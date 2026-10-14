Domestic Violence Awarenss Month in Milwaukee: supporting survivors and saving lives

× Expand Image courtesy of Asha Family Services Pause for Them - domestic violence provention campaign

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and domestic violence has long been a pestilence in Milwaukee, particularly in the central city. To advance awareness, earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced a $200,000 investment in the “Real Love Is Respect” campaign. It promotes healthy relationships built on trust and respect. It teaches people the warning signs of abuse. And the campaign reduces the stigma of seeking help. (RealLoveIsRespect.wi.gov)

To find out more about the issue of domestic violence in Milwaukee, I consulted Antonia Drew Norton, executive director of Asha Family Services in Milwaukee. With close to 40 years of dedicated service, Norton is a leading authority on this troublesome problem.

When and why did you found Asha Family Services, and how did it get started?

I founded Asha, or Asha Family Services, in 1988 because I recognized that African American women experiencing domestic violence were often underserved by traditional systems. Asha was created to address gaps in how African American survivors were being reached and served. There were cultural, historical, economic, and institutional barriers that affected whether women sought help, whether they trusted the systems offering assistance, and whether those systems understood their daily experiences.

We needed a program and a service for women that was rooted in the community and understood historical trauma. These were the cultural and daily realities of families in Milwaukee. Our program directly addressed domestic violence.

Tell me a little about Asha, what it does and who it serves.

Asha is a culturally specific, community-based organization providing trauma-informed services to people affected by domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and community violence. Our work is survivor and life centered. We recognize that healing and thriving is a journey across a person’s life cycle. Our services include crisis intervention, safety planning, advocacy, counseling, housing assistance, support groups, employment assistance and services for older survivors.

And you also work with men who cause violence, I believe.

In 1994, we established our Ujima Men’s Program because we understood that supporting survivors was not sufficient to prevent future violence. It was clear that we must also address the behaviors of those responsible for causing harm. So we work with both people experiencing violence and people causing violence. We primarily serve African American individuals and families in Milwaukee’s central-city neighborhoods. But our services include other groups, estimated around 60% African American, 20% White, 20% Indigenous.

Asha Family Services has the new Ujima Men's SOS program. I understand Ujima Men's SOS employs a proactive approach and provides Milwaukee men in crisis a safe place to turn before conflict at home turns violent. Describe the program and what it's all about.

For decades, our response to domestic violence has largely been reactive. We respond after someone has been assaulted, after police have been called, after a family has been traumatized, or after someone has been killed. Those responses are necessary, but they are not enough. Since 1994, our Ujima Men’s Program has worked with men who cause harm. The Ujima Men's SOS program stands for Saving Our Sisters, Saving Our Sons and Saving OurSelves (SOS). SOS uses a trauma informed approach and is designed to intervene earlier, before conflict escalates into serious violence. A highlight is the amazing public awareness campaign, Pause & Effect, designed by CMRIgnite. Pause & Effect has powerful social media ads, billboards and radio and TV ads.

I also read about The Dock, which helps men causing conflict. What exactly is The Dock?

An important component of SOS is The Dock, a short-term stabilization setting where eligible men experiencing escalating conflict or crisis can voluntarily separate themselves from a potentially dangerous situation. The Dock provides 24/7 staffing for these men’s temporary accommodations, stabilization, deescalation and emotional regulation, assessment, and connections to additional services. In the community, Ujima Men’s SOS provides accountability programming through our 24-week Ujima curriculum, which addresses harmful behaviors, responsibility, relationships, and nonviolence. We are not excusing violence, and we are not shifting responsibility away from those causing harm. We are creating another opportunity to prevent violence before it happens. If we continue responding only after violence has occurred, we will continue mourning lives that might have been saved.

How would you define or describe domestic violence?

Domestic violence is fundamentally about power and control. It involves patterns of behavior used to intimidate, dominate, threaten, manipulate, or control another person.

People often associate domestic violence with physical assaults, but physical violence is only one manifestation. Domestic violence can occur across genders, racial, economic, educational, religious, and age groups. The consequences of domestic violence are not experienced equally. African American women, for example, experience disproportionately high rates of intimate partner homicide in Milwaukee. The Violence Policy Center’s September 2026 report, using 2024 homicide data, found that Black women represented approximately 14% of the U.S. female population but more than 30% of female victims killed by men in single-victim, single-offender incidents.

Can domestic violence be just physical or also mental, for example, psychological control?

Domestic violence can be psychological, emotional, financial, sexual, technological, or physical. A person can control another person’s movements, finances, relationships, communications, or access to resources without ever striking them. We call this coercive control.

Some survivors describe the psychological abuse as more devastating and enduring than the physical assaults. And I would emphasize that domestic violence does not always begin with physical violence. It can begin with isolation, jealousy, intimidation, threats, and increasingly restrictive control. A person does not have to be physically assaulted to experience domestic violence and abuse.

What should a woman or man do if they experience domestic violence?

First, understand that you do not deserve to be abused, threatened, intimidated, or controlled. If you are in immediate danger, call 911 and get out of harm’s way. Otherwise, reach out to a domestic violence organization where someone can help you assess your situation, develop a safety plan, and explore your options. Leaving an abusive relationship can be an especially dangerous time, so safety planning is critical. I would also say to family members and friends of victims that you listen without judgment. Do not simply tell someone to leave. Help them connect with professional victim advocates. You may not understand the financial, emotional, safety, or family circumstances they are navigating. Respect the survivor’s right to make decisions about their own life. Our responsibility is to provide information, support, resources, and options. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced a $200,000 investment in the “Real Love Is Respect” campaign. Are you involved in that campaign?

The Governor’s Office invited us to the announcement, and we were there. I can’t tell you how excited I was learning about this public awareness campaign. I believe it is so important to do intervention simultaneously with prevention. At Asha, our own public awareness and intervention campaign, Pause & Effect, connected to our Ujima SOS initiative has a particular focus on reaching men who may be experiencing escalating conflict and connecting them with intervention services before violence occurs. We need multiple approaches to preventing domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. What does that mean to you and your clients?

After nearly four decades of doing this work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month means much more to me than wearing purple ribbons, attending events, or issuing proclamations. It is an opportunity to examine what we have accomplished, where we have fallen short, and what we must do differently. In 2024, according to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, the state of Wisconsin experienced 99 domestic violence-related deaths. That was a record number.

At Asha this year, we unveiled our Domestic Violence memorial “72 Souls Lost to Domestic Violence in Milwaukee County 2024-2025.” Their images represent the silent witnesses to what we do. They are not simply statistics. They represent human beings, families, children, and communities whose lives have been permanently changed. For survivors, October can be an opportunity to have their experiences acknowledged and their voices heard. For those of us working in this field, it should be a reminder of our responsibilities. We must continue supporting survivors, holding people who cause harm accountable, and developing meaningful prevention strategies. Awareness without action is not enough. After nearly 40 years in the field, I still ask the same question whenever we develop a program, service, or policy: Who is this for? The answer must always bring us back to the people whose lives we are created to serve and whose lives we are working to protect.

For help, contact ashafamilyservices.org