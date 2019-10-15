This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 17-23, 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Black Cat Alley × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Joshua Black Wilkins Justin Townes Earle × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of the artist MiniMeltdowns Prev Next

Elton John, Justin Townes Earle and Mini Meltdowns are some of the highlights this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Acme Records presents Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore @ Acme Records & Music Emporium, 8:30 p.m.

Pastoral, enigmatic and spectral are among the words used to describe Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore’s music. Unfolding in slow motion, the music on Ghost Forests suggests the crossroads of Brian Eno and traditional folk songs.

Friday, Oct. 18

Mini Meltdowns (EP Release Party) w/ Graham Hunt and Telethon @ X-Ray Arcade, 8 p.m.

After decades behind the kit, in 2017, veteran drummer Jon Phillip (The Benjamins, Limbeck, Paul Collins Beat) assumed front man duties and formed Mini Meltdowns with Scott Schoenbeck. Phillip’s energetic power pop-punk confections are therapeutic to what he refers to as the worst year of his life.

“When I was writing songs for this release, I didn’t set out to write about a certain subject or person, I would just write about what was fresh on my mind. Phillip says. “That ended up being about losing my father, despair, depression and anxiety. I’m new to writing songs—I always think that it’s going to be the last time I see someone when I’m with them, and I always try to have a sense of urgency with what I’m doing.”

Last Black Cat After Dark @ Black Cat Alley, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee’s only outdoor gallery hosts a unique party in the alley among the painted walls between East Kenilworth Place and East Ivanhoe Place. Enjoy fire pits, drinks from Cutwater Spirits, Bauhaus Brew Labs and Sociable Cider Werks, complete with music from DJ Fuzzy Logic.

Timeless Travel: A Collaborative Arts Fashion Show @ The Cooperage, 8 p.m.

Fashion, art and performance collide in a time machine offering local color, a travel lounge filled with emotional baggage and seams that turn into human connections. Cival Collective, Orange and Blue Co., Covet and Ginger, The Loom House, Plume, Bigshot Robot, Amity Loft and The Nobleman, Fauxny and Relics Vintage Rentals will all be part of the collaboration.

Saturday, Oct, 19

Justin Townes Earle @ Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 8 p.m.

Before his career took off—in what was likely his very first performance in Milwaukee—Justin Townes Earle sported a Green Bay Packers jersey when he joined his dad Steve Earle onstage at the Northern Lights Theater. “He’s always been like that,” dad said.

Since then, JTE has developed into a fine songwriter and performer, often with Americana as his starting point. Even more impressive, like his namesake, Townes Van Zandt, and his dad, JTE has been writing songs that play like tightly drawn short stories. His “Appalachian Nightmare” speaks volumes about the 21st-century underclass.

Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen @ The Coffee House, 8 p.m.

Long-time favorites Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen are known in venues across the county for their thoughtful songwriting and powerful performances. With classic folk voices and impeccable musicianship, they bring gorgeous harmonies, playful humor and jewel-like original songs to the stage. “I try for magic—nothing less! For the place that opens hearts and will move an audience to tears or smiles,” says Stevenson.

Elton John—Farewell Yellow Brick Road @ Fiserv Forum, 8 p.m.

Commenced in September 2018 and continuing across five continents until December 2020, Elton John’s victory lap is a reference to his breakout 1973 double album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. The touring band includes musicians who appeared on that album. With five decades of songs to choose from and a musical arc that spans proto-Americana to glam to Disney soundtracks to Broadway (with songs often featuring the lyrics of Bernie Taupin), you might say the British pianist has done alright for himself.