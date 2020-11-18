Central City Stories Podcast Episode 3: Ed Hennings, Part One

× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz Ed Hennings at his Hair Code Barber & Beauty Salon on Capital Drive

Ed Hennings served 20 years in prison and completely turned his life around. He was released just over four years ago and has built his empire into owning and operating three businesses.

Part one of this episode of the Central City Stories Podcasts takes us through the first portion of Hennings' life, up until he was sentenced -- initially -- to life in prison.

