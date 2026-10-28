Lakeia Jones of AMRI Counseling

Expand Photo courtesy of Lakeia Jones Dr. Lakeia Jones Dr. Lakeia Jones

Lakeia Jones knows something about the challenges facing the people she helps. She grew up in Milwaukee’s inner city in a neighborhood she remembers as ‘the Hood.' Today, she is a licensed psychotherapist, substance abuse counselor and the founder of AMRI Counseling Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people cope with mental health challenges, trauma and substance abuse.

“I grew up in Milwaukee on 7th and Burleigh, deep in what we called ‘the Hood’ back then,” she told me. “My sister and I lived in that house for 25 years. We had a single mom who raised us. Mom worked at U.S. Bank until she retired, and now she works with me at AMRI.”

Jones attended Wilbur Wright Middle School before heading to Milwaukee Tech on the south side for high school. Every day, she made the commute across the city on the Number 19 bus. More than 30 years later, she leads AMRI, which has offices in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Miami and provides counseling and family support services to children, teenagers and adults.

I spoke with Jones shortly before AMRI prepared to celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of what the organization describes as “hope, healing, and transforming lives.”

The anniversary and fundraising gala is scheduled for November 7, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Milwaukee.

You're the founder of the nonprofit, AMRI Counseling, with offices in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Miami. What are the services you provide?

We provide mental health assessments and counseling, also alcoholic and substance abuse assessments and counseling. All three of our locations provide counseling for children, adolescents, adults, couples and families. Our services include trauma therapy, depression, anxiety, relationship challenges, emotional behavior, grief and love. And we provide a number of support services, like individualized skill development including basic needs. We also have group therapy because there's a lot of people that benefit by hearing from other peers in a group. For example, we have a parenting group, an anger management group, a grief group and a domestic violence group. There's a “mommy and me group,” which focuses strictly on life of the mother and a child.

One of the major dysfunction issues in the Black community is the lack and even the fear of mental health care. Too inner city residents struggle with mental illness.

In many underserved communities like Milwaukee and Kenosha, there are significant barriers. You do have affordable health care and mental health care, but you have transportation challenges, financial hardship and insurance limitations. Then there's a shortage of culturally responsive mental health professionals who are working with Black residents. And there is historic trauma, major exposure to violence.

Those all can be barriers. I had not thought of that.

The numbers are high for violence in Milwaukee. The trauma behind this violence is not helping. It's the discrimination, the generational poverty, family dysfunction. All of these contribute. Chronic stress affects people emotionally, psychologically and physically. I feel like sometimes our community has become desensitized because violence is happening too often. I can't think of a day I didn't wake up to a phone call, an email, a text message, or a social media post of another individual being killed, shot or beaten in the community. Too many people don’t know how to deal with it, let alone talk about the effects.

When I talk to some inner city Black people, there seems to be a lack of hope. If you don't have a plan for what you're doing tomorrow, next week or the next year, some just keep living day to day.

And you really don't have time to deal with how it's affecting you. The minute you hear about something bad, people in your circle expect you to carry on like nothing happened. Too many are struggling with how to grieve and deal with this trauma, and then they are expected to go to work or to school and be normal. It just doesn't work that way. It takes strength for a person to get counseling and be okay with that. But so much of the world still looks at therapy as sometimes a weakness and not a strength. So you are right about lack of hope.

In the Black community, I hear this sort of mantra, ‘Whatever happens in the family stays in the family.’

Exactly. And that is just trauma that builds up over time, Eventually, it gets stuffed under the rug to a point where you cannot hide it anymore. It comes out in so many other ways, and we're just hoping people will start to get needed help sooner than later.

You once said, “If we do not find ways to ensure mental health needs are met, we will continue to see a significant rise in suicide, homicide and overall decrease in quality life for all.” What do you see as the general mental health problems?

There are serious consequences that come with mental health needs going unaddressed. We're talking about depression, anxiety, grief, chronic stress, unresolved problems. Substance use is still another big issue. We're seeing individuals struggling with that hopelessness you mentioned. What comes with that is social isolation from others. As a result, their emotional challenges may have affected many areas of their life, employment, education, relationships, parenting, physical health.

What can be done in the general problem of mental health?

We need to start focusing on prevention, early intervention and ongoing support. We have to work on prevention because Milwaukee, especially in the Black community, tends to be reactive instead of proactive.

And being reactive is no way to live. Quoting you, “People with traumatic backgrounds often have unresolved issues. These issues can lead into how people communicate with others, with their families, how they raise their children.”

Trauma is the number one issue in mental health care. Trauma can expand far beyond the original traumatic experience. When some people experience trauma, it doesn’t get resolved, and they’ll experience that trauma again. Then another trauma will happen, and then another, and many of these traumas go back to people's childhood. So that goes back to what you were saying.

Right, keep personal problems in the home. Don’t talk about them anywhere else.

I grew up in the Black community, and we were taught to never talk about our problems outside of our home. And if you did, you would get in trouble from your parents and your siblings. Those unresolved issues have brought us to where we are today, and people are starting to utilize more mental healthcare services and get counseling. We can't really change the experiences of our past, but we can change how those experiences continue to influence our future.

Then, there is domestic violence, which isn’t just physical. It can include verbal, emotional and financial abuse.

At AMRI, we have individual counseling for domestic violence, and we also have a domestic violence group. Many times, you will hear individuals in the group talk about how it wasn't that someone was physically violent to them, but it was the emotional abuse, psychological manipulation, verbal intimidation, financial control, sexual threats. Behaviors that establish control or power. Over time, domestic control destroys your self-esteem and your confidence, and it lowers your sense of personal independence.

Wellness is a topic that's starting to get a lot more interest these days. How do you define wellness?

Emotional wellness means taking care of myself, mind, body and soul. That includes financial stability and spiritual wellbeing. Also, physical health, functional relationships, and the ability to manage everyday stresses. That's mental wellness.

AMRI Counseling put on a wellness walk last October 8th. What was that all about?

We partnered with Karin Tyler, head of the city Department of Community Wellness and Safety. We have a contract with them. When they find families who have been victims of homicide, they send referrals to us, and those affected folks can receive ten sessions of mental health and grief counseling for free. So this wellness walk was amazing. The staffs walked inner streets, held signs with messages about mental health. ‘Hey, e're here to help you. You're not alone.’ We brought flyers and business cards and other resources for individuals. We're hoping to do more wellness walks. We also put on mental health events, whether it's in the schools, out in parks, or right outside our doors. We'll put tables out, so when people are walking by, they can find various resources on mental health and substance abuse.

Getting the concept of mental health out there where people can talk about it just like they do about physical health - I think that's important.

Exactly. I agree.

From what I've read, men experience depression in different ways than women. They are less expressive than women. They tend to hide their feelings. In your clinical experience, how do men generally show depression?

Men tend to not express their feelings as much as women do. In early age, men are taught to be strong and independent, emotionally controlled. But they still deal with sadness, crying spells and withdrawal.

Also, some men can take it out their depression on wives or girlfriends in a physical way.

That's what we see more of—the irritability. You'll see anger, emotional frustration, withdrawal, loss of motivation, job loss, inability to function. You’ll see changes in sleep patterns, increased substance abuse. Difficulty in maintaining their marriage or relationships. And some men become workaholics to escape depression and the emotional stress. Very different than women.

Can some of this male frustration exhibit itself in violence in the community?

We are constantly finding that it's extremely hard for men to be present in the community and in the families because of all the violence that's happening around them.

You once told me that mental health is the key to everything. Can you comment on that?

When we think about our mental health, it affects every part of our lives, our relationships, how we parent, our employment, whether we show up on time and do a good job. Mental health affects our education and how we perform in our classes and our schoolwork. So when individuals are emotionally healthy, they can manage day to day challenges and form decisions and maintain healthy relationships. A positive mindset can change everything.

Tell me about your festive event coming up November 7, the AMRI Counseling’s 20th anniversary gala celebration.

I started AMRI in 2006, so this is the 20th year anniversary celebration and fundraising Gala. It is really focused on honoring and giving praise to everyone who's been a part of our 20 years. This Gala event represents 20 years of commitment, compassion, community service, and overall dedication to improving lives of individuals and families. We will honor those previous staff, our current staff, partners, clients, and community members who have played any role at all in where we are today.

The 20 Year Anniversary Celebration will take place on November 7, 2026, 3-7 p.m, at the Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Northwest 11600 W. Park Place.