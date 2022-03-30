Latin Quarter Becoming a Culture Hub

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Mitchell Street mural Mitchell Street mural

In 2005 Mayor Tom Barrett announced his backing for the city’s “Latin Quarter” at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Convention in Milwaukee. The boundaries run from the southern end of the Sixth Street bridge on the north, to Mitchell Street on the south and South First Street on the east to South Sixth street on the west. Community leaders planned to brand the area, fix storefronts and improve streetscapes.

A lot has happened since 2005, and while the name “Latin Quarter” hasn’t entirely taken hold, the area certainly has enjoyed economic growth and development. The district attracts tourists and has become a hub for Latino/a/x culture, with places like Zocalo food park enjoying a lot of success. Last Rites Milwaukee recently opened, the second new music bar in the area, following Sabbatic. Hotel Madrid has gone up in the space of the old Pedrano’s Mexican restaurant and attracts Sangria lovers from all over the state. The Iron Horse Hotel still teems with activity.

The area that has not been revitalized as well as its northern counterpart is Mitchell Street, where a supposed reinvigoration started in 2016 never really came. Mitchell Street was once “Milwaukee’s second downtown” and landmark stores such as Goldman’s continued to operate through the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Chicago artist-entrepreneur Rew Gordon plans to turn Mitchell Street Men’s Wear into an arts incubator. “There are a few things the city can do to revitalize this part of the city, and truly, re-opening the Modjeska would be something that would really give life to not only the street, but the entire South Side as well,” says resident Tony Najera. The basic infrastructure is here. It just needs more funding.

