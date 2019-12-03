This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-11, 2019

× 1 of 4 Expand The Daves × 2 of 4 Expand Photo credit: Mark Hines The Mike Benign Compulsion × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of the artist The Wizards of Winter × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Cherish The Ladies Prev Next

Jewish Museum Milwaukee and the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center put forth cultural events, while the Tonic Tavern, Gobbler Theater, Riverwest Radio and Linneman’s Riverwest Inn prepare holiday concerts.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Houdini and the Cult of Celebrity @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fame has always been shaped by new technologies and changing conceptions of the self. Harry Houdini was the last of the steam-age celebrities, whose fame grew from many of the same developments—transcontinental railroads, teeming cities and an industrialized press—that transformed American life in the industrial age. Join Rick Popp, associate professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies at UW-Milwaukee, to explore how the notion of celebrity has evolved between Houdini’s time and today.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sigmund Snopek III Holiday Concert @ Riverwest Radio, 10 p.m.

Enjoy a holiday concert by Sigmund Snopek III. Be part of the live studio audience or listen on 104.1 FM. Buy a ticket for the 50-50 raffle and maybe get some holiday shopping done all while supporting Riverwest Radio.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Benefit Concert for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9 p.m.

Hot on the heels of the release of The Haskels’ album comes the Benefit Concert for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, which honors Haskels and Oil Tasters bassist-songwriter Richard LaValliere.

The Daves

The Daves will perform songs like their LaValliere-influenced “(You Killed My) Goldfish.” At the band’s debut gig, on Halloween 1982, they held a slamdance contest. First prize was a dead pigeon in a plastic bag. Second prize was a Rush tape. The Six Wives of Richard (6WOR)’s name is a reference to the late LaValliere. This trio keeps it simple and to the point, with a high energy punk-new wave sound that might be called retro if they hadn’t been in a handful of groundbreaking bands when the music first hit decades ago. They also happen to be female, if that matters.

Photo credit: Mark Hines The Mike Benign Compulsion

Two Hours in Pop Heaven: The Mike Benign Compulsion and Cabin Essence @ Tonic Tavern, 7 p.m.

Twenty years ago, Mike Benign’s telecaster would not let him sleep. Why should it now? With his Compulsion’s recent album, Bygones, a timely new video and a nagging threat to retire the band, take this opportunity to sample their intelligent pop music. They are not lying when they say, “We play songs and jump around as much as we can subject to stage size and ceiling height.” Cabin Essence follows, a trio led by Nick Maas and featuring local music vets Terry Hackbarth and John Wythes.

Photo courtesy of the artist The Wizards of Winter

The Wizards of Winter @ The Gobbler Theater, 7 p.m.

Featuring 10 new original songs, The Christmas Dream is a rocking holiday sleigh ride that crosses musical boundaries from prog metal to contemporary, appealing to a broad and diverse audience. The Wizards of Winter have added even more new talent to their ranks this year, including violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad, lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith and lead guitarist Steve Brown.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Photo courtesy of the artist Cherish The Ladies

Christmas with Cherish the Ladies @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 4 p. m.

Cherish the Ladies, one of the most engaging and successful ensembles in the history of Celtic music, celebrate the holidays with a spirited performance filled with classic Christmas carols intermingled with beautiful Celtic instrumentals, outstanding vocals harmonies and spectacular step dancing.