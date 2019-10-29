This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Danielle Simone Charles Photography Milwaukee pianist Anthony Deutsch

Latin arts are honored with a Día de los Muertos celebration in Kenosha and a homage to Juan Gabriel by Jarabe Mexicano.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Third Coast Blues @ The Jazz Estate, 8 p.m.

The late Eric Dolphy, horn player supreme, used to practice listening to birds. Milwaukee pianist Anthony Deutsch said, “Some of my favorite music is that of birds in a park or natural space—Bach is nice, too.” Deutsch teams up with harmonica virtuoso Jim Liban and a rhythm section of Kurt Koenig and drummer Matt Liban. While the latter three are steeped in the blues, this gig could be open to plenty of improvisation.

Friday, Nov. 1

Jarabe Mexicano: Amor Eterno: Un Homenaje A Juan Gabriel @ Latino Arts, 7 p.m.

San Diego-based Jarabe Mexicano’s mariachi sound encompasses traditional boleros, huapangos, sones, rancheras and cumbias, as well as reimagined reggae and rock ’n’ roll music. In collaboration with the Latino Arts Strings Program, this Día de los Muertos performance shows how life and personal struggles shaped Juan Gabriel's extensive musical catalogue. Dance and sing Juanga's classics and learn how a boy from the border became an international phenomenon.

Chain Drive w/ Arcade Mode and Smoke N Mirrors @ Bremen Café, 10 p.m.

Enjoy a night of instrumental combos featuring Milwaukee trio Chain Drive, who create soundtracks for ’70s movies that never got made. Veteran drummer Vic Demichei plays his kit like an orchestra.

The Moth StorySLAM: Gratitude @ Colectivo Back Room, 8 p.m.

This time around, The Moth asks storytellers to serve up a tale of gratitude: Five-minute stories about blessings you can count or the ones in disguise or the times you looked a gift horse in the mouth or thanked your lucky stars or a story about a wave of relief, a favor just for you or a hand to hold when you need it most.

Yipes! @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

One of the few bands brave enough to include punctuation in its name, Milwaukee power poppers Yipes! formed in 1977 and released a pair of albums for RCA subsidiary Millennium Records, but they were done by 1981. (For you collector types, they also appeared on the Minnesota-centric compilation Big Hits of Mid America Volume Three.) The band regrouped for the first time in 2013 to play the WAMI awards and have not been strangers to the stage since. The band’s 2018 album Yipes!!! ups the ante, at least in terms of exclamations!

Saturday, Nov. 2

Breakfast with Rodney L. Washington @ Hilton Garden Inn, 9 a.m.

Milwaukee music producer and songwriter Rodney L. Washington marks the release of his new book, Lyric Line: Thinking Out Loud—Is Anyone Listening?, with a breakfast celebration honoring veterans. The book collects 214 songs about life, love, faith and justice.

Día de los Muertos Celebration @ Kenosha Creative Space, 4 p.m.

Following the vibrant Imagenes de Latin America exhibit of modern art form in Latin America, the Día de los Muertos Celebration will be again overtaking the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue for a street festival and alleyway celebrating the traditional Day of the Dead festivities. The authentic Day of the Dead experience includes ofrendas, the collection of objects placed on a ritual altar during the annual and traditional Mexican Día de los Muertos celebration; a Community Art Project; live music; a food and beer garden and arts and crafts demonstrations.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Larry Penn: Sixth Annual Tribute Concert @ Anodyne Coffee, 5 p.m.

Larry Penn was a folk singer and songwriter best known for the songs he wrote about hard work, labor, social justice and trains, but he also sang about love and wrote songs for children. He was considered to be Milwaukee’s dean of folk music. He was a member of the Rose Tattoo with Utah Phillips. Penn was an extremely talented man and a man of principles. He leaves behind a large body of songs and poetry for others to enjoy. Performer include Brett Kemnitz, David Drake, Lil Rev, Bob and Diane Suckiel, Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen.