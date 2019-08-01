Today at the WI State Fair: Thursday, Aug. 1

× Expand REO Speedwagon headlines the Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

The Fair kicks off with a blast from the rockin’ past with these two bands back to back. Look for the REO Speedsters to play all their hits—and they have many—with Night Ranger (“Sister Christian”) to warm up what will already be a hot summer night.

Main Stage

REO Speedwagon w/ Night Ranger @ 7:30 p.m.

A heartland rock subculture thrived in the 1970s, often outside the radar of the coastal music media but with a well-developed Midwest touring circuit and dozens of bands with major label contracts. One of them, with the energetic moniker of REO Speedwagon, was formed by University of Illinois-Champagne students in the late ’60s and kept going when school was out.

Here in Milwaukee, one of REO’s early songs, “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” the title cut from their third album (1973), was a staple on FM rock radio. It was a survivalist anthem; a fantasy of withdrawing from society in the face of an impending apocalypse (a theme that continues to resonate today). But it was a long way thematically from the tunes that finally clicked nationwide from such platinum LPs as You Can Tune a Piano But You Can’t Tuna Fish (1978) and Hi-Infidelity (1980). The string of top-40 hits to follow included “Roll With the Changes,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “In Your Letter” and “One Lonely Night.”

Their run at the top of the charts ended by the close of the ’80s, but the band (with several original and long-term members) has maintained an active road schedule, often touring with other bands from their era. For the Wisconsin State Fair, REO teamed up with Night Ranger, a popular ’80s band who achieved success with the power ballad “Sister Christian” and the tuneful hard rocker “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me.” (David Luhrssen)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

9:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Renata 5:45 p.m. - Renata 8 p.m. - The Prince Experience

More Entertainment Highlights

Pat McCurdy @ Charcoal Grill Roadhouse, noon Johnny Wad Band @ Tavern at the Park, 12:30 p.m. Meet the Lakefront Brewmaster @ Slim's Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery, 6:30 p.m. Bella Cain @ Bud Pavilion, 7 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

Today's Promotion: Wells Fargo $2 Day

Thursday, Aug. 1 is Wells Fargo $2 Day benefitting the Hunger Task Force. Admission is just $2 before 4 p.m. when you donate at least two cans of pears or peaches or make a cash donation outside any Fair admission entrance.

