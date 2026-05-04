Next Generation Youth and Family Center’s Anita Robertson speaks on empowering Milwaukee's kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anita Robertson Anita Robertson Anita Robertson

Anita Robertson grew up in Milwaukee’s inner city. “My mother died when I was a baby,” she said. “My dad took care of me, my brothers, and his mom.”

Now 40 years old, Robertson is the founder and owner of Next Generation Youth and Family Center. She also runs her corporation, Next Generation Enterprises, which owns affordable rental properties.

From those uncertain beginnings, Robertson built a life defined by purpose. She committed herself to hard work. In this big city with a small-town heart and where resilience is a way of life, her effort reflects a commitment to young people and the families who support them.

Her journey into the business world did not follow a straight line, but it was always guided by a desire to work with children. After earning a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and sociology from UW–Parkside, Robertson stepped fully into the childcare field. She spent time working across different facilities, while completing advanced college degrees. This all helped sharpen her focus and confirm what she felt in her soul, a calling to do work that inspires her.

In July 2017, she launched Next Generation Day Camp. What began as a year-round program for school-aged children quickly grew, expanding to a second location just two years later. The goal was to create a space where young people, particularly those in Milwaukee’s inner city, could grow with a sense of purpose, grounded in responsibility and community.

Yet, Robertson did not stop there. In 2022, she launched Next Generation Enterprises to address affordable housing. Then, she founded Next Generation Cares, a consulting which helps aspiring business owners and other childcare providers succeed.

At its core, the Next Generation Youth and Family Center is about access and opportunity, equipping young people with the resilience to shape their own futures. Recently, Robertson took time out of her busy schedule to have a conversation with me. I wanted to better understand what continues to drive her work.

Tell me about your background, your parents, schools, and neighborhoods.

I grew up in the inner city of Milwaukee, 28th and Vliet and 36th and Capital Drive. My mother died when I was a baby. My dad took care of me, my brothers, and his mom. My grandma put us kids in the 220 school district, Brookfield. I went to the Brookfield elementary and middle schools and then to Brookfield East High School.

Those were pretty good public schools back then.

Brookfield had very good schools. There were some challenges because we were the only Black kids in a class, but once I got past that, the education, opportunities and the people I met made a big difference. It helped prepare me for the business world.

You earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and sociology from UW-Parkside. Why Criminal Justice?

I thought I’d be a lawyer or a juvenile probation officer. But I eventually worked in childcare for the YMCA for about eight years. When I was in high school, I had worked in childcare. After school got out, I’d get on a bus, go to the daycare facility and work as a teacher, and I’d finish my day by 11PM. So I already had the childcare experience.

You developed the work ethic early in life.

Yes, I did. My first job was at the RISE program. RISE helped inner city kids get jobs. I worked at the Keefe Avenue School as a summer school teacher.

What is your business, Next Generation Youth and Family Center, all about?

At the YMCA, I was working in the before & after school program, and then I started doing the YMCA summer camp. But they only had one program in the inner city, and that was on the north side. I thought we could do this for kids who didn’t have access. That motivated me to open up our summer camp for the inner-city area kids. My pastor allowed me to use the Baptist church property on 1809 W. Atkinson Avenue. In July 2017, I opened up Next Generation Summer Day Camp at my church. I started that business with about 10 kids, and I was also doing my regular job at the YMCA. A month later, I left the YMCA and turned my day camp business into year-round and still located in my church. I took children before and after school. Since then, it has been very successful. In 2019, I opened up a second site, but Covid prevented me from making that work. Not long after, I moved to another church, Good Samaritan, on 5226 W. Burleigh. In 2022, that second location really started to thrive.

Was your business for profit, or did you share revenues with the churches?

I own my own business. I am state licensed. But I did tithing for the church. This past summer, 2025, I moved out of the church when the building on Burleigh was sold. But while I am doing all this, I ended up going back to school and earned my associate degree in early childhood education. Some of my staff also went back to school. Then, I won a Legacy Redevelopment Group Grant. And I met a woman who owned a very large building in the BerryLand housing development. Last July 2025, I bought the building to house my Next Generation Youth and Family Center. It is located at 6100 N. 42nd Street.

How has that new site worked out for you?

I never owned such a big building, so it’s taking me time to know the systematics. Main thing is I’m providing a strong need for the community.

Next Generation Youth has programs geared to different ages of children. What are the ages? And how do those programs work?

Our basic program is the before and after school summer camp, ages 3 to 14. We pick up the children from school. They learn homework skills, participate in activities, and we have monthly themes. In the summertime, we go on weekly field trips. My goal is to try to find life changing experiences for the kids. We have an older teen program. When a child ages out at 14 and they cannot find a job, I will try to find them a job working for me. Or we help with their homework. These are kids aged between 15 and 17. This summer, we are running a six-week course for the 16-and-17-year olds to take a childcare course to learn teaching. When they turn 18, they can actually be a childcare teacher. It will get them to be certified as teachers.

Is this your Teen Leadership Academy?

Yes, it is. I also want them to learn from successful entrepreneurs. This summer for the older kids, I will have some local adult entrepreneurs coming in to teach. With the bad influences going on in Milwaukee, Black kids need to know there are options in life and to see successful people who look like them. As for a future career, I can tell the kids, “You can do this,” but if I don’t show them how to do it, how can it get done? We try to give hands on programs, blueprints for success. If you want to be a welder, then check out what a welder does, and maybe you will be an apprentice someday. Sometimes, a racial problem is really a socioeconomic problem.

How do your educational programs work? Do you have teachers, volunteer instructors?

Each program has hired staff members. Teachers, directors, cleaners, van drivers. I have a great team and great relationships with people in Milwaukee.

I read that you emphasize STEM activities for your children. I refer to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Why STEM?

For many inner-city children, they finish the 3rd grade at a 3rd grade reading level, then read no books over the summer, and when they return to school in the fall, they have slipped back to a 1st grade reading level. We try to keep them reading. We teach STEM to keep their minds engaged. That includes reading. Certain Milwaukee choice schools don’t even teach real history. We try to make up for that. For example, our 8-year-old kids just did a project where they had to construct a small bridge out of recycled materials, and the bridge had to hold a five pound weight. They had to do research, figure the math, and draw out the plans.

What is your Next Generation Summer Camp?

That is where we go on field trips and do the STEM project once a week. Their group has to make a presentation every Friday. We offer free lunches paid for by Wisconsin Share.

Are you funded in any way by grants?

We have a few grants, but we depend on the parents paying us a fee.

I understand that you, yourself, do business plan consulting. If I am new in business and want help, what can you do for me?

First, we find out what kind of business you are starting, then we will lay out a business plan for you according to your needs. We will take you through legal options and corporate requirements. People have come to me wanting to do a nonprofit, but they have no idea where to start. I will show them how.

Your work seems to have much to do with educating, not just children but also adults.

I just graduated on March 18 with my MBA from UW -Parkside.

Amazing. Another advanced degree? You are quite ambitious.

Do you have children of your own?

Yes, four children.: 16-year-old daughter, 4-year-old daughter, and 12 and 13-year-old sons. No husband.

What is Next Generation Enterprises?

That is my corporation. We own homes and properties. I just sold a big portion of my properties, four rental houses on Atkinson Avenue. Now, I just own this new property and two duplexes.

Why do you like to work with children?

I like to see their development and growth and also the empowerment we instill in them.