This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 19-25, 2019

Bay View Bash is back, along with Neidhoefer, Les Filles de Illighadad, Bristlehead and the Queen-inspired musical ‘We Will Rock You.’

Thursday, Sept. 19

Bristlehead @ The Uptowner, 7 p.m.

Jennings, Braun, Klagstad and Fredrickson? Nah, sounds too much like a law firm. Let’s just call the band Bristlehead. Drawing from Mike Fredrickson’s 20-plus albums of original songs, this quartet of local music veterans begins a monthly residence at Milwaukee’s oldest and longest-running tavern and charm school. See why it is also known as “Home of the Beautiful People” on Thursday.

Friday, Sept. 20

We Will Rock You @ Miller High Life Theater, 7 p.m.

Not just for the typical Broadway crowd, the touring Queen-inspired musical stops in Milwaukee. Based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton (“The Young Ones,” “Blackadder, “Popcorn”), the original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs.

Saturday, Sept, 21

Bay View Bash between Potter and Clement on Kinnickinnic Avenue, 11 a.m.

Now in its 15th year, the Bay View Bash is summer’s last street festival. Situated on Bay View’s main drag, the event is a fine stroll filled with plenty of food, art, music, crafts, books and community organizations. The music stages offer a wide range of talent: from the ska-core of 5 O’Clock Charlie to the up-tempo punk of Minneapolis’ Von Tramps to Immortal Girlfriend, Kevin and Will Bush’s electronic duo.

Try to catch Retoro; these youngsters are the wildcard in the deck. This is an opportunity to see a talented band at square one—where they go from angular pop is anyone’s guess.

Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations—“Precession of a Day: The World of Mary Nohl” @ Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m.

Mary Nohl (1914-2001) was an artist whose life and work is the stuff of legend. Her home and sculpture garden invited curiosity seekers, often to the consternation of her Fox Point neighbors.

Commissioned by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Milwaukee Film, Wisconsin Union Theater at UW-Madison and the Cedar Cultural Center, Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations are releasing a deluxe LP and book. For this event, they will present a multimedia exploration of the life and work of Nohl, creator of a legendary Wisconsin art environment.

Featuring a song cycle set to footage (filmed by Allschwang, Heather Hass and Adam Krause) from Nohl’s home, Allschwang and her band take a deep dive into a little-known, astoundingly prolific and complicated artist deserving much more renown.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Neidhoefer @ Cactus Club, noon

During halftime of every Green Bay Packer game, the Cactus Club cranks up the volume with a live band. DJs play before the game and during commercials, drink specials, touchdown shots and complimentary snacks. Indie-folk band Neidhoefer, whose debut album comes out early 2020, takes the stage this week.

Tuesday, Sept, 24

Les Filles de Illighadad w/ Abdou Kambaye and Buffalo Nichols @ Ivy House, 7 p.m.

Les Filles are all from Illighadad, a secluded commune in central Niger, far off in the scrubland deserts at the edge of the Sahara. Fatou Seidi Ghali, lead vocalist and performer of Les Filles, is one of the only Tuareg female guitarists in Niger. Sneaking away with her older brother’s guitar, she taught herself to play. While Fatou’s role as one of the first female Tuareg guitarists is groundbreaking, it is just as interesting for her musical direction.

The sound that defines rural Niger is a music known as tende. It takes its name from a drum, built from a goat skin and stretched across a mortar and pestle. If tende is a music that has always been sung by women, the Tuareg guitar was its gendered counterpart, and Tuareg guitar music is a male-dominated scene.