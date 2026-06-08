Losing a Home to Property Management Neglect

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Farina Brooks Farina Brooks

Farina Brooks is 68 years old. Her husband, James, is 69. For 36 years, they lived in the same home on West Center Street, never missing a single rent payment. They collect Social Security and both still work.

Today, Farina and James are bouncing between motels, displaced since early April, when water leaks and damage made their home uninhabitable. Their story, sadly, is far from unique in the inner city.

I recently spoke with Farina to hear how a lifetime of doing everything right still wasn't enough.

Tell me where you grew up and about your childhood.

I grew up in Jackson, Michigan. My dad worked in a foundry. My mom worked for Social Security. I went to high school in Jackson. In 1978, my future husband, James Brooks, had just moved to Jackson. We started dating, then got married. I already had a daughter when I met him, and James became her father figure. We had a son in 1980, but we had no more children. We’ve been married for 46 years.

When did you arrive in Milwaukee and how did you decide where to live?

We moved to Milwaukee in 1990. James’ mother was in Milwaukee, and he wanted to help her out. He was working at Red Lobster in Michigan and was able to work at Red Lobster on Brown Deer in Milwaukee. I waited a couple years, then started driving a school bus for MPS. Eventually, James worked at First Star Center, now named U.S. Bank Center, where he works now. Eventually, I worked for the school board as a building services helper. Did that job for seven years. But I had a work injury and then went back to driving a school bus.

You had some health issues along the way.

Yes, I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2009, and I could not do regular work. But I did volunteer work at my church, Embassy Center MKE Church on North Sherman Park Boulevard. Our Pastor is now Dr Marcus Arrington.

You began community work in 2016 after the teenager, Emani Robinson, was caught in a crossfire and was shot and killed near your home. This tragedy motivated you to start the nonprofit DreamTeam United MKE dedicated to serving the community by providing resources and hosting grocery and clothing giveaways.

Community activists Vaun Mayes, Gabi Hart and Camille May helped me get that started. One of our first events was called Emani Robinson Day, and it was a big success. My pastor told me that people would expect me to do this event every year. I’ve kept the event going every year since except for Covid.

What does Dream Team United do beside Emani Robinson Day?

We work with other community organizations. We give away groceries every Tuesday and Thursday at 3248 West Brown Street from 10 to 12 a.m. We do haircuts and braiding because we know some kids cannot afford it. We started out with three annual events, Emani Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Rock Da Block, then we expanded to more events including Christmas Day.

You have a philosophy of putting on events, right?

When we think up an event, we want the families involved. For instance, when the radio DJ Keyon Jackson Malone died, we waited for his family to approve because Keyon was very much involved with our Thanksgiving Day event. God showed me the vision of where it should be located, 35th and Center Street

Wonderful event for the community. I have attended and written stories about it.

There are so many people who don’t have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving. Some don’t want to go inside of a place to get food. Others have mental health issues and can’t go to their family functions. We made our event outside with a serving tent where we serve food for the people to take with them. Each year, we also give away hats and coats. We also put on a Christmas event indoors, and now we do that every year. We give out clothes and toys. Lena Taylor, who was our state senator at the time, helped with our events. She admired how much I cared about people.

Long time elected official, Lena Taylor, is now a County Circuit Court judge.

Yes, she is. Community service is what God wants me to do. I haven’t been to college. I don’t have a degree in nothin’. But I have a life degree in almost everything. When I see people on alcohol or drugs, or when I see young kids getting in trouble, I been through all of that. I want people to know that you don’t have to give up.

You continued to have health problems. You had the congestive heart failure issue, and then you found out you had cancer in 2018.

I lost my mother in 2017. Before she died, she told me to get a checkup from a doctor. In 2018, I found out I had second stage lung cancer. I had surgery, and then I had chemotherapy. I remember sitting in the chair going through chemo, and I was talking to the mayor’s office about my Emani Robinson Day plans. Mayor Barrett made that day an official city holiday. I prayed to God about my cancer. Eight months later, the cancer was gone.

Describe in detail what happened to your West Center Street home in Metcalfe Park and how it gradually deteriorated.

Since 1990, we’ve lived in that house, 36 years in all. Maria Torkelson has been our landlord for all that time, and she always came and fixed what needed to be done. She hardly ever raised our rent because she knew we took good care of the place. Eventually, Maria moved to Detroit to be with her sister. She hired MPI Property Management to manage the property. Three years ago, there was a leak in the roof. MPI Property came out and put tarp down over the roof. As time went on, water was leaking in the front room and then in two areas in the dining room. Later, the leaking moved into the kitchen. A year ago, I fell down the wooden steps and ended up with big knot on my forehead. I had to get seven stitches. I had bruises all over my body. MPI came out and fixed the steps.

Were you able to connect with Maria Torkelson in Detroit and ask for her help?

She wasn’t answering. I thought she had passed away or had dementia because she would never have let the house go into disrepair. Later, my daughter found out from MPI that Maria did have dementia and that Maria’s sister said she had no money left and that she had not paid property taxes on our house and that she had been fined.

So when did you decide to move out of your house?

By the first week of April of 2026, there were so many leaks that I ran out of buckets to catch the water coming down. Water was coming out of the kitchen overhead light socket. Our Alderman, Russell Stamper, came out and told us we should move out because it was too dangerous to stay put. Since about April 8, my husband and I have been staying in motels and paying the costs out of our own pockets. We have gotten some financial help from friends and acquaintances. But so far we’ve been in three different motels and are never sure when we have to move out due to previous bookings. We also have to pay for storage of our things.

How are feeling about all this disruption? If it were me, I’d be affected emotionally.

I do get discouraged, but I figure at least I have somewhere to go when there are people who have no place to go. Whatever happens to us, I figure God has a plan and is helping us through our troubles. It has been hard on my husband because he just likes to keep life simple. He told me, “It’s hard to leave a place after 36 years of living there.” He’s an introvert, a homebody who finds comfort in his daily routine—go to work, come home, and watch TV. As for me, I really want to live in Metcalfe Park because I do a lot of events over there, and I’m familiar with the area.

Do all these setbacks depress you?

I look at it this way. Yes, we are now homeless, but we really are blessed because we can afford to stay in a motel. I think, ‘OK Lord, whatever is going on, I have to trust you.’ Worrying doesn’t do me good. If I do a pity party, where is that gonna get me? At least, I can still go to work and still do my community service events.

Is there an apartment building you could find, at least for a while until if and when your house might be fixed?

We looked at a very nice low income building near Lloyd and ML King Drive in Bronzeville. But we were making too much money to qualify for the low-income requirement. I was hoping that for as much as I do for the community that a politician or city official might get us an exception. But I suppose if they did it for me, they would have to do it for others.

The powers in the city and the politicians should get this fixed for you.

I can make a big old scene, but what good will it do? But I will keep on doing what God wants me to do. Right now, my husband and I got nowhere to go. I guess we will have to find another motel.

Coda

For anyone in the Brooks’ situation, the result is a maze of citations, fines, inspections, hearings, and court appearances. Landlords blame tenants. Tenants blame landlords. Agencies point to legal constraints. Judges enforce the law that exists, not necessarily the outcome people want. Everyone seems to be doing something, yet almost nothing gets resolved except another trip through Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The city’s Department of Neighborhood Services exists to enforce building, zoning, fire, and property maintenance codes. It has real authority, but only within carefully defined limits. As Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke recently explained, “The federal government can limit what states can do, and the states can limit what municipal governments can do.”

I guess it depends on who you ask, but the system often feels less like a solution and more like an elaborate exercise in passing responsibility from one desk to another. Forms generate more forms. Complaints generate case numbers. Meetings generate referrals. Everyone is courteous. Everyone is concerned. Everyone is operating within the rules. Meanwhile, the people living with leaking roofs, broken furnaces, moldy walls, and unsafe conditions continue waiting.

The question lingers like fog rolling off the Lake Michigan. Why can't the city, the county, the state, or the federal government compel landlords and tenants alike to correct serious housing problems?

After all, government can tell you where to park, where to build a fence, how tall your grass can grow, and what permits you need to replace a water heater. But when families find themselves living with chronic housing hazards, the machinery begins grinding in slow motion.

Checking into yet another motel room, Farina Brooks is still waiting for an answer.

If you or anyone you know would like to help Farina and James, visit the Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/f/support-farina-brooks-and-her-husband-in-starting-over