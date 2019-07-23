This Week in Milwaukee: July 25-31, 2019

× Expand Dale Watson

In the wake of Puerto Rico Constitution Day, plenty of musical acts are coming to Milwaukee, starting with Dale Watson, Mary J. Blige and James and the Ultrasounds.

Thursday, July 25

Noche Bohemia Social Celebrating Puerto Rican Constitution Day @ Points View Boîte, 5 p.m.

Signed into law by Governor Luis Muñoz Marín in 1952, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico established a holiday to be observed on July 25 to be known as Puerto Rico Constitution Day. Festivities to benefit the Puerto Rican family festival with salsa, merengue, bachata and reggaeton music.

Friday, July 26

James and the Ultrasounds w/ Certain Stars @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

Oftentimes, in music at least, all roads lead to Memphis. James and the Ultrasounds surf-rockabilly-garage music fits perfectly into their hometown’s sonic lineage. Likewise, the band’s unpretentious lo-fi trashy sound will fit perfectly in this corner bar-cum-hipster hangout. In fact, the only thing civilized will be early start time.

Monday, July 29

De La Buena Five @ Musical Mondays, Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

De La Buena performing outside on a late July evening. What more do you need to know? Performing as a lean five-piece, Milwaukee’s long-running Afro-Cuban, Latin-jazz group is led by conguero Cecilio Negrón Jr., a percussionist rooted in tradition who is unafraid to take De La Buena in imaginative directions.

Tuesday, July 30

Caley Conway and Versio Curs w/ Bear in the Forest @ Chill on the Hill, 6 p.m.

The shorthand on Caley Conway used to be “folkie,” but that narrow description doesn’t allow for the tricks up her sleeve. Conway’s singular élan sets her apart from her peers. Reworking “Jingle Bells” decorated as a Christmas tree and subtle references to Robitussen hint at the adage, you judge a book by its cover and you miss out on a good book.

Mary J. Blige & Nas—The Royalty Tour @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

With more than 50 million albums sold, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, Mary J. Blige is one of the defining voices of contemporary music. Eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination have cemented Blige as a global superstar.

Since his 1994 debut Illmatic, Nas has consistently released critically acclaimed projects. The Queens, New York, native has dodged the unpredictable and ephemeral nature of the rap industry.

Wednesday, July 31

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars @ Potawatomi Casino’s Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

Diehard honky-tonk fans will recall Dale Watson’s earliest shows at Riverwest’s Uptowner Bar with listeners packed in like sardines, so it is great to see the Austin, Texas, bandleader graduate to Potawatomi’s big room for a free show. Touring on his new Lloyd Maines-produced album Call Me Insane (Red House Records), expect a night of country music rooted in the music’s hardscrabble golden era.