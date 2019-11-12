This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 14-20, 2019

× 1 of 2 Expand Kinky Friedman × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Jimmy Webb, Kinky Friedman, Bill Camplin, Extra Crispy Brass Band and more are playing music this week in Milwaukee.

Friday, Nov. 15

Bill Camplin Band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8:30 p.m.

Since the late 1960s coffee house days, songwriter Bill Camplin has been a fixture in the Milwaukee area, not so haphazardly buffing and polishing his music. These days, the Walt Whitman look-alike pilots the Café Carpe restaurant in Fort Atkinson, Wis., but fortunately makes regular visits to this Riverwest club with his band of veteran musicians.

Wavy V, L'Resorts and Caley Conway @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 8 p.m.

Celebrating the release of their single “The Fools Have Gone To Bed,” Wavy V leans toward literate chamber pop with a mildly psychedelic vibe that recalls The Left Banke and mid-period Kinks. Amazingly, L’Resorts subtly draw on Tropicália to come up with a near-perfect library of three-minute earworms. Caley Conway’s evolution as a songwriter and performer veers from imaginative rearrangements of classics to just-this-side-of-quirky folk to Robitussen-laced Telecaster sounds. Don’t be surprised if some holiday music finds its way into the evening’s program.

Milwaukee Jazz book event with author Joey Grihalva @ The Jazz Gallery, 7 p.m.

Joey Grihalva’s book, Milwaukee Jazz, connects the dots of the city’s rich music history, and The Jazz Gallery is one of those markers. This event will focus on the gallery's history and feature trumpeter Jamie Breiwick (who wrote the book's introduction), his jazz and hip-hop improv group KASE and Klassik, who was a jazz saxophonist before he was a genre-bending rapper-singer. Klassik will discuss the connections between hip-hop and jazz, as well as perform with KASE.

Kinky Friedman

Kinky Friedman w/ Brian Molnar @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Texas songwriter, novelist and one-time candidate for governor of Texas, Kinky Friedman released his first album, Sold American, in 1973. He stops in Milwaukee with his Merry Kinkster Tour for his new album, Resurrection. Referencing Nelson Mandela and Billy Swan, Friedman’s story songs borrow from Norteño and Mariachi sounds.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Powerwagon w/ Tin Foil, Eroders, Milk Bath @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

Detroit trio Eroders’ unrelenting garage sound should pair well with local band Powerwagon, whose unrelenting sound should segue into the no-less unrelenting Tin Foil, who dare to add vocal harmonies. Milk Bath’s “Φωτιά” is one of those sinewy, funky, shooting stars of a song that leaves you wondering, “What the hell was that?” in a good way.

Jimmy Webb @ Thrasher Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Webb’s songs include “Wichita Lineman,” "MacArthur Park,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Galveston.” He has worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to the Fifth Dimension to Kanye West. He is a chapter in American music.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Extra Crispy Brass Band @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

The Extra Crispy Brass Band plays New Orleans-style brass band music inspired by the great contemporary bands such as the Dirty Dozen, Hot Eight, Rebirth and New Birth brass bands, as well as traditional outfits such as the Olympia and Mahogany brass bands. ECBB’s repertoire includes pieces from the turn of last century, traditional tunes by Louis Armstrong and Sidney Bechet, modern funk tunes and originals.