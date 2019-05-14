This Week in Milwaukee: May 16-22, 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Nate Ryan Charlie Parr × 3 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Peter Frank Edwards Ranky Tanky Prev Next

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts Howard Levy and a Bob Dylan show for the Alzheimer’s Association, while the first Canni Fest is starting.

Thursday, May 16

We Six Jazz Quartet @ Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 7:30 p.m.

From hard bop to world beats, original compositions to soulful standards, the We Six Jazz Sextet explores the full range of jazz in their straight-ahead style. A favorite at festivals and clubs, this group is currently in its 16th season of residency at the Conservatory, where the members teach and perform regularly in concert.

Friday, May 17

An Evening with Charlie Parr and Phil Cook @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

Charlie Parr works with only the barest of tools: a resonator guitar, a metal slide, a stomping foot and songs that tell stories. Initially, he may come off as anachronistic, but his music is timeless. Chippewa Falls native Phil Cook produced The Blind Boys of Alabama and is a former member of DeYarmond Edison with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. The relaxed sincerity of his solo material offers a welcome tonic to our nationwide stress du jour. He has been known to cover Charlie Parr, so collaboration might be in the cards.

Ranky Tanky @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 8 p.m.

Drawing from Gullah heritage of South Carolina’s Lowcountry as well as West African roots, Ranky Tanky’s music spotlights intriguing rhythms as it blends elements of Gospel, jazz and folk music. Charlton Singleton’s bellwether trumpet lines ring clear, and Quiana Parler’s vocals range from an intimate whisper to a wail. Gullah folk songs are traditionally stripped-down arrangements. By incorporating Clay Ross’ electric guitar parts, the band manages to respect tradition and look forward at the same time.

Saturday, May 18

Blood on the Tracks Revisited @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 9 p.m.

On May 24, Bob Dylan turns 78. He is honored by a coterie of local musicians who have been presenting Dylan’s albums. Next up for them is one of the best breakup records of all time, Blood on the Tracks. Interpreted by Alex Ballard and Sugarfoot, Peter Roller, John Sieger, Steve Cohen, Chris Haise and John and Robin from The Cow Ponies, this show is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association’s southeastern Wisconsin chapter.

Ex Fabula: Forgiveness @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7:30 p.m.

Raw stories told without filters. This season finale features an all-star lineup of storytellers on the topic of forgiveness.

Canni Fest @ The Cooperage, 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Join this fast-growing community for a lineup of live music, a marketplace for businesses to sell products and services to consumers, and a series of educational, advocacy and networking events culminating in an exciting celebration of the Wisconsin hemp and cannabis community.

Nineteen Thirteen @ Circle A Cafe, 8 p.m.

Janet Schiff and Victor DeLorenzo just happen to start with a cello and drum kit, yet where they pilot their imaginative music is anyone’s guess. The duo’s recent release Sci-Fi Romance offers step-off points, but the intimacy of Circle A allows listeners ringside seats to improvisations that may never happen again.

Sunday, May 19

Howard Levy and Chris Siebold @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Best known for his work with Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Grammy Award-winner Howard Levy is a master of the diatonic harmonica. His musical travels have taken him all over the geographical world and the musical map. Equally at home in jazz, classical music, rock, folk, Latin and World Music, he brings a fresh lyrical approach. He has performed worldwide and recorded with Dolly Parton, Paquito D’Rivera, Donald Fagen and Paul Simon.