This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 13-19, 2020

Ginuwine comes at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, SistaStrings play Cactus Club and the VinterSköl Musik Festival, and a lot more happens this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, Feb. 13

‘Sieger on Songs: Conversations’ @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Launching his five-part monthly series, host John Sieger and his special guests will explore a topic of shared interest through conversation and songs—their own and those of great songwriters they admire. There will be talks, performances and even a bit of audience participation. Sieger will be joined by Holly Haebig and David Wake of De La Buena.

Resurrectionists w/ Work Shirt, Studies @ High Dive, 8 p.m.

The tunes by Milwaukee’s Resurrectionists are just lyrically off-kilter enough to keep you on your toes. The weeping pedal steel and country-gothic feel of their work is perfect for this unassuming corner tavern. Kentucky instrumental trio Work Shirt is described as “full, rich, tube driven, instrumental, guitar tunes fueled by bourbon, tobacco, cannabis and an honest day's work.” The clang of their Live at the Chapel of St. Philip Neri—Louisville release begs for repeated listens. Studies, on the other hand, might be the most challenging band on the bill.

‘The Avant-Garden of Love’ @ Jan Serr Studio, 7:30 p.m.

This Valentine’s Day, join Present Music for “The Avant-Garden of Love,” a love letter to the musical avant-garde in the form of a quirky concert. Present Music Ensemble is joined by guest Swedish composer and vocalist Sophie Dunér and Michigan’s toy-playing orchestra Little Bang Theory to bring the avant-garde to life in this evening of music from experimental pioneers such as John Cage and Charles Mingus. (Also Friday, Feb. 14.)

Ginuwine @ Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

Ginuwine began his career as a member of Swing Mob, founded by Donald “DeVante Swing” DeGrate of Jodeci fame, where he met his main ’90s collaborators: Melissa “Missy” Elliott, Stephen “Static Major” Garrett and Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley. Ginuwine’s sixth album, A Man's Thoughts (2009) included guest appearances by Brandy, Missy Elliott, Bun B and Timbaland. In 2011 he co-starred in the Gospel Music Channel's debut of John Ruffin’s stage play The Ideal Husband. Ginuwine is working on his eighth studio album with Timbaland, and Missy Elliott is producing.

Carthage Performing Arts Series: ‘Mads Tolling and the Mads Men’ @ Carthage College, 7:30 p.m.

Internationally renowned violinist, composer and two-time Grammy Award-winner Mads Tolling is a former member of the Turtle Island Quartet and The Stanley Clarke Band. Tolling plays reimagined classic songs from 1960s television, film and radio. “Repertoire in Music of the Mad Men Era” ranges from Mission Impossible and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly to “A Taste of Honey” and “Georgia on my Mind.” For the conclusion of the concert, Tolling will invite Carthage Philharmonic and instrumentalists from local schools onstage for a collaboration. The performance takes place in the A. F. Siebert Chapel on campus. Free tickets are required.

Friday, Feb. 14

Photo courtesy of Mason Jar Media Papadosio

Papadosio @ The Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m.

Space-rockers Papadosio from Athens, Ohio, is a prog band that creates music that is strangely familiar and will appeal to fans of early Pink Floyd. Their aim is for a unique experience celebrating the one constant in an ever-changing world: music. (Also Saturday, Feb. 15.)

Photo courtesy of the artists Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo

Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo @ Schauer Arts Center, 8 p.m.

Guitarist Frank Vignola blurs the barriers between popular music and traditional jazz. He has played with Les Paul, Ringo Starr, Madonna, Wynton Marsalis, the Boston Pops and the New York Pops. He is joined by fourth-generation guitarist Vinny Raniolo for a program of excellence and entertainment.

Saturday, Feb. 15

VinterSköl Musik Festival @ The Brewery District, Noon

This end-of-winter, Nordic-inspired celebration includes two dozen (and counting) acts, brewery tours and arts vendors. Abby Jeanne is among the headliners. Amanda Huff, Klassik, Saebra & Carlyle, SistaStrings, Shle Berry, The Young Revelators and Lex Allen are among the embarrassment of riches this festival is offering.

Photo courtesy of the artist Radio Birdman

Aussie Benefit! Punk Rock Rummage Sale @ Club Garibaldi, Noon

The devastating wildfires have taken their toll on Australia. Here is a chance to support the animal victims of the catastrophe. Raffles will be held to benefit displaced wildlife in Australia, and DJs will play all-Aussie punk and post-punk.

Arrow w/ Lady Cannon @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 8:30 p.m.

Brothers Brian and Mike Kasprzak, guitarist Mike Friedl, bassist Dale Reince and keyboardist Jourdain LaFrambois have been fixtures in Milwaukee’s music scene—to one degree or another—since the mid-1990s. They reconfigured themselves as Arrow, a name that exudes an Americana swagger with a healthy dose of ’70s vibe, edgy pop-rock sensibility and a mild whiff of psychedelia.

Ocean of Devotion Gong Meditation with Preston Klik @ First Unitarian Society, 2 p.m.

Preston Klik’s Ocean of Devotion gong meditation is a gentle, dynamic 90-minute acoustic journey, often quiet but powerfully intense. Klik plays a 36-inch heart gong; crystal bowls; Tibetan bowls; ocean, water and thunder drums; and chimes. The sounds have been described as relaxing and healing: “If prayer had a sound, this might be it.”

Sunday, Feb. 16

The Bluegrass All Stars @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

A matinée performance by this quartet led by mandolinist Tom Schwarz will start your week off on an up-tempo, high and lonesome note. Veterans of bands such as Grass Food and Lodging, the Western Box Turtles and Brew County Rounders, they come with an impressive resume.

Monday, Feb. 17

OK Chorale @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 6 p.m.

This is a sing-along event is for amateur singers—no pressure, no judgement and no spotlight, just the joy of singing with good company. The program is comprised of 15-20 songs most Monday nights, with lyrics projected on a screen. John Sieger plays guitar and Bob Schneider plays a snare and garbage can for the first half before he heads off to bocce practice at the Italian Community Center. Get ambitious and learn a harmony or a song on ukulele. “Our standard is to be ‘OK,’ and every once in a while, we surprise ourselves by being pretty good,” says coordinator Linsey Sieger. “Other times, a song turns out to be a clunker, and we scratch it off the list.”

Photo credit: Bryan Higlesias Phillip-Michael Scales

Phillip-Michael Scales w/ Sista Strings and B~Free @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

Guitarist Phillip-Michael Scales has a sound he calls “Dive Bar Soul,” which takes a bit of indie-rock storytelling and couples it with the passion of blues. The heavy dose of B-3 featured in “Gold” ramps up the energy, and “O Hallelujah” take a more thoughtful approach. This might be a good chance to catch Scales. He might be playing bigger venues before long. By the way, his late uncle’s name is B.B. King.