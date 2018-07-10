This Week in Milwaukee: July 12-18, 2018

× 1 of 5 Expand Shooter Jennings × 2 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Jesse Littlebird The Handsome Family × 3 of 5 Expand K-Stamp × 4 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer Metalachi × 5 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Russell Peborde We Hate Movies Podcast Prev Next

Milwaukee sludge greats Soup Moat and jazz-fusionist K-Stamp release new albums, while country outlaw Shooter Jennings returns to the city.

Thursday, July 12

Shooter Jennings w/ Bottle Rockets @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line—but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the young torch carriers of the outlaw country movement. He touted his outlaw ties on his 2005 debut Put the “O” Back in Country and its follow-up albums, but he’s not afraid to step outside the box from time to time. In 2010 he released Black Ribbons, a psychedelic-rock-influenced concept album from his band Hierophant featuring narration written and recorded by Stephen King, who plays a conspiracy-minded talk radio host. Lately he’s been in a more traditional country mindset. This summer he’ll release his latest album, Shooter, which reunites him with producer Dave Cobb. Jennings says the new material was inspired by country great Hank Williams.

Friday, July 13

David Cross @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

David Cross was one of the leading figures of the 1990s alternative comedy scene and, along with Bob Odenkirk, the co-host of one of its defining institutions, “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” the HBO sketch comedy program that featured many of the leading comedians of the era. Like so many staples of that scene, he’s appeared on screen constantly ever since, with dozens of film and TV roles, most notably on “Arrested Development,” which just returned for its fifth season on Netflix this summer, and “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.” He’s currently touring behind his first new stand-up material since Donald Trump’s election. (You can read our interview with Cross here.)

K-Stamp w/ Joshua Jenkins @ Anodyne Walker’s Point, 7 p.m.

Like many of the most memorable players in Milwaukee’s jazz scene, guitarist Kwasi Stampley (K-Stamp) looks outside of traditional genre influences, drawing from a larger grab bag of hip-hop and R&B. At this show, the young 88Nine Music Lab and MYSO Jazz Ensemble player will celebrate the release of his debut album Thoughts of a Stranger, a soulful set that plays like an inspired cross between John McLaughlin, Digable Planets and Swae Lee. Rapper Joshua Jenkins opens.

Soup Moat w/ Sex Scenes, Doubletruck and Tight Fright @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

The unsung heroes of many a local bill over the last seven years, the sludge-loving Milwaukee rock band Soup Moat celebrate the release of their magnificently titled third album Harvester of Likes with this show. The band has teased the record with a pair of fun, frizzy tracks, “Pocket Full of Ginger” and “Navel Gaze,” that play up their more tuneful, pranksterish side. They’re joined on this bill by two magnificently scuzzy Milwaukee bands, Sex Scenes and Doubletruck, as well as the heavy Brooklyn rock act Tight Fright.

City Limits Fest @ City Lounge, 6 p.m.

Austin isn’t the only city with its own City Limits festival. Each year Cudahy’s City Lounge hosts its own music festival featuring a variety of country and Southern rock. This year’s lineup includes Craig Campbell, Moonshine Bandits, Hasting & Co. and Hero on Friday, July 13, and Eric Paslay, Troy Cartwright, Brecken Miles, Michael Sean and Cameron Lenz on Saturday, July 14. Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass. VIP tickets are also available.

Gathering on the Green: American Authors w/ GGOOLLDD @ Rotary Park, Mequon, 8 p.m.

Mequon Park’s Gathering on the Green concert series has lined up two glamorous, danceable alternative acts for this bill: New York rockers American Authors, and Milwaukee electro-pop favorites GGOOLLDD. Then, on Saturday, July 14, Gathering on the Green will feature two legacy rock acts: Dennis DeYoung, the founding singer/keyboardist from Styx (he left the band in 1999 but still performs their music live) and Lou Gramm, the original lead singer for Foreigner.

Saturday, July 14

‘We Hate Movies’ Podcast @ The Back Room at Colectivo, 8 p.m.

Few subjects are more reliable fodder for a podcast than bad movies. Since recording their first episodes in a bedroom in 2010, the comedian hosts of the New York-based podcast We Hate Movies Andrew Jupin, Stephen Sajdak, Eric Szyszka and Chris Cabin have built up a cult following with their rants about terrible movies new and old, from Congo to The Cloverfield Paradox and The Boss Baby. Like many popular podcasts, they’ve taken their act on the road, gamely interacting with crowds at their live appearances.

Tuesday, July 17

The Handsome Family w/ Chris Crofton @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

The Chicago husband-and-wife Americana duo The Handsome Family had been performing for well over a decade before they received their big break in 2014, when their song “Far From Any Road” was used as the theme song from HBO’s crime drama phenomenon “True Detective.” The show’s music director, roots legend T Bone Burnett, selected the song himself. Over the years The Handsome Family have written memorable songs about fictional murders and real-life mental illness, and recorded at fellow Chicagoan Jeff Tweedy’s studio. They released their 10th and most recent album Unseen on their own label in 2016.

Wednesday, July 18

Metalachi @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

If you’re going to lean on a gimmick, you might as well make it a memorable one. Self-described as the world’s premier heavy metal mariachi band (no, they don’t have much competition for that title), Metalachi puts a mariachi spin on favorites from acts like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne. Ridiculous as that sounds, the band has the chops in both metal and mariachi music to pull it off. They aren’t mocking this music; they’re genuinely celebrating it.