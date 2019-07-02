This Week in Milwaukee: July 4-10, 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand Pro Pinkerton × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Andy Goodwin Robbie Fulks × 3 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz Rodrigo y Gabriela Prev Next

Live music and poetry grace Milwaukee’s local establishments and parks for continuous summertime entertainment.

Friday, July 5

Pro Pinkerton

Dead Man’s Carnival Summer Surprise Show @ The Miramar Theatre, 8-11 p.m.

As the house band for Dead Man’s Carnival, the Bohemian vaudeville show, Prof Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra plays pre-rock ‘n’ roll American roots music. This show will be the release of a five-song demo from Prof Pinkerton, serving as a sample of his upcoming full-length record Antiquated, At Best.

Sunday, July 7

Rodrigo y Gabriela @ Uline Warehouse Stage, 9:45 p.m.

Two decades ago, Mexico City natives Rodrigo y Gabriela began blending their acoustic guitars with metal, jazz and Hispanic roots music. While their virtuosity and lightning tempos immediately grab your attention, it is their roots busking the streets of Dublin, Ireland, that developed the intimate engagement with listeners that earns them diehard fans. For all the flash and excitement, the duo provides in concert, they balance it on the current album Mettavolution with a side-length take on Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.”

SistaStrings EP Release Show w/ special guests Nickel&Rose @ The Jazz Estate, 7-11 p.m.

SistaStrings (violinist Chauntee Ross and cellist Monique Ross) celebrate the release of their EP Lift and the start of a North American summer tour with the widely acclaimed Milwaukee acoustic duo Nickel&Rose.

Monday, July 8

Photo credit: Andy Goodwin Robbie Fulks

Robbie Fulks @ Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30-8 p.m.

The wildly talented Chicago-based, singer-songwriter-guitarist kicks off the 22nd season with bluegrass and folk works rooted in the journey of the common man. Fulks is a dozen albums into a career that shows no sign of slowing down. For the jaded listener, he has been known to put a fresh, unironic spin on songs by Michael Jackson, ABBA an AC/DC.

Derek Monypeny & Jim Warchol @ ACME Records, 6-10 p.m.

Derek Monypeny is a California-based guitarist and oud player who has played in the bands Oaxacan, ALTO! and Sir Richard Bishop's Freak of Araby Ensemble and has performed and toured with Eva Aguila/Kevin Shields. Milwaukeean Jim Warchol is an experimental guitarist, sound designer and laptop musician. Current member of Dryhouse Ruins, White Winged Crow, One Last Region & Loam. Formerly with Death Blues and Sometime Sweet Susan.

Tuesday, July 9

Poetry in the Park @ Juneau Park, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles poet Sierra-Nicole Qualles has ties to Milwaukee. Earlier this year, she toured the West Coast with our hometown poets Freddy La Force and Franklin K.R. Cline. Just out is her latest poetry book, Loose Cannon, from Milwaukee’s quality poetry publisher, Vegetarian Alcoholic Press. She’s reading along with Milwaukee’s Ed Wingard and Angela Voras Hills plus Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga.