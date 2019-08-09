Today at the WI State Fair: Friday, Aug. 9

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

While they’ve only been together for four years, tonight's Main Stage headliners are old hands at penning hits for the likes of country music’s biggest stars: Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, among others. Now, Old Dominion is one of country music’s fastest rising acts out on their second headlining tour in as many years.

Main Stage

Old Dominion w/ Brandon Lay @ 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion’s deepest roots go back to two members’ competing high school drumlines in Virginia. By the time of their 2014 national radio breakthrough, “Break Up with Him,” singer Matt Ramsey and multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen forged a songwriting partnership that yielded recordings for several country stars as well as selections featured in the ABC-TV music industry drama, “Nashville.”

Ramsey and Rosen’s roles in the series connected them with other players grifted with lyrical prowess. Old Dominion coalesced as a writers’ showcase aspiring to make hits. It became reality as “Break” climbed country radio’s airplay tally, leading to a streak of a half-dozen more #1 and Top 5 entries.

As with so many acts in current commercial radio country rotation, Old Dominion borrow sonically at least as much from hip-hop and rock as country. Synthetic snap beats, double- and triple-time vocal phrasing and names and song titles of artists ranging from Fleetword Mac to Lionel Richie run through their catalog. Another big single, “Hotel Key,” makes those cross-genre connections more explicit with the cavalier tale of a marijuana-initiated one-night stand without regrets or consequences. “Make It Sweet” evinces a wistfulness Kenny Chesney could envy; and Old Dominion approach a high lonesomeness of bluegrass-esque harmony vocalizing when the mood suits them.

Associated Bank Amphitheater

10:30 a.m. - FFA Honors Band 11:30 a.m. - FFA Honors Choir 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Kier - Musical Impressions 6 p.m. - Kier - Musical Impressions 8 p.m. - Skid Row

More Entertainment Highlights

Random Maxx @ Saz's Miller High Life Pavilion, 2:30 p.m. The UnXpected @ Major Goolsby's Hearland, 7 p.m. Rich Trueman and the 22nd Street Hron Band @ Slim's PBR Park, 7 p.m. Extra Crispy Brass Band @ Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery, 8 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a pair of tickets here.