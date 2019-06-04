This Week in Milwaukee: June 6-12, 2019

× Expand Chief scheduled to perform Sunday, June 9 at Tonic Tavern's 10th Anniversary party.

Friday, June 7

Arty Bollocks Ball and Photo Exhibition Opening @ Nō Studios, 8 p.m.

Hosted by Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA), they are rolling out the black carpet (any American Idiot could do a red-carpet event) to celebrate the opening of the Arty Bollocks photography exhibition. Join CoPA in applauding 50 outstanding finalists and the award winners. Marvel at the interpretation of the world’s zaniest (yet oddly plausible) artist statements. Have a laugh, a drink, a dance!

Go Go Slow w/ Primitive Broadcast Service and Silk Torpedo @ Walker’s Point Music Hall, 9 p.m.

Go Go Slow grew out of the ruins of such titans as Fuckface, Die Kreuzen and The Muckrakers. Damaged art rock doesn’t get much better. As for Primitive Broadcast Service, their debut CD of psych-noise rock has been described an “epic ghost dance for the last polar bears.” Standout cut “When Lou Reed Died” affirms the beat of a rock and roll heart. Silk Torpedo’s glam slamming opens the night.

Sunday, June 9

Locust Street Festival of Music & Art @ Locust from Humboldt Boulevard to Holton Street, 11 a.m.

The bohemian neighborhood’s annual street festival does not put on airs. Dogs, children, tattoos, piercings and usually at least one person walking around with a snake are all welcome. The Beer Run kicks things off at 11:30 a.m., and then six stages of live music take over. From the chaotic rock and roll of The Mighty Deerlick to the jams of Boney Fingers to the rock steady sound of The Tritonics to the dream pop of The Quilz to the gospel blues of Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, there is something for everyone—unless you are looking to witness a wedding. Well, actually they have that covered as well. At 1:30 p.m. you are cordially invited to the wedding of Sigmund Snopek III and Denise Goetsch.

Tonic Tavern 10th Anniversary @ Tonic Tavern, noon

Time flies. Ten years ago, musician Paul Jonas resolved to turn a sign shop that began life as a stable more than 100 years ago into a fine tavern with a great patio that features live music. This celebration is one of the best one-day music festivals you will stumble across. If you have to narrow it down, the country sounds of the Long Line Riders and hard rock of Chief offer both the yin and the yang of it.

Wednesday, June 12

Washington Park Wednesdays @ Washington Park Bandshell, 5 p.m.

Every Wednesday through Aug. 21, local, live music rings out from the bandshell. Opening night features the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and following weeks include everything from funk to mariachi to alternative rock. Along with theme nights and activities, the food trucks make this a weekly destination.

NEWaukee’s Night Market @ 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., 5 p.m.

The opening night of this monthly event offers live music, DJs, food and art vendors. The goal of the Night Market is to provide a safe, fun and collaborative space for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. By visiting, you invest in the community and help reimagine what downtown could be.