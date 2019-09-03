This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 5-11, 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Denis Leupold Backstreet Boys × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Damaged Goods Giuda × 3 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Kyle Nesbitt Old Earth Prev Next

As Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts Old Earth and Acoustic Anarchy concerts, the Backstreet Boys, Guida and Penn & Teller play Milwaukee.

Friday, Sept. 6

Old Earth w/ Christopher Porterfield @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Todd Umhoefer is retiring Old Earth. A decade after Old Earth’s first album, he says he wanted to hold the final show at Linneman’s because that’s where he “found my voice as a songwriter. As the 10-year anniversary loomed, I thought it was as good a day as any to release the last and celebrate with a release show at the same venue.” He is retiring the project because he has said what needed to be said “to the best of my resources, abilities, time and energy. I tried to keep sincerity at the forefront.”

Penn & Teller @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Deadpan humor. Brilliant wise-asses. Modern sleight of hand. For more than 40 years, Penn & Teller have defied labels—and at times physics and good taste—by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Acoustic Anarchy Planned Parenthood Benefit @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

The current president and his administration have set guidelines that make it difficult for women to get health services. Planned Parenthood has said it will refuse federal funds instead of complying with new rules. Acoustic Anarchy is a loose collection of local musicians who have been playing together for years in various combinations in local venues and each other’s living rooms. The list of performers will vary from gathering to gathering, depending on who is out on bail and who has permission from their parole officer or spouse to participate. Expect interpretations of American folk music, blues, swing, country and rock ‘n’ roll. This evening’s show is a benefit for Planned Parenthood.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Guida w/ Indonesian Junk @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Formed in 2007, Italian band Guida is influenced by the sounds of Slade, Glitter Band, Hector, Third World War and Slaughter & The Dogs. Openers Indonesian Junk might just be Milwaukee’s best-kept secret. Too often found playing tiny clubs with less-than-adequate sound systems, in this show, Guida and Indonesian Junk will have the wattage to, as we used to say, kick out the jams.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour @ Fiserv Forum, 8 p.m.

Here is yet another prescription for nostalgia. On their biggest arena tour in 18 years, the Backstreet Boys will also release an album, DNA, in January. Formed in 1993, at some point will it be politically incorrect to call them “boys” or merely inaccurate? They are old enough to be parents to the current crop of K-Pop boy bands.

Ask Restaurateur Scott Johnson @ Jazz Gallery, 1 p.m.

As part of the OWL (Older, Wiser, Local) series, entrepreneur (Fuel Café, Comet Café, BelAir), philanthropist and motorcycle-racing maven Scott Johnson discusses his entrepreneurial journey. The unassuming Johnson is one of the city’s treasures, and here is a chance to hear the story from him.