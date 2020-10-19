Central City Stories Podcast Episode 2: Frank Nitty

Photo credit: Tom Jenz Frank Nitty at Wilson Park on Milwaukee's South Side during a "Welcome Home" celebration following his August march to Washington, D.C.

Not long ago, I interviewed the controversial protest leader Frank Nitty at the South Side’s Wilson Park. A hundred people had gathered to celebrate Nitty’s return to Milwaukee with 25 followers after their long walk to Washington D.C. to honor the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s famous speech. The walk took close to 30 days and was fraught with drama. Although it was raining in Wilson Park, moods were filled of sunshine. When Nitty made his appearance, he was overwhelmed with hugs and good wishes, but he broke away to speak with me.

Take a listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts from.