist, accordionist and composer has toured with his trio throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. He was a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall’s Stern-Perelman Auditorium with Reona Ito’s New York Harmonic Band. Rosenblum’s second album, River City, was called “richly romantic” and “well-realized” by JAZZIZ Magazine.