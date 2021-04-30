× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz

The Chicago Brown Bombers played in the Negro Major Baseball League of America in the early 1940s. Because the players had black skin, they weren’t allowed in Major League Baseball where players and teams could make a quality living.

Humans with black skin were considered by the majority of humans with white skin as inferior beings and were often treated disgracefully. Yet in the current athletic environment, humans with black skin dominate major sports at the amateur and professional levels. Now who is inferior?