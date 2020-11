× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Hand of the Hood"

He said his name was Melvin, but that’s about all he said. Central city neighborhoods feature under-the-radar characters who operate inside an underground economy, deception the means of exchange. Their hands are often worn and textured from scratching out a life.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.