This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 12-18, 2019

The end-of-year holidays are upon us; concerts throughout our area embrace the spirit of the season.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Amplified Artist Series w/ Kashinn Thurow, RJ Halstead and Anja Elise Music. Headliners Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels @ Saloon on Calhoun, 7 p.m.

Songwriters performing original material in the round include Smile with Kashinn Thurow, RJ Halstead and Anja Elise Music. Headliners Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels will follow with a set of originals—their recent CD again shows why rockabilly can’t be underestimated. Hidden among the tongue-in-cheek humor is the tune “Automobile,” humming along with a dark, driving, blues energy. You can also catch Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels Saturday at Gallery 2622 in Wauwatosa for “A Rockabilly Christmas,” benefitting Civic Music MKE.

Polka Christmas Party @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 6 p.m.

Andy Kochanski’s place has evolved as a music venue to include a variety of sounds, but listeners can always count on polka. One of the few remaining polka bars in an area that was once dotted with them, Kochanski’s offers and event that promises classics like you may have never heard them before.

Friday, Dec. 13

Panalure w/ Bootleg Bessie @ Anodyne (Walker’s Point), 8 p.m.

Among Panalure’s recently recorded material is “God’s Work,” a musical indictment of the current sitting president’s administration. Bassist Ken Hanson calls it “cathartic.” The rollicking, gospel-tinged tune features slide guitar, Bob Jennings’ B-3 organ and Susan Nicholson’s gliding f-bomb fiddle. Daily newscasts suggest we are truly going to hell in a handbasket. The song’s Ralph Steadman-inspired artwork is apropos for a house-rocking soundtrack for these strange times.

Rory Makem: A Christmas Tradition @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 7:30 p.m.

Rory Makem comes from a long lineage of Irish musicians. His grandmother, Sarah, was sought after for her vast collection of Irish songs. A seasoned performer with more than 29 years on the road, Rory has toured extensively with The Makem and Spain Brothers and for 17 years played guitar with his father, Tommy.

Peter Mulvey Lamplighter Sessions w/Pieta Brown and Jeffrey Foucault @ Café Carpe, Fort Atkinson, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee ex-patriate Peter Mulvey returns every year to host a series of shows at this fantastic listening room where he is joined by top-shelf songwriters. This year’s lineup also includes SistaStrings, Jeff Stehr, Chris Porterfield, Jon Langford, Bill Camplin, Erik Koskinen, David Huckfelt, Nickel&Rose, Tommi Zender, Katie Dahl and Paul Cebar. Also Dec. 15, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 22.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Deadmau5 Cubev3 Tour w/ Chris Lake, Mad Zach and Gue5t Vox from Lights @ The Wisconsin Center, 7:30 p.m.

Electronic music producer and artist Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) debuted the original cube at Coachella in April 2010. Cubev3 is the most complex production he has ever presented, changing positions from 90 degrees to 45 degrees and rotating 360 degrees with mind-bending content.

Sleepersound: Blank Fest XIII @ McAuliffe’s Pub, Racine, 8 p.m.

Blank Fest Wisconsin is an event to help stock and maintain our local shelters. The annual event includes great live music. The cover charge is $10 or a donation of items for the shelters (bottled water, hats and gloves, socks, coffee, protein or granola bars, blankets, hygiene products, toiletries, cleaning supplies, etc.). Shelters include HALO, The Women’s Resource Center, Hopes Center of Racine, Inc., Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the Hospitality Center.

Radio Milwaukee Music Awards featuring Backline Class of 2019 @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate a great year of Milwaukee music at the 2019 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This year’s awards features performances from the Backline Class—REYNA, WebsterX, Klassik, Immortal Girlfriend, Kaylee Crossfire and Bravo—and will toast the amazing, diverse talent in our city.

Monday, Dec. 16

The Sleighriders @ Shank Hall, 7 p.m.

For more than three decades, this holiday event hosted by Bad Boy has collected a stage full of musicians for charity. Sigmund Snopek, Xeno, Steve Grimm, Steve Cohen, Eddie Butts, Warren Wiegratz and Joe Hite take part in this year’s holiday. Black Belt Theatre will open the night.