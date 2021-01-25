Another Inner City Business Abandoned

× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz

Well over a year ago, the City of Milwaukee attempted to sell this city-owned abandoned bar, Steff's. In early 2021, I believe there are over 100 city-owned buildings and houses that sit idle. In this photograph, we have 6th district alderperson Milele Coggs being interviewed by Milwaukee Public Radio, while aids and administrators stand by. But Steff's Bar never did sell, and now in 2021, it sits deteriorating.

Many Black street leaders wonder why some of these useless city buildings can’t be given to residents and potential business people who could rehab the premises and help make their neighborhoods better. Instead, the buildings gather detritus, the residents squirrels, rats, and raccoons.