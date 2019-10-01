This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 3-9, 2019

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen The Black Keys play Fiserv Forum with Modest Mouse on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Haris Nukem The Mavericks play Pabst Theater on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Prev Next

Fall Experiment, an immersive tech, art, gaming and music festival, comes to Milwaukee, along with Pabst Brewery’s Oktoberfest party, The Black Keys and The Mavericks.

Thursday, Oct. 3

The Mavericks @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Raul Malo is the voice of the Nashville-by-way-of-Miami group The Mavericks, a band whose zeitgeist allows a fair reverence for traditions of vintage country, pop and Latino music. Stopping in Milwaukee on their 30th anniversary tour, the band’s “What A Crying Shame” and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down” project a timeless sound that still sounds fresh.

Friday, Oct. 4

The Black Keys w/ Modest Mouse @ Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m.

Returning to Milwaukee for their ninth album’s “Let’s Rock” tour, The Black Keys have come a long way from playing the legendary—but short-lived—Reed St. Station in 2002. They have successively played the Eagles Club, then the Bradley Center and now Fiserv Forum. Some listener may whine “they sold out,” yet the Akron, Ohio, duo still pay their same dirtball garage-blues. They just evolved a bit. And got popular. Like everyone wishes, even you.

Openers Modest Mouse have been playing impressionistic, art-damaged punk since 1992. Song and album titles have long suggested these are no dummies. While they are one of the few contemporary bands who fall into the lineage of Captain Beefheart and Pere Ubu, like The Black Keys, they find ways to connect at least a bit with the mainstream.

Fall X 19 @ The Wisconsin Center, 9 a.m.

Fall Experiment is a two-day immersive tech, art, gaming and music festival that convenes creators from all over the greater Midwest. Featured speakers include Robert Cordova (“Changing the Tech Game: a Discussion with the Milwaukee Bucks”); Searit Huluf (“Diversity and Representation in Gaming and Esports”); and John Zeratsky (“Making Time for What Matters”). Steve Aoki also headlines a concert on Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Pabst Oktoberfest Block Party @ Pabst Brewery and Taproom, 11 a.m.

Pabst Brewery turns 175 years old and celebrates this year’s Oktoberfest with a block party. Located in a historic building on the Pabst complex, the former First German Methodist Church now houses a 4,000-barrel-per-year microbrewery.

For the event, they will offer 175 limited-edition, collectible, Pabst 175th-Anniversary 16 oz. steins featuring art reflecting the brewery’s German heritage. These will be available on Saturday only. For this occasion, Pabst will roll out an ornate, fully restored, 1920s horse-drawn beer wagon.

This will also be the first opportunity to taste Pabst’s special Oktoberfest beer. Brewed with premium Munich malts combined with high-quality German hops, it is said to be “a smooth, full-bodied German lager that epitomizes and honors the legacy of Captain Frederick Pabst.”

Music from Uncle Kenny, the Brew City Polka Rollers, Bockenplautz and more Bavarian-themed contests than you can shake a brat or pretzel at are also on tap.

Monday, October 7

Joel Burt Duo @ Mason Street Grill, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago jazz pianist Joel Burt, an underwriter who decided to enroll in Boston’s Berklee College of Music, holds a Monday residency at Mason Street Grill. His personal philosophy? “I don’t ever want to live in a box,” he said, “because life is like... a cabbage. A huuuge cabbage, with so many levels of life. You can keep peeling it back, and there’s still more!”